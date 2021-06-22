 Skip to content
 
(KTVQ Billings)   Yellowstone Dumbass League™ off to late start in 2021, but as you probably guessed it's currently Bison 1, Tourists 0   (ktvq.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a Park Ranger once explained to me about bear proof trashcans.  There is quite a bit of overlap between the smartest bear and the dumbest tourist.

//Not really relevant
//But that amused me.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to hoping they didn't put the bison down.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was a hiker, not a get-out-of-the-car-and-hold-some-grain​-out-to-the-nice-buffalo person. At least there's nothing in the article to suggest she's a run-of-the-mill dumbass.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That newslady just seems so happy and vibrant about the bison attack and the wildfires.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Here's to hoping they didn't put the bison down.


Once they get a taste of human flesh, bison have to be put down. It's the law!!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it I put my money on the tourist, I figure they would make a comeback this year... maybe Bet River will give me better odd on the next game!

VA has gotten totally inundated with ads for betting sites since it became legal. Has this become the norm for legalized betting?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: As a Park Ranger once explained to me about bear proof trashcans.  There is quite a bit of overlap between the smartest bear and the dumbest tourist.

//Not really relevant
//But that amused me.


Did they set up a camera to laugh at the tourist trying to use the trash cans?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PlusCestLaMeme: She was a hiker, not a get-out-of-the-car-and-hold-some-grain​-out-to-the-nice-buffalo person. At least there's nothing in the article to suggest she's a run-of-the-mill dumbass.


They're ruminants.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good portion of Storm Point trail/loop goes through a treed area; if she was in that and surprised a bison, she may not be a dumbass, just unfortunate.  We were hiking in the NW corner of YNP on Sunday and there was a lot of rain and wind.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: BigNumber12: Here's to hoping they didn't put the bison down.

Once they get a taste of human flesh, bison have to be put down. It's the law!!


Don't you have to wait until their eyes start glowing red? Besides with the wildfires it probably wanted a little roasted pork, who could really blame them?
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bison is arguably one of Raul Julia's best roles
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hearing about this show, what's it about
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: As a Park Ranger once explained to me about bear proof trashcans.  There is quite a bit of overlap between the smartest bear and the dumbest tourist.

//Not really relevant
//But that amused me.


I think the aame holds true with the smarter bison and the dumber tourists
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-fatal.  The buffalo just winged her.
 
Gneisskate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elk usually make a comeback in early fall, though. It's too early to call the season other than the tourists losing.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here she is entering the park.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Here's to hoping they didn't put the bison down.


"You're so fat, other bison call you fatty!"

/obviously not very good at bison put downs.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PlusCestLaMeme: She was a hiker, not a get-out-of-the-car-and-hold-some-grain​-out-to-the-nice-buffalo person.


"Hiker"

Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notorious dumbass move to mind your own business while walking
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we had already determined that the correct response to seeing a bison is, "I ain't messing with you, oh no!"

'I ain't messing with you': Reporter flees after spotting herd of bison I ABC7
Youtube PSmaxKQrcvQ
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, that reminds me...it's June and time to check the Mt. Rainier death toll.

*quick google search*

Yep, the mountain got one last week. Like clockwork. I'm convinced these annual tourist sacrifices are keeping the volcano from blowing up.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The animal apparently got away with a small amount of cash, two debit cards and a cell phone.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When I was in Oklahoma as a wee lad I saw some bison on a Native American reservation. Those f*ckers are massive. I wouldn't want to get in the way
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: That newslady just seems so happy and vibrant about the bison attack and the wildfires.


You gotta sell it
 
Juc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dunno why but tourists are sure morons when it comes to taking pics.
I often see shwacks of people outside trying to take selfies with big horn sheep, mountain goats, moose, bears, and whatever else is around when I'm up by Jasper or Banff (canadian rockies)

if anything I'm surprised MORE people aren't smushed by the animals. Moose are farking crazy at the best of times. Bison are basically 2000 pounds of stupid (super delicious though) and toss anything annoying like 40 feet up in the air with their gigantic heads.

c'mon people they're wild animals.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I keep hearing about this show, what's it about


It's about Kevin Costner playing a ranch kingpin and head of a dysfunctional family. It's got some good moments and bad moments but overall is just porn for "Real Americans". It's also quite graphic, violent, and definitely not for kids.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dunno, buffalo will probably make the playoffs, but lose in the first or second round.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: moothemagiccow: I keep hearing about this show, what's it about

It's about Kevin Costner playing a ranch kingpin and head of a dysfunctional family. It's got some good moments and bad moments but overall is just porn for "Real Americans". It's also quite graphic, violent, and definitely not for kids.


i'm not into redneck porn, i get the real thing at home
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Damn it I put my money on the tourist, I figure they would make a comeback this year... maybe Bet River will give me better odd on the next game!

VA has gotten totally inundated with ads for betting sites since it became legal. Has this become the norm for legalized betting?


Fark user imageView Full Size

The tourists were due!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Juc:

I dunno why but tourists are sure morons when it comes to taking pics.

