(Unilad)   Woman who claimed she gave birth to 10 babies in the same pregnancy admitted to psychiatric ward. Octomom unavailable for comment   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 5:36 PM



dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Run dude. Run.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It wouldn't take long for ten kids to drive a person crazy.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A decent journalist would have confirmed her claim before posting the story. But there's always a rush to get the breaking news story out first before confirming anymore.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was one of those Swiss Exercise Balls.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: A decent journalist would have confirmed her claim before posting the story. But there's always a rush to get the breaking news story out first before confirming anymore.


Yep. Journalism died 40 years ago. It's all just clickbait now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: A decent journalist would have confirmed her claim before posting the story. But there's always a rush to get the breaking news story out first before confirming anymore.


But...if they stopped to confirm any of their stories... what would those horrible magazines next to the checkout line print?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: 4seasons85!: A decent journalist would have confirmed her claim before posting the story. But there's always a rush to get the breaking news story out first before confirming anymore.

Yep. Journalism died 40 years ago. It's all just clickbait now.


Very true. That's why when a breaking news story happens I try to remember to give it time before making judgements. Almost all news is guilty of publishing first and redacting later.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: 4seasons85!: A decent journalist would have confirmed her claim before posting the story. But there's always a rush to get the breaking news story out first before confirming anymore.

Yep. Journalism died 40 years ago. It's all just clickbait now.


Cronkite died in 2009.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It was one of those Swiss Exercise Balls.


"Congratulations! You're having a ball."
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sithole's lawyer told Pretoria News his client was 'now being held against her will' at Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg, saying 'she declined that she should be taken to the Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation because she felt strongly that she is of sound mind.'

No you're not. You're so, so, sooooo not of sound mind.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It was one of those Swiss Exercise Balls.


I hope she delivered it caesarean.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sithole's lawyer told Pretoria News his client was 'now being held against her will' at Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg, saying 'she declined that she should be taken to the Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation because she felt strongly that she is of sound mind.'

Yeah, um... that's not how that works. Especially when you assert details about reality that reality can't seem to back up, like "I gave birth to 10 kids, despite having no evidence of pregnancy, no evidence of birth, no evidence of children, and the alleged father wondering about what in the hell you're talking."
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
10 kids? That's a litter.
 
