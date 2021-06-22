 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   Woman tries to make Piazza Colonna fountain in Rome more attractive by jumping in it naked during heatwave [NSFW]   (thesun.ie) divider line
50
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By the same token, Subby tried to accidentally the whole thing.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: By the same token, Subby tried to accidentally the whole thing.


d207ibygpg2z1x.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that wasn't part of the attraction?

"HEY GLADYS, THE INTERNET SAYS SHE WAS JUST A PREVERT!"

/We're tourists.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Damned Japanese tourists.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since she has already been bathed, send her to my chambers.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, what's the fountain smell like now?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it certainly gives a new spot to toss a coin. A couple of them actually.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In footage caught by tourists, the woman strips down in full view of passers-by and climbs into the fountain a few yards away from the Italian prime minister's official residence near Palazzo Chigi on June 19.

I'll just assume that Chigi is Italian for 'cheeky'.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of global warming.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun is there
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a second.  They allow the statues to be nude but not people?  That doesn't seem fair.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but when I try to bring the Beyond into Bed & Bath there's mall and real cops called.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fountain water is usually very clean..
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stunned tourists?

Do they not know what a public fountain has always been for? Always? No. That can't be true. The only conclusion is that there were no stunned tourists and The Sun is a bigly poo paper full of bigly lies.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Oh man, what's the fountain smell like now?


I am sure they will never get the smell off the fish that were swimming in that fountain.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: The Sun is there


As is the Moon.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Oh man, what's the fountain smell like now?


The shiathouse door on a tuna boat.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course she took her clothes off. You don't bathe with your clothes on, sheesh.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She beat the heat,
some beat their meat.

Also, those are some buck teeth.
Maybe why no one saved her?

La dolce Vita: Trevi Fountain.
Youtube PIz-BgNYN20
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: Fountain water is usually very clean..


I think it flows continuously from a restored Roman Empire-era aqueduct.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has a young Phoebe Cates thing going on and I can definitely work with that.

How to say, bei respiri???
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: special20: Oh man, what's the fountain smell like now?

The shiathouse door on a tuna boat.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Man I love Farkies. :)

/I laughed then
//I laughed now
///probably will laugh a 3rd time
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her pixels are frickin' huge!
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x529]


Looks she could eat corn on the cob through a picket fence.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...off to an Italian/European news site to find non-pixelated photos.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were her, I would seek medical assistance. Who knows what kind of bacteria lived in that fountain.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn you pixels! Damn you to hell!
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like how the police handled it. They told her to get out and when she finally did they just let her walk away.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
video brought to you by an old nokia with Vaseline smeared over the lens.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Of course she took her clothes off. You don't bathe with your clothes on, sheesh.



Au contraire

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Minecraft kind of hot
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seen the uncensored video. Shes hot
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: I like how the police handled it. They told her to get out and when she finally did they just let her walk away.


Fark user imageView Full Size


they're not stupid
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Fountain water is usually very clean..


User name definitely checks out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Seen the uncensored video. Shes hot


Link, or it never happened.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Eli WhiskeyDik: special20: Oh man, what's the fountain smell like now?

The shiathouse door on a tuna boat.

[Fark user image 850x150]

Man I love Farkies. :)

/I laughed then
//I laughed now
///probably will laugh a 3rd time


Heh.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: lolmao500: Seen the uncensored video. Shes hot

Link, or it never happened.


This.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: stinkynuts: Fountain water is usually very clean..

User name definitely checks out.


....girl.. (knows nothing) Hey! Yours too XD
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [Fark user image 850x478]


It's a baptism I'd attend.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: If I were her, I would seek medical assistance. Who knows what kind of bacteria lived in that fountain.


Fark user imageView Full Size


She'll know soon enough.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The woman appears to be suffering from a horrible skin condition.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: steklo: If I were her, I would seek medical assistance. Who knows what kind of bacteria lived in that fountain.

[Fark user image 525x429]

She'll know soon enough.


I lived in Italy for two years. The first thing they told me when I got there..."don't drink the water"

there's a reason for that.

I hope she survives..
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

special20: Oh man, what's the fountain smell like now?


You mean they don't have fish in there? Coulda fooled me...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bowen: stinkynuts: Fountain water is usually very clean..

I think it flows continuously from a restored Roman Empire-era aqueduct.


I was very impressed that there are public fountains throughout Italy with potable water that are fed by aqueducts.

I commented that in 'Murica, some rich bastard would have shut it down because poors were getting something for free in the open...or the water would absolutely not be potable.

/I skeptically tried the water, suffered no ill effects, and spent the rest of the trip filling my water bottle for free.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd say the aqueduct proved adequate


/fistbite
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Bowen: stinkynuts: Fountain water is usually very clean..

I think it flows continuously from a restored Roman Empire-era aqueduct.

I was very impressed that there are public fountains throughout Italy with potable water that are fed by aqueducts.

I commented that in 'Murica, some rich bastard would have shut it down because poors were getting something for free in the open...or the water would absolutely not be potable.

/I skeptically tried the water, suffered no ill effects, and spent the rest of the trip filling my water bottle for free.


I've never had the water from a decorative fountain, but these nasoni things? Absolutely. Never had a problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
