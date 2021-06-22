 Skip to content
 
(News 13 Orlando)   'Twas brillig, and the slithy toves / did argue about fluoride in the wabe / all outraged were the Mims residents / and the ADA outgrabe   (mynews13.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
[Flashback to Chaucer class] Gah!

/biggest jerk of a professor ever
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They were mad as a hatter!
 
gregscott
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not this shiat Again. Wasn't this settled in the 1950s?
Of course fluoride will poison your precious bodily fluids.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAHJC​P​oWCC8
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I moved to a town in Pennsylvania when I was a kid.  I lived there from about kindergarten to 2nd grade.  My mother used to give us fluoride because they didn't have it in the water there.  I went to a combined 1st-2nd grade class there, maybe 20-30 kids.  I was the only one who didn't have cavities.  Lots of my brother's classmates (kindergarten) had cavities.

I'm 49 now and I still haven't had a cavity, even although my dentist visits have been pretty spotty and irregular over the years (insurance issues).

And no, the town wasn't Hershey.  If it was I'd be diabetic.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The original tinfoil hat issue. Simpler times.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gregscott: Not this shiat Again. Wasn't this settled in the 1950s?
Of course fluoride will poison your precious bodily fluids.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAHJCP​oWCC8


I showed the movie to my kids a few years ago.  They were suspicious of a black and white, Cold War, satirical, dark comedy.  They ended up transfixed and spent the next few days screaming, "MIEN FURHER!  I CAN WALK!" while flashing Nazi salutes.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beware the fluoridate, my son!
The salt that tires and makes thought slowed!
Beware the Doc's vaccine, and shun
The communist facemask code!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Argument for fluoridation: "Demonstrated to reduce tooth decay."
Argument against fluoridation: "*evidence-free claptrap*."
 
chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is no positive thing we could ever do for Humanity that somebody won't stand up and say and it's wrong and refused to accept it

If I found a way to destroy property forever, somebody would stand up and argue that it takes away people's self motivation to be their best selves. If I found a cure for all of the world's diseases, somebody would stand up and say they prefer natural immunity.

There is no end to the capacity of human beings to be stupid moron against their own self interests
 
catmander
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Mims. No one there has teeth anyway.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chawco: There is no positive thing we could ever do for Humanity that somebody won't stand up and say and it's wrong and refused to accept it

If I found a way to destroy property forever, somebody would stand up and argue that it takes away people's self motivation to be their best selves. If I found a cure for all of the world's diseases, somebody would stand up and say they prefer natural immunity.

There is no end to the capacity of human beings to be stupid moron against their own self interests


memeguy.comView Full Size
 
