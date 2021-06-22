 Skip to content
(Vancouver Sun)   Canadian power companies during heatwave: hey Texas, watch and learn. Tag is for all those with working A/C   (vancouversun.com) divider line
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BC Hydro says its trading subsidiary Powerex Corp. exported surplus electricity to many western states to help during the heatwave. The company says any revenue earned from these sales are used to help keep rates affordable for British Columbians

They don't abuse their monopoly to charge obscene rates, even though they could? Amateurs
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people in BC don't even have an A/C unit to turn on. Convenient for the power company, less so for everyone soaking in their own ball sweat.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't have a/c, but a huge old floor fan that I bought at an auction house 25 years ago.

I can't turn it to the highest setting, or it will move furniture around the condo.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love BC Hydro.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Canada has A/C? When did this happen?
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: I don't have a/c, but a huge old floor fan that I bought at an auction house 25 years ago.

I can't turn it to the highest setting, or it will move furniture around the condo.


Post a pic of the model?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man I have had BC hydro in like 20 years
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Squik2: BC Hydro says its trading subsidiary Powerex Corp. exported surplus electricity to many western states to help during the heatwave. The company says any revenue earned from these sales are used to help keep rates affordable for British Columbians

They don't abuse their monopoly to charge obscene rates, even though they could? Amateurs


Funny how a few upward clicks of the thermometer and the good people of the USofA find themselves okey dokey with a little socialism.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Canada's total population is smaller than California's, so big whoopie ding-dong.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good job, Canuckers!  Seriously, good job.  I grew up on the US side of the St. Lawrence River.  Loves me some Canada!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Squik2: BC Hydro says its trading subsidiary Powerex Corp. exported surplus electricity to many western states to help during the heatwave. The company says any revenue earned from these sales are used to help keep rates affordable for British Columbians

They don't abuse their monopoly to charge obscene rates, even though they could? Amateurs


As per BC Hydro: "About us"

"BC Hydro is a Crown corporation, owned by the government and people of British Columbia. It's our job to safely provide our customers with reliable, affordable and clean electricity throughout the province."
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Canada's total population is smaller than California's, so big whoopie ding-dong.


Yeah but at least we have power whenever we want it
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Canada has A/C? When did this happen?


Global warming.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Canada has A/C? When did this happen?


Go away or I'll sic a polar bear on you.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"BC Hydro says it will weather heatwave, customers won't see outages like in some U.S. states"

So what exactly is considered a heatwave in Canada? Lets see:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Awe, that's cute.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The benefits of destroyed waterways.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "BC Hydro says it will weather heatwave, customers won't see outages like in some U.S. states"

So what exactly is considered a heatwave in Canada? Lets see:

[Fark user image 674x407]
Awe, that's cute.


TBF, the hot part of the province is the interior
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Canada...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Texan here.

I never changed my thermostat or had any loss of power. It is equally incompetent, but the problem wasn't the heat, but that generation stations were down for maintenance prior to and during the onset of the heatwave. I cannot remember the heat ever causing us to lose power, only hurricanes, the freeze, and occasional transformers blowing up.

Also, our hot here in Houston is much worse than pretty much everywhere else's hot with the humidity. I'll take 115 dry heat any day over 105 with high humidity. It is 65-70% humidity inside with our AC system working on overdrive to try to draw out the humidity.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: ReapTheChaos: "BC Hydro says it will weather heatwave, customers won't see outages like in some U.S. states"

So what exactly is considered a heatwave in Canada? Lets see:

[Fark user image 674x407]
Awe, that's cute.

TBF, the hot part of the province is the interior
[Fark user image image 850x477]


104 as a high for 2 days and in 70s at night lol. Even that isn't that bad. Talk to me when it is in the mid 80s at night with sniffling humidity and routinely over 100. Mid 90s is every day.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: I don't have a/c, but a huge old floor fan that I bought at an auction house 25 years ago.

I can't turn it to the highest setting, or it will move furniture around the condo.


We have a thirty five year old recessed, louvered ceiling fan that my Texas born and raised FIL insisted we put in when we did our addition. I was not impressed at the time. But damned if the thing doesn't make it very nice and cool in here even when it's in the eighties.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Texan here.

I never changed my thermostat or had any loss of power. It is equally incompetent, but the problem wasn't the heat, but that generation stations were down for maintenance prior to and during the onset of the heatwave. I cannot remember the heat ever causing us to lose power, only hurricanes, the freeze, and occasional transformers blowing up.

Also, our hot here in Houston is much worse than pretty much everywhere else's hot with the humidity. I'll take 115 dry heat any day over 105 with high humidity. It is 65-70% humidity inside with our AC system working on overdrive to try to draw out the humidity.


How the fark people settled in Houston prior to AC is beyond my reckoning.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Lots of people in BC don't even have an A/C unit to turn on. Convenient for the power company, less so for everyone soaking in their own ball sweat.


Well, I certainly wouldn't want to be in Kamloops this week, with or without A/C.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the money is in the banana stand: SumoJeb: ReapTheChaos: "BC Hydro says it will weather heatwave, customers won't see outages like in some U.S. states"

So what exactly is considered a heatwave in Canada? Lets see:

[Fark user image 674x407]
Awe, that's cute.

TBF, the hot part of the province is the interior
[Fark user image image 850x477]

104 as a high for 2 days and in 70s at night lol. Even that isn't that bad. Talk to me when it is in the mid 80s at night with sniffling humidity and routinely over 100. Mid 90s is every day.


I always find it amusing when people live in climates that require A/C to survive.  I got the hell out of that kind of climate and never missed it for a minute.  But, no, it's almost bragging, "Well, it's over 100 all the time, with that humidity, too.  Take that!!!"
 
