(NBC Connecticut)   Lamont: "Recreational marijuana is now legal in CT". Local mayor: "You big dummy"   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
Local mayor: "Unlike before it will now be possible for young people to get the devil's cigarettes. Our utopia is destroyed by the demon weed. All we can do is pray for our souls now"

Ru Paul: Drama queen much?


Does this ass munch really think kids can't get it now? Or is he just another lying GQP piece of crap?
 
"My personal fear is that a person could give it to a younger person under 21 and I'm very concerned about DWI starting all over again," said Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield.

Which is why, of course, he's banning alcohol too, right?  Right??
 
"My personal fear is that a person could give it to a younger person under 21 and I'm very concerned about DWI starting all over again," said Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield.


You run the same risk with alcohol.   That's why there's a law against providing minors with alcohol.  Presumably the CT MJ legalization law provides comparable penalties.
 
As a pure zoning matter I can understand some towns choosing not to allow marijuana establishments, just as some choose not to allow (say) tattoo parlors. But the mayor's justification is moronic.
 
Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?
 
koder: "My personal fear is that a person could give it to a younger person under 21 and I'm very concerned about DWI starting all over again," said Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield.

Which is why, of course, he's banning alcohol too, right?  Right??


And driving, someone could loan a car to a teenager under 16.
 
talkertopc: koder: "My personal fear is that a person could give it to a younger person under 21 and I'm very concerned about DWI starting all over again," said Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield.

Which is why, of course, he's banning alcohol too, right?  Right??

And driving, someone could loan a car to a teenager under 16.


Kids that young can have guns as well can't they?
 
TheGreatGazoo: Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?


Colorado's cannabis industry is doing fine, $2B in revenue last year. California's red tape is the culprit there.
 
jchic: talkertopc: koder: "My personal fear is that a person could give it to a younger person under 21 and I'm very concerned about DWI starting all over again," said Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield.

Which is why, of course, he's banning alcohol too, right?  Right??

And driving, someone could loan a car to a teenager under 16.

Kids that young can have guns as well can't they?


Guns arnet danjerous becuase its a tool.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark: TheGreatGazoo: Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?

Colorado's cannabis industry is doing fine, $2B in revenue last year. California's red tape is the culprit there.


Oh absolutely.  You have to majorly fark up to screw up an industry that grows like weed.
 
So as a CT resident who has never partaken but is quite interested in doing so...how would one go about...you know.

/is a total square loser
//am ok with that
 
TheGreatGazoo: Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?


[citation needed]
 
thisisyourbrainonFark: TheGreatGazoo: Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?

Colorado's cannabis industry is doing fine, $2B in revenue last year. California's red tape is the culprit there.


Which is why I voted against prop. 64, which legalized recreational weed in CA.  Anyone with two connected neurons in their skull could see how burdensome the regs. were, how little the state was going to help small growers, and how much cops were being paid to replace lost DWI revenue.
 
TheGreatGazoo: thisisyourbrainonFark: TheGreatGazoo: Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?

Colorado's cannabis industry is doing fine, $2B in revenue last year. California's red tape is the culprit there.

Oh absolutely.  You have to majorly fark up to screw up an industry that grows like weed.


You go to the dispensary for the edibles and vapes. You still buy the plant from the guy down the street. Because taxes.
 
TheGreatGazoo: Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?


Weed should not still be priced at black market prices.  Government is being too greedy.

Also, considering the $100 million bail out.  How much tax revenue did California take in from weed last year?
 
Spermbot: TheGreatGazoo: Will they have to spend $100 million to bail out the industry like they just did in California?

[citation needed]


Not hard to Google. But it's not a bailout.  Marijuana license can cost about 250,000 in fees and legal cost. So for small businesses CA created a fund to help with that cost. It's not a big enough of a fund many argue. It's money the state immediately gets back.
 
Fine, so long as they don't see one cent of the tax revenue.
 
SpectroBoy: Local mayor: "Unlike before it will now be possible for young people to get the devil's cigarettes. Our utopia is destroyed by the demon weed. All we can do is pray for our souls now"

Ru Paul: Drama queen much?


Does this ass munch really think kids can't get it now? Or is he just another lying GQP piece of crap?


Don't know much about Prospect, CT other than being a red burb of Waterbury. So /whynotboth.jpg?
 
