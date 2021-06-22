 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1864, General Lee struck back at Petersburg, leading the narrator to wonder what trouble them Duke boys were gonna get into next   (history.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The lyrics to the theme song say them Duke boys were, "never meanin' no harm."  It took many years and much soul-searching for me to accept this double-negative and that the Duke boys did, in fact, mean harm.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that guy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 401x401]

/obscure?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never stood a chance

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gyuh, gyuh, gyuh

/i aint know how to spell gyuh
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is to the ones that display their confederate flags now a dayz....total horse Crap.......!
Yupperz
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now the Duke boys are just showing the proper way"
(car jump with horn sounding)
"To fly the Confederate flag"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Wrong monkey, dumbass
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: The lyrics to the theme song say them Duke boys were, "never meanin' no harm."  It took many years and much soul-searching for me to accept this double-negative and that the Duke boys did, in fact, mean harm.


one thing I've always wondered... did the mountains ever get, err, "git" 'em?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dukes of Hazzard was collateral damage in the ongoing Civil War II.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: The Dukes of Hazzard was collateral damage in the ongoing Civil War II.


Which one was dating Cletus?  Was it Luke or Bo(ttom)?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: studebaker hoch: The Dukes of Hazzard was collateral damage in the ongoing Civil War II.

Which one was dating Cletus?  Was it Luke or Bo(ttom)?


I figured they were both boning Daisy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The Dukes of Hazzard was collateral damage in the ongoing Civil War II.


The show was as delightful as it was unreconstructed.
 
