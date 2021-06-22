 Skip to content
(KFOX Las Cruces)   News: Fatal stabbing. Fark: Victim was decapitated. UltraFark: Alleged murderer played soccer with the head   (kfoxtv.com) divider line
57
    More: Sick, Las Cruces murder suspect  
•       •       •

1082 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're crazy enough to cut somebody's head off, you're crazy enough to play football with it.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aargrooha? I thought Jade said trolls don't play that any more...
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copa or Euro?
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If you're crazy enough to cut somebody's head off, you're crazy enough to play football with it.


At that point, why not? Seize the moment :)
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News: Fatal stabbing. Fark: Victim was decapitated. UltraFark: Alleged murderer played soccer with the head

So, literally score a goal with a header.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even with a severed head soccer is boring as shiat.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good way to hurt your foot.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who won the soccer game?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He must have watched too many Itchy & Scratchy cartoons.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Good way to hurt your foot.


Or put your foot in a mouth.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing soccer with a head is a terrible idea.
Glossing over the psychopathic aspect of actually doing it, An imperfect sphere with ears and what's left of a neck would be awful when you need to pass. And being alive some amount of time after being cut off, you just know it's judging your form....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the ancestral sport of polo originally played with a severed head?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This new Weekend At Bernie's remake is sick. Can't Hollywood come up with any original ideas anymore?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If you're crazy enough to cut somebody's head off, you're crazy enough to play football with it.


Exactly. If I go to all the trouble of chopping someone's head off, I'm definitely going to have some fun with the head.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you going to do, decapitate me?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOSS!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heads are actually pretty heavy, would be like kicking a rock.

A rock with teeth and one very soggy end.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Who won the soccer game?



I dunno, but it went to sudden death.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these new 'Ted Lasso' promos are kind of losing the warm character of the show.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Who won the soccer game?


It was decided by a coin flip.  Heads won.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't play hacky sack with it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the head is at a disadvantage because it has no feet. But less likely to get called out for giving out fouls for kicking and tripping.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: [i.pinimg.com image 450x518]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Aargrooha? I thought Jade said trolls don't play that any more...


I didn't see where they said the perp was a troll so that's fairgame, it's better to think of it as "the object".
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?  Heads are too lumpy to roll well or in straight lines.

Far more practical to hollow them out and use as candle holders or something.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What am I even supposed to do with this?

It already has everything.

:(
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Man Who would be King. Is a movie that's much better than the short story.
Also, Sean Connery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost went to college in Las Cruces, NM.

/that's Spanish for The Cruces
//the girls were hotter in Boulder
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If you're crazy enough to cut somebody's head off, you're crazy enough to play football with it.


It wasn't football, it was soccer.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, there isn't that much to do with a severed head.  Soccer is about the least gross thing you'd expect from a crazy pants.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The Man Who would be King. Is a movie that's much better than the short story.
Also, Sean Connery.

[Fark user image 440x247]


Leaving satisfied.

SMIB
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: What am I even supposed to do with this?

It already has everything.

:(



Username disappoints.  :-(
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this.....

Oh...

There can be only GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Lambskincoat: If you're crazy enough to cut somebody's head off, you're crazy enough to play football with it.

Exactly. If I go to all the trouble of chopping someone's head off, I'm definitely going to have some fun with the head.


Not the way I'd want a BJ, but I won't kink shame.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The Man Who would be King. Is a movie that's much better than the short story.
Also, Sean Connery.

[Fark user image image 440x247]


Came for this reference, leaving satisfied.

/yes the movie is better than the short story
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: [Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x399]


we're done here.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: The Man Who would be King. Is a movie that's much better than the short story.
Also, Sean Connery.

[Fark user image 440x247]


And Michael Caine!
 
fat boy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wilson?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well I'll be...it's a rare thing indeed to run across a fellow fan of Postal II
 
dryknife
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the New Mexico way!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: Lambskincoat: If you're crazy enough to cut somebody's head off, you're crazy enough to play football with it.

At that point, why not? Seize the moment :)


Carpe Cerebrum!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: I almost went to college in Las Cruces, NM.

/that's Spanish for The Cruces
//the girls were hotter in Boulder


I went to two middle schools there; one doesn't exist anymore. Living there was fun as a kid (my dad worked at WSMR, so all kinds of good swag and inside info), but I'm really glad we left as I was getting into high school.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is that the kid from napoleon dynamite
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I dunno... Hard to beat Edmund Emil Kemper III, and the things he did to his own mother's head after decapitating her... X.x
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As his Aztec ancestors would have wished.
 
