 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Guess why a "non-contact voltage tester" is being recalled   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
51
    More: Facepalm, Consumer Product Safety Commission, button  
•       •       •

960 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 2:04 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess why a "non-contact voltage tester" is being recalled

Sexual misconduct?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lincoln was right and it went poorly?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It couldn't fix the cable?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shocking.
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The "good/evil" switch was set to "evil".
 
JesseL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Guess why a "non-contact voltage tester" is being recalled

Sexual misconduct?


Cancel culture
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh, I have a Klein one that never seemed to work right. I'll have to check to see if it's the same model.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shocking,.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because we've reinstated child labor.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uh, the old Abe Lincoln quote about dildos turns out to be incorrect?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So some people got shocked? This is nothing to get amped up about.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always check mine against a known hot wire before I trust to tell me about an unknown wire.

/ and then poke it with a screw driver before I actually stick my fingers into anything.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.
 
covfefe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.etsystatic.com image 794x772]


writeups.orgView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: I always check mine against a known hot wire before I trust to tell me about an unknown wire.

/ and then poke it with a screw driver before I actually stick my fingers into anything.


That goes for the other shocker too.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.


That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.
 
Toastee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have this exact tool. Every time before i start using it I verify that it can detect a known powered on circuit first.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.


Except for the non-contact part.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who need one of those if you have kids around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least Klein is voluntarily recalling it. That tells me a couple things.

1) It's good enough for many electricians to use.
2) They care enough about their bottom line to think about people safety.

Of course, this could be a classic A+B+C= X, but I really want to have a glimmer of hope today.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.

That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.


So could a clamp-on ammeter? I guess I'm not the target demographic for these. They always seemed like a cheap way to not buy a multimeter so someone could feel like all the sockets and wires they wanna poke will probably not kill them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

covfefe: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.etsystatic.com image 794x772]

[writeups.org image 500x688]


If the shocker doesn't rock her, Spock her.

/And if that doesn't work, try the Minivan.
//Two in the front, five in the back.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It makes contact?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lamberts Ho Man: FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.

That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.

So could a clamp-on ammeter? I guess I'm not the target demographic for these. They always seemed like a cheap way to not buy a multimeter so someone could feel like all the sockets and wires they wanna poke will probably not kill them.


An ammeter will only tell you if current is flowing.  It will not tell you if voltage is merely present.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.


As a battery "tester" they aren't much better than most battery testers.  Sure, they give the actual voltage, but that's not telling you a whole lot about remaining power.  I have a ZTS unit that puts a load on the battery for a few seconds to see what kind of current it can supply, and find it does a much better job than standard battery testers in predicting actual life remaining in a battery.

Mostly use that to ensure my wireless xbox controller doesn't end up dead during a Rocket League match. Priorities, ya know?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it's non-contact, how can it shock you? What's the path for the current?
 
1funguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Toastee: I have this exact tool. Every time before i start using it I verify that it can detect a known powered on circuit first.


Same here! Good for a home project, but only as a back up test.

I've done a couple spark eaters in 61 years..!
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even when I use a voltage tester, I won't trust it entirely. The hot wire is getting pulled with insulated electrician pliers and tapped against the ground a couple of times to look for spark.

My grandfather was the victim of a shiatty foreman who swore a feed had been cut when it had not. The transformer he was working on exploded, burning my grandpa over the majority of his body (transformers are filled with oil). He survived and lived to 96 (with pretty bad nerve damage). RIP you tough mfr.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.

That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.


...maybe

Trust, but verify!
 
JesseL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lamberts Ho Man: FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.

That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.

So could a clamp-on ammeter? I guess I'm not the target demographic for these. They always seemed like a cheap way to not buy a multimeter so someone could feel like all the sockets and wires they wanna poke will probably not kill them.


An ammeter doesn't say shiat about voltage.

E/IR out front shoulda told ya.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: AppleOptionEsc: Lamberts Ho Man: FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.

That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.

So could a clamp-on ammeter? I guess I'm not the target demographic for these. They always seemed like a cheap way to not buy a multimeter so someone could feel like all the sockets and wires they wanna poke will probably not kill them.

An ammeter will only tell you if current is flowing.  It will not tell you if voltage is merely present.


If current is flowing, voltage is present.

I = E/R
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Who need one of those if you have kids around.


