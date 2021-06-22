 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   "What are you in for?" "Murder. You?" "Grand theft auto. You?" "I stole a lemur"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they all moved away from him on the bench?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember that episode of "Adventures of Stealy."
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lemurs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to be home.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean a Lexus?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't steal the lemur.

You filch the lemur.

/just do it in private
//and wash your hands afterwards
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a leapin' lemur?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems as good a place as any to relay this alpha move I heard Will Arnett say that someone should try.  So you get busted for whatever reason and have to go to the communal holding room with 1 toilet for like 30-50 guys.  Walk in and immediately head to the toilet and poop, making sure you make eye contact with someone the entire time.  Seems like people would leave you alone after that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the lemur bit him, he gets some sort of disease or infection not easily treated. Has to spend the rest of life explaining the scar.
 
NbyNW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: And they all moved away from him on the bench?


Came here to say the same!  Since that's already done...

"[W]hen we got to the Scene of the Crime there was five police officers and three police cars. Being the biggest crime of the last fifty years, and everybody wanted to get in the newspaper story about it. And they was using up all kinds of cop equipment that they had hanging around the police officer's station. They was taking plaster tire tracks, foot prints, dog smelling prints, and they took twenty seven eight-by-ten color glossy photographs with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each one was to be used as evidence against us. Took pictures of the approach, the getaway, the northwest corner the southwest corner and that's not to mention the aerial photography."

""Obie, did you think I was going to hang myself for [stealing a lemur]?"
Obie said he was making sure, and friends Obie was, cause he took out the toilet seat so I couldn't hit myself over the head and drown, and he took out the toilet paper so I couldn't bend the bars roll out the - roll the toilet paper out the window, slide down the roll and have an escape."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Was it a leapin' lemur?
[Fark user image 425x637]


That lemur is NOT pleased with his portrayal in the cereal medium.  Needs a "WTF IS THIS SHIAT?!" caption.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Reading imaginary newspaper
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What is the penalty for stealing a non-endangered animal? Asking for a friend...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lemurs are cool...

When I was taking my film classes, one of the guys was shooting a carnival scene for his movie and wanted a monkey, but couldn't find one to rent in his budget. Instead, he got a lemur, and we got to hang out with the animal handler afterwards. Such a cool animal. And apparently it really liked guys, because out of the blue, the tho G leaped from the person holding it, across the ring we were standing in, to land in my arms. 😁 Fun animal to hang out with for sure.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NbyNW: Bootleg: And they all moved away from him on the bench?

Came here to say the same!  Since that's already done...

"[W]hen we got to the Scene of the Crime there was five police officers and three police cars. Being the biggest crime of the last fifty years, and everybody wanted to get in the newspaper story about it. And they was using up all kinds of cop equipment that they had hanging around the police officer's station. They was taking plaster tire tracks, foot prints, dog smelling prints, and they took twenty seven eight-by-ten color glossy photographs with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each one was to be used as evidence against us. Took pictures of the approach, the getaway, the northwest corner the southwest corner and that's not to mention the aerial photography."

""Obie, did you think I was going to hang myself for [stealing a lemur]?"
Obie said he was making sure, and friends Obie was, cause he took out the toilet seat so I couldn't hit myself over the head and drown, and he took out the toilet paper so I couldn't bend the bars roll out the - roll the toilet paper out the window, slide down the roll and have an escape."


See, *I* came here to say "littering", but it doesn't seem like there's much point in that now...

I guess I really CAN'T get anything I want.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most people don't know that someone can go to a federal prison just for tampering with car odometers.
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They say if you go to prison kill the guy who stole the lemur.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy Zaboomafoo!

What a terrible thing to do!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...and they all moved away."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LL316: This seems as good a place as any to relay this alpha move I heard Will Arnett say that someone should try.  So you get busted for whatever reason and have to go to the communal holding room with 1 toilet for like 30-50 guys.  Walk in and immediately head to the toilet and poop, making sure you make eye contact with someone the entire time.  Seems like people would leave you alone after that.


I mean, statistically there's bound to be somebody that after whatever events landed them in jail plus booking had to take a shiat.  Everyone would probably just assume you're used to shiatting in jail having been there before and that's about it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd be curious to see his rap sheet. I bet it's chock full of stupid shiat and there are several judges who know him by name
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA : Police were responding to a report of shoplifting when they allegedly saw McGilloway driving a stolen dump truck

lol
 
