(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Wild wedding: Fists fly at a reception when unwanted guests try to steal beer   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: News, Richland County, South Carolina, Sheriff, Richland County, Ohio, William Beeson, Coroner, English-language films, Justin Crowl, Mansfield, Ohio  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ayup. Those look like people who'd be at a wedding reception being held at the Richland County Fairgrounds, where if you hurry you might still be able to snag a ticket for either one of two major events coming up: a Truck and Tractor pull on August 12, and the long-awaited "Nashville Crush" that's going on the very next day. Hell, you could even do both!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. It's like a Jeff Foxworthy cliché joke came to life.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they wanted beer, they should have just stuck around and joined the party.  Walking off with a case is just rude.

//A bet that beer was a quality $25 case of real brand name stuff.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it was either "Bud", or the good stuff, Coors Banquet.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Combustion: Wow. It's like a Jeff Foxworthy cliché joke came to life.


At least the bride and groom now have peace to git 'er dun.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A building at the fairgrounds?

I'm not shocked.

/only wedding ended early by violence was at a Knights of Columbus hall on Halloween where they wanted heavy metal and there was a 2 foot tall skeleton bride and groom on the head table.  Dad and uncle got into a fist fight
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I'm guessing it was either "Bud", or the good stuff, Coors Banquet.


Whatever happened to Champale, the champagne of bottled beer?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Americans that didn't just settle this with a gun?

What kind of Americans are they?  Do we need to socialize gun ownership?
 
roc6783
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WhippingBoi: I'm guessing it was either "Bud", or the good stuff, Coors Banquet.

Whatever happened to Champale, the champagne of bottled beer?


Miller High Life is the Champagne of Beers, it says so on the label.
 
roc6783
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Americans that didn't just settle this with a gun?

What kind of Americans are they?  Do we need to socialize gun ownership?


Had this happened in WI, there would have been fatalities.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: where if you hurry you might still be able to snag a ticket for either one of two major events coming up: a Truck and Tractor pull on August 12, and the long-awaited "Nashville Crush" that's going on the very next day


Because I immediately looked up the fairgrounds, I know that you're being completely serious here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we would drive up Hwy 71 north of Austin and steal coolers out of the beds of trucks parked outside shiat kicker bars.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He got stole. Something borrowed, black and blue.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never change, Ohio
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fox8.comView Full Size


Aaaaaaand that's all I need to see.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: A building at the fairgrounds?

I'm not shocked.

/only wedding ended early by violence was at a Knights of Columbus hall on Halloween where they wanted heavy metal and there was a 2 foot tall skeleton bride and groom on the head table.  Dad and uncle got into a fist fight


My brother was a groomsman at an Atlanta wedding at The Temple many years ago. In February. We had a dusting of snow and ice, just enough to cause problems for the florist and videographer.

After all the delays, they opened the bar at the reception. Two of the bride's uncles got into a shoving match and broke a plate glass door. Then called the custodian who came to clean up the mess the "N" word.

"This is supposed to be a 'appy occasion. Let's not *bicker* and *argue* about 'ooo killed 'ooo."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was it these guys?

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So you're cunning plan was to jump a man who had literally all of his closest friends and family with him?  Not really strategic planners.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ...lol

[Fark user image 379x750]


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Hans Klopek?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If they wanted beer, they should have just stuck around and joined the party.  Walking off with a case is just rude.

//A bet that beer was a quality $25 case of real brand name stuff.


Seriously. You crash a wedding, just pretend like you're supposed to be there, have some booze and food, and try and score with a bridesmaid. It's a time-honored tradition, and these two are disgraces
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mansfield OH?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Was it these guys?

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x565]


no
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did these guys wear masks to the wedding?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The two told deputies they were at the fairgrounds for a horse show and were invited by a wedding guest.

Sorry guys, you're not foaling anyone.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WhippingBoi: I'm guessing it was either "Bud", or the good stuff, Coors Banquet.

Whatever happened to Champale, the champagne of bottled beer?


Classy, that's classy, that Champale. Have that with salisbury steak, you got yourself a panty dropper.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: weddingsinger: A building at the fairgrounds?

I'm not shocked.