[Fark user image image 150x150]


Clip from The Boyfriend School
Youtube NGd22Jne3bI


This movie is low-key hilarious, and has a great scene where Shelley Long explains to her toddler why they don't stick metal things into electrical outlets.
 
JesseL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: derpes_simplex: AppleOptionEsc: Lamberts Ho Man: FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.

That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.

So could a clamp-on ammeter? I guess I'm not the target demographic for these. They always seemed like a cheap way to not buy a multimeter so someone could feel like all the sockets and wires they wanna poke will probably not kill them.

An ammeter will only tell you if current is flowing.  It will not tell you if voltage is merely present.

If current is flowing, voltage is present.

I = E/R


If no current is flowing, voltage may still be present.

120/∞ = 0
 
mekkab
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: I always check mine against a known hot wire before I trust to tell me about an unknown wire.



This right here.  I ran downstairs to see if I had this tool, but mine is by Southwire, and on it is printed "always test on a known hot wire"
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Three point check, people.

1. Test against a known voltage source
2. Check the source you are unsure of or will be working on
3. Test the first known voltage source again
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: I always check mine against a known hot wire before I trust to tell me about an unknown wire.

/ and then poke it with a screw driver before I actually stick my fingers into anything.


Yup. Live-dead-live testing is always the safest.
Utility lineman, not an electrician, but i still get a kick, etc.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lamberts Ho Man: FrancoFile: It's hard to fool a good old-fashioned analog multimeter.

That's fine when you have access to an open end of the wire.  These can tell you if any given wire in the middle of a run is hot.

So could a clamp-on ammeter? I guess I'm not the target demographic for these. They always seemed like a cheap way to not buy a multimeter so someone could feel like all the sockets and wires they wanna poke will probably not kill them.


I haven't used a clamp ammeter much, but these are much more useful in my mind.  I'm very rarely concerned with the actual current in a wire - I usually just want to know if there's voltage.

I can check an outlet without opening the box or if the box is open, without pulling the wires out and getting the clamp around each hot.  I can check a wire stapled tight against a framing member.  And I don't have to open up the romex to get the clamp just around the hot - if you get the neutral in there, they'll cancel out.

These cost about $10 and are about the size of a pen in my pocket.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lamberts Ho Man:

/ and then poke it with a screw driver before I actually stick my fingers into anything.

But enough about subby's mom.
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ajgeek: At least Klein is voluntarily recalling it. That tells me a couple things.

1) It's good enough for many electricians to use.
2) They care enough about their bottom line to think about people safety.

Of course, this could be a classic A+B+C= X, but I really want to have a glimmer of hope today.


//looks at all of the Klein tools in his work bag \\
Yeah, Klein actually gives a shiat about their reputation, and its currently among the best for hot work.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

allears: If it's non-contact, how can it shock you? What's the path for the current?


It tells you that the wire is not live when it actually is.
These people aren't getting shocked by the tester itself.  They're getting shocked because the tester didn't work.  That's why everyone in this thread is talking about how they always double-check the results before the touch anything.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Rene ala Carte: Who need one of those if you have kids around.


[Fark user image image 150x150]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NGd22Jne​3bI]

This movie is low-key hilarious, and has a great scene where Shelley Long explains to her toddler why they don't stick metal things into electrical outlets.


Wait- is that the movie where Steve Guttenberg does a really - and I mean really bad Australian accent?

The 90s still have some serious explaining to do.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ifky: Huh, I have a Klein one that never seemed to work right. I'll have to check to see if it's the same model.


Yeah, I always test with a known live system to make sure the tool is working correctly first.  The newer ones are a bit better I've found.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image 425x436]


I have the almost perfect joke from Hawaii, but the mods would put me in Fark Timeout for it.
 
suid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The news team seems to be highly amused by the whole affair:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Cafe Threads: Rene ala Carte: Who need one of those if you have kids around.


[Fark user image image 150x150]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NGd22Jne​3bI]

This movie is low-key hilarious, and has a great scene where Shelley Long explains to her toddler why they don't stick metal things into electrical outlets.

Wait- is that the movie where Steve Guttenberg does a really - and I mean really bad Australian accent?

The 90s still have some serious explaining to do.


New Zealand.

I'm amazed I remember that ridiculous bit of trivia in an otherwise completely forgettable movie.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.