(Forbes)   FEC thinks former Texas sheriff isn't shooting straight   (forbes.com) divider line
15
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1700?  What kind of cheap misappropriation is that? That's a couple orders of magnitude too small for me to bother with.
 
kabloink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey we all miss the urinal occasionally.

/didn't read article
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Texas tag please
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 466x322] [View Full Size image _x_]

The $1,685 payment appears to have involved a reimbursement of personal purchases by Daniel Gribble, a campaign staffer.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Texas sheriff that can't do basic arithmetic.

Call me surprised.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was on that website and I clicked a button and the website called me a liar.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good lord, those hats. You people look ridiculous and no one takes you seriously.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His county is best known for reconstruction-era mass graves and systemic racial profiling.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh man, someone is getting cancel cultured for being a moron again.
 
Barbeaubot [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The combination of " isn't shooting straight" in the headline and the URL ending with "texas-congressman-faces-lots-of-quest​ions-about-his-camp" had me expecting a story about homosexual and/or underage orgies at his summer camp. Actual story is much less interesting.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And I LIKE IT!
So how much Coke will that buy again??
Fark user imageView Full Size

And a just in case.........


So does this mean I can keep my job now??
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I was on that website and I clicked a button and the website called me a liar.


And then the website looked at me...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: $1700?  What kind of cheap misappropriation is that? That's a couple orders of magnitude too small for me to bother with.


It's item #20 or so in the list of things this guy has done wrong. He tried to do a 100% completion speed run on financial crimes, including the ones specially made for sticking your hand into the Salvation Army Santa pot.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 466x322] [View Full Size image _x_]

The $1,685 payment appears to have involved a reimbursement of personal purchases by Daniel Gribble, a campaign staffer.


Saw that, too. Done in one.
 
