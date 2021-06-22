 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   I was told there would be no $2.5 million meth   (wral.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Interstate Highway System, Harnett County, Coroner, Eduardo Deaguero, General Motors, Chevrolet Tahoe, Sheriff, Harnett County authorities  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 9:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are some seriously sad eyes he'd got there. I wonder if it was his, or he was transporting it for someone... and is now waiting to be murdered. Pfft being in jail wouldn't stop that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That contraband looks like it was smuggled someplace where the sun doesn't shine. I thought your mom was retired from the life, Subby?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2.5m? So... Like half an ounce?

/#Copmath
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: $2.5m? So... Like half an ounce?

/#Copmath


Article says 26 pounds. Interestingly, the meth was valued by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when the Harnett County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop

Ye olde generic traffic stop comes up with $2.5 million drug bust. Could be perfectly legit but I'd like to hear why they pulled him over.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a nice young man my Nephew in Prison will just luv to have as his Special friend..........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

morg: when the Harnett County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop

Ye olde generic traffic stop comes up with $2.5 million drug bust. Could be perfectly legit but I'd like to hear why they pulled him over.


And the probable cause for a search
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So in cop math that is a pipe and a bag with some residue.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.