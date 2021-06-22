 Skip to content
(The State)   Son kills girl in boating accident. Son and mother shot by persons unknown. Nobody knows nothing. It's a hallelujah mess, and it's the South Carolina way
    Sad  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It appears justice has been meted out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume they'll arrest the nearest black person they can find.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it's a repeat.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I assume they'll arrest the nearest black person they can find.


arrest?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guarantee a speedy trial
We need a hard deadline to try every case.
Eight months would be plenty of time for due process to run its course. A hard deadline would ensure that victims are afforded a basic right to a speedy resolution. A date-certain is needed for each case to go to trial, ready or not, come hell or high water.

Does the trial need to start within eight months, or end within eight months?
Does the clock start when the event happens? Which would make the statute of limitations eight months for anything, and if (hypothetically) I was able to hide a body for eight months I'm free and clear?
Does the clock start when the indictment is filed? Then they don't file an indictment until the DA is ready to go, which means the defense has a limited window to work in, right?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not how you motorboat
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, arbitration is a biatch.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far did you get into the article before you thought "hey waitaminute" and then checked the URL?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.


TFA said they were shot with 2 different weapons.  I'd guess someone was guarding her and she tried to do something.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vigilante justice is a kind of justice.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the Cliff Notes to a new John Grisham novel?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing someone from her family might have wanted him dead.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.

TFA said they were shot with 2 different weapons.  I'd guess someone was guarding her and she tried to do something.


Yup. This was a hit.

Connected rich kids for the most part hang out with other connected rich kids.

The dead girl probably had " connections " in " waste management "
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x692]

I'm guessing someone from her family might have wanted him dead.


Al Goldstein
Larry Flint
Hugh Hefner
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the beginning of a Southern Gothic novel, for sure.

Knowing a little bit about that part of the Low Country, I'd guess the motive is more financial than revenge. Especially since there is more than one shooter involved.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: It's the beginning of a Southern Gothic novel, for sure.

Knowing a little bit about that part of the Low Country, I'd guess the motive is more financial than revenge. Especially since there is more than one shooter involved.



I know it's the wrong part of the South, but Greg Iles kept coming to mind while I was reading about it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: which the Murdaughs ruled for nearly a century.

Gosh, it's just terrible, what happened to these people. But, you know, 2nd Amendment and all that. Thankfully, the guns are safe.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it aint happening to the Bush family. Or the Trump family. Or the Murdoch family. Or the Sackler family. Or the Koch family.

Theres a bunch of rotten families, if they were wiped out to the last man, nothing of value would be lost.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to recall a similar case several years ago in the mid-west where a well-known and thoroughly reviled bully was gunned down on the street in broad daylight, but none of the several dozen people on the street at the time saw anything. The perpetrator was never identified.

Americans in general are like rhinos- large, placid creatures until roused, at which point they become dangerous. Since rhinos have notoriously poor eyesight, they tend to be dangerous to anything in their general vicinity when riled up. People with power, money, and/or influence, please take note: If you abuse the system to avoid legal repercussions for your actions (or allow it to be abused for your benefit), do not be surprised when your victims grow tired of waiting for the legal systems to do their work.

This sort of thing is very dangerous for everyone, because taking the law into your own hands means short-circuiting all of the measures intended to protect the innocent. Many completely innocent people have been done in by lynch mobs. When the mob starts baying for blood, it's Party Time. Your enemies, your rivals, the guy who got the job you wanted, the guy dating your daughter, the person who cut in line at the theater- anyone and everyone is at risk of life and limb when Judge Lynch is in court. Cross that particular bridge at your peril.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...what we don't know about these cases would fill a thick book."
That sounds like the most boring book ever. Is there such a thing as a not-mailing list? Because that's the list I want to be on for that book.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey jackass. Quit tossing in superfluous family members and their historical occupations. it's simple a kid killed someone and got away with it... for a little while.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.


Lol, no. Should have also killed the other brother who helped younger brother acquire the booze that resulted in the accident. Hell, wipe out the whole farking bloodline.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guillermo González Nova unavailable for comment.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: [Fark user image 425x251]
Hey jackass. Quit tossing in superfluous family members and their historical occupations. it's simple a kid killed someone and got away with it... for a little while.


