 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Orange County considering banning retail sales of cats, dogs, potentially leaving business owners with no option but wholesale bulk purchases for their cat-based needs   (mynews13.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Sales, ORANGE COUNTY, pieces of state legislation, proposed ban, Pets, pet stores, Orange Countycommissioners, state level  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 9:45 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This week at CostCo: One gross of cats.
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this is what Over-Breeding does to the Animals........!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes make a unilateral decision based on "dozens" of people

/full disclosure I am the parent of my 6th rescue dog
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"... no option but wholesale bulk purchases for their cat-based needs"

Hopefully that doesn't include baking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 258x195]
Is this is what Over-Breeding does to the Animals........!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oops wrong gif.......
 
algman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cat soup does not taste good on french fries.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good thinking. Once marijuana gets legalized, the drug dealers can switch to selling kittens. Go on, try it! The first one's free.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Paging kittypie...


Good. Animals shouldn't be sold or bought.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's good for me; my orthodontist only accepts payments in dogs.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this.  Most breeders are unethical and pet shops tend to buy from those breeders,

Adopt, don't shop.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Good thinking. Once marijuana gets legalized, the drug dealers can switch to selling kittens. Go on, try it! The first one's free.


scontent.fapa1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gonegirl: lizaardvark: Good thinking. Once marijuana gets legalized, the drug dealers can switch to selling kittens. Go on, try it! The first one's free.

[scontent.fapa1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 500x570]


Cat Juggling
Youtube fEs6O2NGdrs
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm okay with this.  Most breeders are unethical and pet shops tend to buy from those breeders,

Adopt, don't shop.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yup, got this methed up crackhead from the shelter three weeks ago. Keep telling her I'm bringing her back but she calls my bluff and wins. 😁
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kiloton of Rabid Ferrets is the name of my speed metal Frank Sinatra cover band
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm okay with this.  Most breeders are unethical and pet shops tend to buy from those breeders,

Adopt, don't shop.


And all the breeders do is change their name and become a "rescue".  Then pet shops have adoption events.  They've tried this before in other places.  It doesn't really work.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.