/only wedding ended early by violence was at a Knights of Columbus hall on Halloween where they wanted heavy metal and there was a 2 foot tall skeleton bride and groom on the head table.  Dad and uncle got into a fist fight

My brother was a groomsman at an Atlanta wedding at The Temple many years ago. In February. We had a dusting of snow and ice, just enough to cause problems for the florist and videographer.

After all the delays, they opened the bar at the reception. Two of the bride's uncles got into a shoving match and broke a plate glass door. Then called the custodian who came to clean up the mess the "N" word.

"This is supposed to be a 'appy occasion. Let's not *bicker* and *argue* about 'ooo killed 'ooo."


Are you familiar with the practice of kidnapping the bride and groom?  AFter dinner the bridesmaids take the groom to a bar, the groomsmen take the bride.  It made *some* sense at the small town weddings where the dance floor was covered with tables and chairs and they'd be gone while the room got turned.  Anyway...

Small town wedding, KC Hall, 300 people jammed in.  In the weeks leading up to the bride had made a big deal about them not disappearing for a long time.  Come the wedding day, the guys take her 40 miles away to the nearest city, are gone for nearly 2 hours.  Groom was FURIOUS, met them at the door and screamed 'you b*tch, I hate you.  This is the worst day of my life."  We shoved them into the table/chair storage closet to continue the fight for 20 minutes.  Then their first dance.

Second it was over they walk away from each other in opposite directions.  Same thing 2 hours later when its time for the garter removal

Four hours later as I'm about to announce last song I walk around to find them to check in, just in case of overtime ($$$) and there they were, drunk and hanging out like nothing bad had happened.  Their friends said 'that's just how they are'.

I did not send an anniversary card.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Combustion: Wow. It's like a Jeff Foxworthy cliché joke came to life.


Welcome to Mansfield, Ohio.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ...lol

[Fark user image 379x750]


Lol that is what a Mad magazine character looks like in real life.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This senseless hillbilly on hillbilly violence must end.  Based on the venue, I put the marriage at lasting approximately 3.5 years when the bride meets someone with better meth or a bigger truck.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WhippingBoi: I'm guessing it was either "Bud", or the good stuff, Coors Banquet.

Whatever happened to Champale, the champagne of bottled beer?

That is Miller High Life you philistine
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CAT

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'M A KITTY CAT

AND I DANCE DANCE DANCE

AND I DANCE DANCE DANCE
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
weddingsinger:

Are you familiar with the practice of kidnapping the bride and groom?  AFter dinner the bridesmaids take the groom to a bar, the groomsmen take the bride.  It made *some* sense at the small town weddings where the dance floor was covered with tables and chairs and they'd be gone while the room got turned.  Anyway...

When we got married a couple friends suggested a chivaree. The soon-to-be Mrs. Nuran explained that one of my gifts to her was a large Filipino Sword, and it didn't have a name yet.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crowl was cut on broken beer bottles, and Beeson got a black eye and other injuries.

Sounds like the guests had a great old time
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ...lol

[Fark user image image 379x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size


The 2021 Kardashian lip challenge is getting off to a good start.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ...lol

[Fark user image 379x750]


♫ Neck beard with a shiner, TWO BEERS! ♫
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WhippingBoi: I'm guessing it was either "Bud", or the good stuff, Coors Banquet.

Whatever happened to Champale, the champagne of bottled beer?


I'm old enough to have actually tried to drink some of that lizard spit.
It is best that some things pass away.
Champale is one of them.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had forecasted these kind of shenanigans at my wedding. To handle the problem I bought myself a robot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think I see the problem:  their reception at the Richland County Fairgrounds

I mean, I'm not a snob, but when you hold your wedding in a public place, some of the public are going to invite themselves in.

Even in a private venue (like a wedding chapel or other place in which weddings are often held), you close and lock the door so people don't come in and gangk your shiat while you're occupied elsewhere.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: [fox8.com image 320x180]

Aaaaaaand that's all I need to see.


😜😒
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: Schmerd1948: WhippingBoi: I'm guessing it was either "Bud", or the good stuff, Coors Banquet.

Whatever happened to Champale, the champagne of bottled beer?
That is Miller High Life you philistine


oh yeah!? Then why is it called Champale? And don't call me Phyllis!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Beards like that always speak to delinquent child support and 'stealing beer' type crimes.
 
