Zodiac Killer's code reportedly broken. It's reportedly a helpful reminder to drink your Ovaltine
posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 1:49 PM



29 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's got it almost right.  My own amateur sleuthing and cryptography efforts have revealed that Z13 actually decodes as "MY NAME IS CRUZ".
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people don't want the game to end.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought somebody cracked this last year. Or am I thinking of a different code?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I thought somebody cracked this last year. Or am I thinking of a different code?


You're probably thinking of one of the other previously-unbroken messages from the same case, which was cracked last year.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz is having a bad year...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Remember to drink your Ovaltine, mixed with the blood of your victims, who will serve you as your slaves in the afterlife".
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Bosco?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh please, everybody knows he was a Satan-worshiping mailman who was upset about rabbits being on the menu at the local diner.  It really says "They've got Nesquik".
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time to go...
usnews.comView Full Size
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After watching the movie, I'm convinced that Rick Marshall (Napa PD's prime suspect) and Arthur Leigh Allen (Vallejo PD and SFPD's prime suspect) knew each other, and worked with a third person, maybe this new guy, and Marshall is the one who wrote the letters.

Bullet/Dirty Harry would be proud if he were still alive, but Jake Gyllenhaal's character would probably be upset this code was cracked.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It didn't take him long to stir up the large, and now angry, online community devoted to the case.


Zodiac Killer nerds sound almost as bad as the Beyhive.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a crummy commercial?!? Sonofabiatch!
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
major hatred
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
it got broken a while ago. apparently the thing was even more difficult due to a spelling error.  haven't read the article yet, unless the other amateurs i read about were posers
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: OldRod: I thought somebody cracked this last year. Or am I thinking of a different code?

You're probably thinking of one of the other previously-unbroken messages from the same case, which was cracked last year.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zodiac_​K​iller#Letters_and_ciphers_gallery

Yup. The 340-character cypher was published in December. This guy simply started by using the same code as a starting point, then cracking that.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So he "cracks" the code by coming up with a name that's sort of similar to one of the suspects and then assumes that it's that person?

Fantastic detective work, that.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Lawrence Kaye guy named by the code breaker had two years of high school, and quick google shows a guy who doesn't seem bright enough to be able to make codes like the Zodiac.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: HugeMistake: OldRod: I thought somebody cracked this last year. Or am I thinking of a different code?

You're probably thinking of one of the other previously-unbroken messages from the same case, which was cracked last year.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zodiac_K​iller#Letters_and_ciphers_gallery

Yup. The 340-character cypher was published in December. This guy simply started by using the same code as a starting point, then cracking that.


FTA:
So he said he applied it to the 32-character cipher, which the killer had included in a letter as the key to the location of a bomb set to go off at a school in the fall of 1970. (It never did, even though police failed to crack the code.)
That produced a sequence of random letters from the alphabet. Mr. Ziraoui said he then worked through a half-dozen steps including letter-to-number substitutions, identifying coordinates in numbers and using a code-breaking program he created to crunch jumbles of letters into coherent words.

He "broke" a 32 character cipher with six more steps steps after "decoding" it with the previous way.

That is major crypto bullshiat.

Six steps on 32 characters is enough to make those characters say whatever you want. 32 characters with no way to say you're right is already pretty much impossible to verify, but if your method is that convoluted and arbitrary, you're just fooling yourself.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sonuvabiatch
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Time to head back to Canada."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Some people don't want the game to end.


Which is exactly why this unsolved case, any many others like it that have created legions of fans with individual theories, yet each one of them desperately wants theirs to be the correct one, will never be solved. None will ever allow it to be.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't want to brag or anything, but I am a super genious, a very high Q person.  I've read the entire Harry Potter series, so I know a thing or three about codes.  After running the 32 bit encryption series backwards, I got some random letters, and using my own, even way better crypto methodology methods, I came up with I AM LORD VLMT

You people probably wouldn't understand.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Then there's this:
http://mileswmathis.com/zodiac.pdf
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't want to brag or anything, but I am a super genious,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You won't believe it. We've checked and double-checked.
It keeps coming up the same thing...the message is:
Mars. Needs. Women."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Zodiac killer was this guy I knew named Leo Aries. He drove a Taurus and eventually died of cancer.
 
huntercr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigbadideasinaction: WelldeadLink: HugeMistake: OldRod: I thought somebody cracked this last year. Or am I thinking of a different code?

You're probably thinking of one of the other previously-unbroken messages from the same case, which was cracked last year.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zodiac_K​iller#Letters_and_ciphers_gallery

Yup. The 340-character cypher was published in December. This guy simply started by using the same code as a starting point, then cracking that.

FTA:
So he said he applied it to the 32-character cipher, which the killer had included in a letter as the key to the location of a bomb set to go off at a school in the fall of 1970. (It never did, even though police failed to crack the code.)
That produced a sequence of random letters from the alphabet. Mr. Ziraoui said he then worked through a half-dozen steps including letter-to-number substitutions, identifying coordinates in numbers and using a code-breaking program he created to crunch jumbles of letters into coherent words.

He "broke" a 32 character cipher with six more steps steps after "decoding" it with the previous way.

That is major crypto bullshiat.

Six steps on 32 characters is enough to make those characters say whatever you want. 32 characters with no way to say you're right is already pretty much impossible to verify, but if your method is that convoluted and arbitrary, you're just fooling yourself.


I don't know... I'm no cryptologist, but wouldn't the very specific details in the plain text be pretty conclusive? I can see lots of random phrases coming out of 32 characters, but Latitude and Longitude in the correct order, and in a meaningful location?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.