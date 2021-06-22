 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Elderly woman who found nearly $1-billion in her bank account discovers: 1) her balance was actually negative $1-billion; 2) her bank did that on purpose   (wfla.com) divider line
19
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It turns out, though, that she was never actually a multi-millionaire at all."

Thanks, Mr. News-Reporting Guy!

Also, if it's a joint account, and 1 person passes, WTF do you need to lock the survivor out?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "It turns out, though, that she was never actually a multi-millionaire at all."

Thanks, Mr. News-Reporting Guy!

Also, if it's a joint account, and 1 person passes, WTF do you need to lock the survivor out?


It's Chase.  I'm going with, "Because f*ck you, that's why".
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "It turns out, though, that she was never actually a multi-millionaire at all."

Thanks, Mr. News-Reporting Guy!

Also, if it's a joint account, and 1 person passes, WTF do you need to lock the survivor out?


Yeah, chances are the 999 block was just placed there by an employee incorrectly and Chase doesn't want to admit that.  It's actually fairly common to make that mistake, though usually it gets fixed before the day ends.  This is the first time I've seen it in the press.

I've worked for several banks over the years, and this type of block has been used by all of them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BenSaw2: "It turns out, though, that she was never actually a multi-millionaire at all."

Thanks, Mr. News-Reporting Guy!

Also, if it's a joint account, and 1 person passes, WTF do you need to lock the survivor out?

It's Chase.  I'm going with, "Because f*ck you, that's why".


Could have been worse. Could have been Wells Fargo.

SunTrust (now Truist Bank) didn't lock my mother's account when she died. My brother and I were listed as co-owners of the account because we also had financial power of attorney and were the executors of her estate.

We did change the account over to an estate account after she died. Once the IRS re-opened and we could get a Tax ID number for the estate. The Government had "shut down" because the GOP was mad that a black guy was President.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the story:

"Local woman discovers her account linked to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon's account and proceeded to empty every single account in 15 minutes leaving Jamie poor and destitute."

Never happens though.
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So totally not a 32 bit buffer error.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This got a decent amount of traction for a complete non-story
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're not your job. You're not how much money you have in the bank.

You're a pawn in the news cycle for clicks.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fsck them, if someone is a valid owner of an account, then the bank needs to butt the hell out.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well if she owes the bank almost a billion dollars then the bank has a problem.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm glad this is getting sorted out quickly, before any of the Farkers scheming on how they'd get the money out of the bank and country were able to contact this woman and engage in a conspiracy.

Negative billion dollar balance?! That sounds like some serious overdraft fees!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a fine line between a comma and a decimal point.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I know most people would've thought they won the lottery," Julia Yonkowski said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm glad this is getting sorted out quickly, before any of the Farkers scheming on how they'd get the money out of the bank and country were able to contact this woman and engage in a conspiracy.

Negative billion dollar balance?! That sounds like some serious overdraft fees!


If you owe the bank a thousand dollars, you have a problem. If you owe the bank a billion dollars, the bank has a problem.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I still don't understand how she couldn't get ahold of anyone at Chase.  Even on weekends, they have people answering the phones.  I've had to call them on weekends to beg for my money when I traveled because Chase wasn't notified first of my travel plans.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you know how much money that is?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Well if she owes the bank almost a billion dollars then the bank has a problem.



Thanks for the bon mot, Donald Trump.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is she single?
 
Thenixon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yonkowski's late husband was a joint owner of the bank account, and it was flagged when she attempted to use it. Chase Bank said people are required to turn in proper documentation in a situation like this to avoid a freeze on a joint bank account.

Bull. shiat. They're trying to steal her money, good thing the press got involved.
 