My brother worked in Yellowstone.  He called them tourons.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Juc: I dunno why but tourists are sure morons when it comes to taking pics.
I often see shwacks of people outside trying to take selfies with big horn sheep, mountain goats, moose, bears, and whatever else is around when I'm up by Jasper or Banff (canadian rockies)

if anything I'm surprised MORE people aren't smushed by the animals. Moose are farking crazy at the best of times. Bison are basically 2000 pounds of stupid (super delicious though) and toss anything annoying like 40 feet up in the air with their gigantic heads.

c'mon people they're wild animals.


97% of 'Merican wildlife education is Disney films.
 
squidloe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: The animal apparently got away with a small amount of cash, two debit cards and a cell phone.


So the bison will continue to...charge?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

natazha: Juc: I dunno why but tourists are sure morons when it comes to taking pics.
I often see shwacks of people outside trying to take selfies with big horn sheep, mountain goats, moose, bears, and whatever else is around when I'm up by Jasper or Banff (canadian rockies)

if anything I'm surprised MORE people aren't smushed by the animals. Moose are farking crazy at the best of times. Bison are basically 2000 pounds of stupid (super delicious though) and toss anything annoying like 40 feet up in the air with their gigantic heads.

c'mon people they're wild animals.

97% of 'Merican wildlife education is Disney films.


Remaining 3% Steve Irwin
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

squidloe: dothemath: The animal apparently got away with a small amount of cash, two debit cards and a cell phone.

So the bison will continue to...charge?


You sicken me.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: As a Park Ranger once explained to me about bear proof trashcans.  There is quite a bit of overlap between the smartest bear and the dumbest tourist.

//Not really relevant
//But that amused me.


The problem is that tourists also can't open bear proof trashcans. They can only be opened by New Caledonia crows, and New Zealand keas.
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is Yellowstone the North American equivalent of Australia? Where everything wants to kill you.
 
palelizard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: BigNumber12: Here's to hoping they didn't put the bison down.

Once they get a taste of human flesh, bison have to be put down. It's the law!!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
squidloe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: squidloe: dothemath: The animal apparently got away with a small amount of cash, two debit cards and a cell phone.

So the bison will continue to...charge?

You sicken me.


I apologize. I'll leave the thread.

Bye son.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bison are gonna have to step it up...at this point in the season those are rookie numbers in this league:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: natazha: Juc: I dunno why but tourists are sure morons when it comes to taking pics.
I often see shwacks of people outside trying to take selfies with big horn sheep, mountain goats, moose, bears, and whatever else is around when I'm up by Jasper or Banff (canadian rockies)

if anything I'm surprised MORE people aren't smushed by the animals. Moose are farking crazy at the best of times. Bison are basically 2000 pounds of stupid (super delicious though) and toss anything annoying like 40 feet up in the air with their gigantic heads.

c'mon people they're wild animals.

97% of 'Merican wildlife education is Disney films.

Remaining 3% Steve Irwin


For all the good that guy did, he was absolute shiate at promoting the idea that they need to be left the fark alone.  Every animal was farking Daffy and the Abominable Snowman redux.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was she trying to roller skate?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What does the sexuality of her son have to do with anything?
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Juc: I dunno why but tourists are sure morons when it comes to taking pics.
I often see shwacks of people outside trying to take selfies with big horn sheep, mountain goats, moose, bears, and whatever else is around when I'm up by Jasper or Banff (canadian rockies)

if anything I'm surprised MORE people aren't smushed by the animals. Moose are farking crazy at the best of times. Bison are basically 2000 pounds of stupid (super delicious though) and toss anything annoying like 40 feet up in the air with their gigantic heads.

c'mon people they're wild animals.


Back in the early 80s those sheep would try to shove their heads into your car looking for treats. As a kid, it was pretty thrilling, but mom and dad wouldn't let us feed them like all the other tourists at the time. After one nibbled on my hair, I was a bit more quick about rolling up the window.

/don't feed wildlife
//stupid grey jay stole half my pancake while camping in Banff
///also got chased indoors by an aggressive chipmunk that wouldn't leave me alone in Jasper
 
xalres
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anfrind: I thought we had already determined that the correct response to seeing a bison is, "I ain't messing with you, oh no!"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PSmaxKQr​cvQ]


This is the proper response to almost any wildlife larger than a mid sized dog. Remember the sage words of Deion Broxton: "I ain't messin' with you."
 
Obryn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Bison is arguably one of Raul Julia's best roles
[pyxis.nymag.com image 700x467]


For you, the day Raul Julia graced your movie screen was the most important day of your life. But for him, it was Tuesday.
 
xalres
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: When I was in Oklahoma as a wee lad I saw some bison on a Native American reservation. Those f*ckers are massive. I wouldn't want to get in the way


There's a herd that grazes the Santa Ysabel preserve here in CA. Got to see a dozen or so last weekend while hiking the loop there, from a decent distance. Can confirm, they're farking huge.

Also saw a golden eagle, also farking huge.
 
