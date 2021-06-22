 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Bear was reportedly very rude   (soranews24.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the children was reported to say "Mitchell, Smokey is way more intense in person! He's a farking asshole! He doesn't even discuss forest fires man, he just goes GRRRR! G-R-R-R-R, farker don't even use a vowel."
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She just wanted Bear-senpai to notice her!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well... he would be.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What happened when they encountered the tentacle monster?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The bears in San Francisco seem to be very friendly, and touchy-feely.
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You should see what he does to turtles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You need to avoid where they congregate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
