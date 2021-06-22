 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   God as my witness, I thought hundreds of frozen turkeys could crash down an embankment   (mystateline.com) divider line
5
    More: Awkward, Illinois, Illinois State Police, semi-truck driver, Abraham Lincoln, Rockford, Illinois, early morning rollover crash, Interstate 39, CHERRY VALLEY  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 10:08 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
US 20 ??? I used to live walking distance from US 20!!!


/ literally runs coast to coast
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought this site was moderated
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seen fleeing the scene

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no! People will have to deal with not shiatty poultry!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I thought this site was moderated


It is. Been to a gun thread lately?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.