He didn't get away with it.  He just hadn't been to trial yet.

It sounds like the state prosecutors were just trying to keep it from becoming a circus.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Too bad it aint happening to the Bush family. Or the Trump family. Or the Murdoch family. Or the Sackler family. Or the Koch family.

Theres a bunch of rotten families, if they were wiped out to the last man, nothing of value would be lost.


That seems more like a "value added" situation...
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I know of a case where a 16-year old boy skipped school one day, got high with his girlfriend at his Dad's apartment and shot her in the chest with a .357 magnum. The boy's grandpa was connected  to local law enforcement and his written confession where he admitted pointing the gun at her disappeared before trial. He got time served and probation.

/SC
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Murdaugh was too old for this shiat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bottom-dragger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he looks like an SAE
yeah, I went to unie in the south, for a while
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avery614: lolmao500: Too bad it aint happening to the Bush family. Or the Trump family. Or the Murdoch family. Or the Sackler family. Or the Koch family.

Theres a bunch of rotten families, if they were wiped out to the last man, nothing of value would be lost.

That seems more like a "value added" situation...


Wonder how many folks would have a toast if the Murdaugh family of SC were to vanish from the face of the earth?

I doubt anything of value would be lost.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.

Lol, no. Should have also killed the other brother who helped younger brother acquire the booze that resulted in the accident. Hell, wipe out the whole farking bloodline.


I'm guessing the other brother is quite nervous.
He's going to spend the rest of his life, looking over his shoulder.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.

TFA said they were shot with 2 different weapons.  I'd guess someone was guarding her and she tried to do something.


I read that as there were two shooters, and each person was shot by each perp, who carried different weapons.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Guarantee a speedy trial
We need a hard deadline to try every case.
Eight months would be plenty of time for due process to run its course. A hard deadline would ensure that victims are afforded a basic right to a speedy resolution. A date-certain is needed for each case to go to trial, ready or not, come hell or high water.

Does the trial need to start within eight months, or end within eight months?
Does the clock start when the event happens? Which would make the statute of limitations eight months for anything, and if (hypothetically) I was able to hide a body for eight months I'm free and clear?
Does the clock start when the indictment is filed? Then they don't file an indictment until the DA is ready to go, which means the defense has a limited window to work in, right?


Start within 8 months of discovery of a crime. You make good points about how difficult to implement such a system would be but it's not the public's job to make judges lives easier.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People in small town america are fed up with the good ol boy network covering for POS that deserve jail or worse because he or she is 3rd cousins of the mayors second cousins wifes best friends lover etc.

A scenario playing out in my county is the murder of a young man. Everyone knows who did it. In fact SEVERAL murders and missing people are connected with the prime suspect in this case. But yet nothing happens. Last year the suspect was caught with meth pills as per the local paper

++++++++ was in custody on other charges. Those other charges were for felony probation violation. ++++++ was on probation from a case in 2015 in which the grand jury indicted him on 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1 count of possession/use of drug paraphernalia, 1 count of public intoxication, and 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon; there were no charges for the police/sheriff's equipment, badges, or "homemade silencer" that were discovered in his vehicle according to the original complaint. In that case, +++++++  pled guilty to 3 of the possession charges, and the remaining charges were dismissed. Judge Doug Farris sentenced ++++++ to 5 years of probation in that case. It was that probation that ++++++ allegedly violated by failing to report as directed and false reporting to law enforcement, leading to his arrest earlier this month.
Many people commented that +++++ got a "sweet deal" in that case. Well, it got sweeter. On June 16, Judge Farris ordered his  release from the  County Jail, "under prior bond." He was released without a new bond and must report for court on the probation violation charges on August 8.
But...there's more. As of earlier today, Harland is again in the Walker County Jail on a new charge of 1st Degree Theft of Property, stimming from an allegation that Harland sold a 2011 Nissan Altima in May but refused to surrender the vehicle.

