(Daily Mail)   Pew, pew, pew
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*saber rattling noises*
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given it's the Russian navy conducting exercises I wonder how many of their own ships they'll sink.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dick wagging at each other since 1946.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Obvious cover story. Actually a joint exercise for UFO interception.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Best Commercial Ever; Highland Appliance
Youtube kKQcZYTZVmI
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great.  We are preparing to fight World war 2 all over only with a different enemy. We are always prepared to fight the last war.  Meanwhile, technology has moved on to make the old war tactics obsolete.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Given it's the Russian navy conducting exercises I wonder how many of their own ships they'll sink.


At least one they are admitting to.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fake news. I was told that Tittybaby formed an unbreakable alliance with Russia, the likes of which the world has never seen.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From the title I thought it was a  mass shooting in a church
 
tuxq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what Russia has to gain from any of this. We don't want their land and they wouldn't make use of ours. They have a lot of resources and technical ability, but are still underachieving at a level only Russia could pull off.

Conquer that nationwide morality/drinking problem first, Vlad. Anywhere they win a war is just going to end up in the sad state that Russia is already in. Unless their goal is to spread malaise?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Hunt for Red October [1990] - Submarine Crew Sings Soviet Anthem scene [HD] (High)
Youtube zsC2ETsZL0g
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
practices sinking an AIRCRAFT CARRIER....

Is that like an aircraft carrier, but bigger?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

runwiz: Great.  We are preparing to fight World war 2 all over only with a different enemy. We are always prepared to fight the last war.  Meanwhile, technology has moved on to make the old war tactics obsolete.


We're going to go into it with a plan for our capital ships, lose most of them in the first five minutes, and then have to adapt to using ships that weren't planned on being main combatants?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm not sure what Russia has to gain from any of this. We don't want their land and they wouldn't make use of ours. They have a lot of resources and technical ability, but are still underachieving at a level only Russia could pull off.

Conquer that nationwide morality/drinking problem first, Vlad. Anywhere they win a war is just going to end up in the sad state that Russia is already in. Unless their goal is to spread malaise?


Much of what Russia does is to appease its horrible misused population. At this point, I think it's to appease an incredibly weak Vladimir Putin.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Dick wagging at each other since 1946.


This.

They just scraped money together to do it in our backyard - usually it's us in theirs.
 
JesseL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm not sure what Russia has to gain from any of this. We don't want their land and they wouldn't make use of ours. They have a lot of resources and technical ability, but are still underachieving at a level only Russia could pull off.

Conquer that nationwide morality/drinking problem first, Vlad. Anywhere they win a war is just going to end up in the sad state that Russia is already in. Unless their goal is to spread malaise?


Historically we've fought over which other nations end up allying with us.

Nobody wants more territory so much as they want trading partners and buffers to the territory they already have.

This display isn't for us, it's for everyone else.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
System Of A Down - Cigaro (Official Audio)
Youtube L4M98z22pgI
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No active carriers, eh, Russia?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It took their whole fleet to sink one aircraft carrier? I could be more concerned about it. I'm going so far as to wonder why we need 11 of them.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes.  Such big news it's mentioned on CNN.... or not.

It's the Daily Mail.  So, switch "35 miles away from Pearl Harbor" to "350 miles away".  "Russian Navy" to "American Navy".  And "exercises sinking an aircraft carrier", to "American carrier fleet heading toward East Asia".
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: It took their whole fleet to sink one aircraft carrier? I could be more concerned about it. I'm going so far as to wonder why we need 11 of them.


They sink ships, we sink navies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It was really neat! All their boats were driving in the same direction and one had a red sash on it..."
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm not sure what Russia has to gain from any of this. We don't want their land and they wouldn't make use of ours. They have a lot of resources and technical ability, but are still underachieving at a level only Russia could pull off.

Conquer that nationwide morality/drinking problem first, Vlad. Anywhere they win a war is just going to end up in the sad state that Russia is already in. Unless their goal is to spread malaise?


Military support makes money and keeps the army on Poopin Putin's side.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zsC2ETsZ​L0g]



HEY!  I know that song!  "Unbreakable Union".  That's the anthem that would play every time I beat the German Army in that Talonsoft game.  A bald guy with glasses and a goatee would stagger out of his office in the Kremlin and hand me a medal.  Still couldn't get the toilet to work in my dacha in Sevastopol, though.
:-{(
 
