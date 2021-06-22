 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYC Department of Health encourages you to play safely when you get kinky this slutty summer. Bonus: article includes the phrase "war on rim jobs"   (nypost.com) divider line
    Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Oral sex, New York City Department of Health, Sexually transmitted disease, safer sex, AIDS  
posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 1:35 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY sex parties
... my life is boring
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer Sex Parties....I don't think I ever went to a "sex party".   If I do ever go I hope there is a nice buffet.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


Got the male version, so I'm ready to get my freak on this summer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you tossin' that salad, make sure you choose:

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's none of their business how I get my car detailed.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then I shall take up arms as a loyal soldier fighting against the War On Rim Jobs.

/you don't want to see our Commissioning Ceremony
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: Then I shall take up arms as a loyal soldier fighting against the War On Rim Jobs.

/you don't want to see our Commissioning Ceremony


Daisy Chain/Sausage Fest?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: When you tossin' that salad, make sure you choose:

[tse3.mm.bing.net image 474x474]


Rookie.  Everyone knows that the only choices are syrup or jelly.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War on Rim Jobs is my Barbershop Quartet Black Flag tribute band.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war on rim jobs, the war on drugs, the war in Afghanistan.  Why does the US always take on these quixotic battles?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [i.redd.it image 540x960]


I could see that meme 1000x times and still laugh. Don't know why but it will always amuse me greatly.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine that war being fought by a phalanx of brown starfish and rusty balloon knots battling tongue depressors.

But my imagination may be different than yours.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some people here say the NY Post is not a reliable news site.

Sheesh.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A NY Post reporter would definitely be into rimjobs.
 
Werehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they have against employment at Research In Motion?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

algman: The war on rim jobs, the war on drugs, the war in Afghanistan.  Why does the US always take on these quixotic battles?


Are you declaring war on things being called war?

It's a War on X War!

/Because we're stupid and believe everything needs to be solved with either violence, or a metaphor of violence
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "And by all means, "pick larger, more open and well-ventilated spaces" for orgy action. "

What? A close space so you can see everyone, smelling all that hot pussy stank, and hearing moans of pleasure reverberate off the walls, are the best parts of orgy action.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-condomers will be the new anti-maskers, just watch.

"My penis, my choice!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is what I expect to see at all NYC sex parties....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you heathens are going to hell
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Werehamster: What do they have against employment at Research In Motion?


Obvious anti Canadian crusade because we won't open our borders.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC Dept. of Tappin' Dat Ass
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It seems like rimjobs went from something done mainly by degenerate, skeevy tweakers to mainstream sexual act, almost overnight.

Are people really into this or is it just funny to talk about? Is this something the rest of you farkers are doing regularly?

Its popping up all the time in porn now, and not even the low-rez, semi-pro coke whore videos you watch drunk at 3AM when you hate yourself. Why would I want to watch a hot girl bury her face in some guy's ass?
 
darch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: FTA: "And by all means, "pick larger, more open and well-ventilated spaces" for orgy action. "

What? A close space so you can see everyone, smelling all that hot pussy stank, and hearing moans of pleasure reverberate off the walls, are the best parts of orgy action.


The few I've been to in NYC and Brooklyn have be super well-run affairs held in large lofts. And yes, what you just described is true. And glorious.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Summer Sex Parties....I don't think I ever went to a "sex party".   If I do ever go I hope there is a nice buffet.


NYC Summer Sex Parties are the best.

I haven't seen that much seed spilled since I watched Michael J. Fox try and fill a bird feeder.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: All you heathens are going to hell


Hooray! A vacation from Fark!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: It seems like rimjobs went from something done mainly by degenerate, skeevy tweakers to mainstream sexual act, almost overnight.

Are people really into this or is it just funny to talk about? Is this something the rest of you farkers are doing regularly?

Its popping up all the time in porn now, and not even the low-rez, semi-pro coke whore videos you watch drunk at 3AM when you hate yourself. Why would I want to watch a hot girl bury her face in some guy's ass?


Depends on how drunk you get me.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: NYC Dept. of Tappin' Dat Ass


w0rd.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: It seems like rimjobs went from something done mainly by degenerate, skeevy tweakers to mainstream sexual act, almost overnight.

Are people really into this or is it just funny to talk about? Is this something the rest of you farkers are doing regularly?

Its popping up all the time in porn now, and not even the low-rez, semi-pro coke whore videos you watch drunk at 3AM when you hate yourself. Why would I want to watch a hot girl bury her face in some guy's ass?


Why watch that low rent shiat when you can have Brazzers?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Magnanimous_J: It seems like rimjobs went from something done mainly by degenerate, skeevy tweakers to mainstream sexual act, almost overnight.

Are people really into this or is it just funny to talk about? Is this something the rest of you farkers are doing regularly?

Its popping up all the time in porn now, and not even the low-rez, semi-pro coke whore videos you watch drunk at 3AM when you hate yourself. Why would I want to watch a hot girl bury her face in some guy's ass?

Depends on how drunk you get me.


Its the 20's, the butthole is always in play.  Everybody has one so everybody is eligible.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You never go ass to mouth.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: It seems like rimjobs went from something done mainly by degenerate, skeevy tweakers to mainstream sexual act, almost overnight.

Are people really into this or is it just funny to talk about? Is this something the rest of you farkers are doing regularly?

Its popping up all the time in porn now, and not even the low-rez, semi-pro coke whore videos you watch drunk at 3AM when you hate yourself. Why would I want to watch a hot girl bury her face in some guy's ass?


Just imagine it's your ass. All better!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Why would I want to watch a hot girl bury her face in some guy's ass?


To take a break from all the step-family porn?
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: NYC Dept. of Tappin' Dat Ass


Wouldn't that be Tappan Zee Ass?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.makeagif.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, that's different.  Though, I can see why you'd confuse the two.

Bonus: article includes the phrase "war on rim jobs"

I gotta admit, I was going to give this one a miss, Subby.  But I just had to get some context on that one.  Good job.  You could write clickbait for a living and be a success, I think.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

keyboard era: I can imagine that war being fought by a phalanx of brown starfish and rusty balloon knots battling tongue depressors.

But my imagination may be different than yours.


This post makes an important, even vital contribution to the thread, but it doesn't seem appropriate for either the 'smart' or 'funny' category of clickiness. Perhaps this calls for an 'inventively gross,' or just 'ew!' category? In any case, well done! Yuck!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That rim was asking for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