The Sheriff was recorded on audio saying this guy was prime suspect in multiple missing persons cases and several murders. And they let him slide on having a full county deputy uniform with  badges and a fake deputy ID as well as bulletproof vest 3 handguns meth pills etc And a metal tube fashioned into a silencer for his 45 auto.  And they released him with nothing more than 3500 in fines and court costs and probation. The "silencer" part should have gotten him 2 to 5 federal. If I were one of the parents.....this guy would have assumed room temperature a long time ago
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I seem to recall a similar case several years ago in the mid-west where a well-known and thoroughly reviled bully was gunned down on the street in broad daylight, but none of the several dozen people on the street at the time saw anything. The perpetrator was never identified.


Ken McElroy - quite the story (Wiki link)
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Vigilante justice is a kind of justice.


Often time the only one you'll get.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.


Eye for an eye means the mom was overkill. Killing the dude made things even. By killing the mom, that family now has one revenge murder on their credit.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I seem to recall a similar case several years ago in the mid-west where a well-known and thoroughly reviled bully was gunned down on the street in broad daylight, but none of the several dozen people on the street at the time saw anything. The perpetrator was never identified.

Americans in general are like rhinos- large, placid creatures until roused, at which point they become dangerous. Since rhinos have notoriously poor eyesight, they tend to be dangerous to anything in their general vicinity when riled up. People with power, money, and/or influence, please take note: If you abuse the system to avoid legal repercussions for your actions (or allow it to be abused for your benefit), do not be surprised when your victims grow tired of waiting for the legal systems to do their work.

This sort of thing is very dangerous for everyone, because taking the law into your own hands means short-circuiting all of the measures intended to protect the innocent. Many completely innocent people have been done in by lynch mobs. When the mob starts baying for blood, it's Party Time. Your enemies, your rivals, the guy who got the job you wanted, the guy dating your daughter, the person who cut in line at the theater- anyone and everyone is at risk of life and limb when Judge Lynch is in court. Cross that particular bridge at your peril.


Read the book IN BROAD DAYLIGHT. Its about that case. It happened in broad daylight on main street with a couple dozen people in the vicinity and nobody saw a thing. That guy was such a bully he would steal peoples cows etc and sell them back to them and theyd buy because they were afraid of what he would do if they didnt. Movie sucks. The book is great McElroy I believe was his last name
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murdaugh boy never faced justice in the drunken boat crash

Sounds like he faced justice.
Mom might have been a bit of overkill.

Eye for an eye means the mom was overkill. Killing the dude made things even. By killing the mom, that family now has one revenge murder on their credit.


Do they? I thought "kill any witnesses" was an exception to the 1:1 revenge ratio
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yikes, what a scumbag family. Someone did the world a favor and it needs to happen more often.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I seem to recall a similar case several years ago in the mid-west where a well-known and thoroughly reviled bully was gunned down on the street in broad daylight, but none of the several dozen people on the street at the time saw anything. The perpetrator was never identified.

Americans in general are like rhinos- large, placid creatures until roused, at which point they become dangerous. Since rhinos have notoriously poor eyesight, they tend to be dangerous to anything in their general vicinity when riled up. People with power, money, and/or influence, please take note: If you abuse the system to avoid legal repercussions for your actions (or allow it to be abused for your benefit), do not be surprised when your victims grow tired of waiting for the legal systems to do their work.

This sort of thing is very dangerous for everyone, because taking the law into your own hands means short-circuiting all of the measures intended to protect the innocent. Many completely innocent people have been done in by lynch mobs. When the mob starts baying for blood, it's Party Time. Your enemies, your rivals, the guy who got the job you wanted, the guy dating your daughter, the person who cut in line at the theater- anyone and everyone is at risk of life and limb when Judge Lynch is in court. Cross that particular bridge at your peril.


They had a made for TV movie about him, Brian Dennehy played the bully guy. It was a real messed up story, town had enough of the guys shiat and were tired of the law being pathetic about stopping him.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: People in small town america are fed up with the good ol boy network covering for POS that deserve jail or worse because he or she is 3rd cousins of the mayors second cousins wifes best friends lover etc.

A scenario playing out in my county is the murder of a young man. Everyone knows who did it. In fact SEVERAL murders and missing people are connected with the prime suspect in this case. But yet nothing happens. Last year the suspect was caught with meth pills as per the local paper

++++++++ was in custody on other charges. Those other charges were for felony probation violation. ++++++ was on probation from a case in 2015 in which the grand jury indicted him on 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1 count of possession/use of drug paraphernalia, 1 count of public intoxication, and 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon; there were no charges for the police/sheriff's equipment, badges, or "homemade silencer" that were discovered in his vehicle according to the original complaint. In that case, +++++++  pled guilty to 3 of the possession charges, and the remaining charges were dismissed. Judge Doug Farris sentenced ++++++ to 5 years of probation in that case. It was that probation that ++++++ allegedly violated by failing to report as directed and false reporting to law enforcement, leading to his arrest earlier this month.
Many people commented that +++++ got a "sweet deal" in that case. Well, it got sweeter. On June 16, Judge Farris ordered his  release from the  County Jail, "under prior bond." He was released without a new bond and must report for court on the probation violation charges on August 8.
But...there's more. As of earlier today, Harland is again in the Walker County Jail on a new charge of 1st Degree Theft of Property, stimming from an allegation that Harland sold a 2011 Nissan Altima in May but refused to surrender the vehicle.

The Sheriff was recorded on audio saying this guy was prime suspect in multiple missing persons cases and several murders. And they let him slide on having a full county deputy uniform with  badges and a fake deputy ID as well as bulletproof vest 3 handguns meth pills etc And a metal tube fashioned into a silencer for his 45 auto.  And they released him with nothing more than 3500 in fines and court costs and probation. The "silencer" part should have gotten him 2 to 5 federal. If I were one of the parents.....this guy would have assumed room temperature a long time ago


The legal system relies on what you can prove.
It does not run on what you know.
If you can't prove it through evidence, it does not matter.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i've been following this story since the daily beast posted about it a few days after the husband discovered the bodies. i'm sure this be a netflix series.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This has had an Ozark vibe to it from the start.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chris Knight "Down The River" Live Cincinnati, Ohio
Youtube dhpqWLPt8qM


Sorta fits
 
Bitmongler Redux [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: People in small town america are fed up with the good ol boy network covering for POS that deserve jail or worse because he or she is 3rd cousins of the mayors second cousins wifes best friends lover etc.

A scenario playing out in my county is the murder of a young man. Everyone knows who did it. In fact SEVERAL murders and missing people are connected with the prime suspect in this case. But yet nothing happens. Last year the suspect was caught with meth pills as per the local paper

++++++++ was in custody on other charges. Those other charges were for felony probation violation. ++++++ was on probation from a case in 2015 in which the grand jury indicted him on 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1 count of possession/use of drug paraphernalia, 1 count of public intoxication, and 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon; there were no charges for the police/sheriff's equipment, badges, or "homemade silencer" that were discovered in his vehicle according to the original complaint. In that case, +++++++  pled guilty to 3 of the possession charges, and the remaining charges were dismissed. Judge Doug Farris sentenced ++++++ to 5 years of probation in that case. It was that probation that ++++++ allegedly violated by failing to report as directed and false reporting to law enforcement, leading to his arrest earlier this month.
Many people commented that +++++ got a "sweet deal" in that case. Well, it got sweeter. On June 16, Judge Farris ordered his  release from the  County Jail, "under prior bond." He was released without a new bond and must report for court on the probation violation charges on August 8.
But...there's more. As of earlier today, Harland is again in the Walker County Jail on a new charge of 1st Degree Theft of Property, stimming from an allegation that Harland sold a 2011 Nissan Altima in May but refused to surrender the vehicle.

The Sheriff was recorded on audio saying this guy was prime suspect in multiple missing persons cases and several murders. And they let him slide on having a full county deputy uniform with  badges and a fake deputy ID as well as bulletproof vest 3 handguns meth pills etc And a metal tube fashioned into a silencer for his 45 auto.  And they released him with nothing more than 3500 in fines and court costs and probation. The "silencer" part should have gotten him 2 to 5 federal. If I were one of the parents.....this guy would have assumed room temperature a long time ago


I think you missed a couple of places in ++++ing the name.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It appears justice vendetta has been meted out.
 
