(KUCI)   On today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave, relive the PastFORWARD Festival 2021. Live tracks from The Beat, Gary Numan, & more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    Live, KUCI, University of California, Irvine, Orange County, California  
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As Socalnewwaver is most likely half way up a mountain, I thought I'd submit a thread just so we could relive the festival together.
I brought my ticket with me
And many thanks to NeoMoxie for the month of TF
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet! Thanks for looking out for us, Pista.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
Fark user image 720x341

Woohoo! You are most welcome Pista! And thanks for keeping the 80's (awesomsauce) vibe alive!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
Anytime.
This one's perfect timing as the England match starts immediately after
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
So we now have your undivided attention? Have you put a flag up for the match yet?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'Standing' by...

/Playlist ready to post, but tradition suggests wait for the end.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
It keeps falling down.
It's so warm here that the blu tak is rendered pretty useless.
Even with the A/C on
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
It keeps falling down.
It's so warm here that the blu tak is rendered pretty useless.
Even with the A/C on

I hear ya. Thankfully it's only gonna be 90F here today. Next Sunday, not so lucky - 96F
 
Pista [TotalFark]
Thermometer in the balcony is reading 37ºc which I think is around 97/98ºf and it's really humid.
I see thunder forecast for Friday so I hope we get a small respite.
The garden needs it badly. Grass is turning brown
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
A rainy 64 degrees and falling here. I probably brought it on by shopping for warm weather food and drinks yesterday.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
Actually, that sounds lovely! I WISH my shopping could induce the weather to behave. Sweater shopping in SoCal is a bit of a joke, even in the dead of winter.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
Nice one Pista!
Can't wait to test my fading memory. Every sense of déja vu scores a point.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Guys, I just had a thought. What if there's new content for Backstage on Thursday, while socalnewwaver's away? KUCI doesn't archive the shows. He'll never believe us.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
That means someone's going to have to jump on the grenade and check.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
OOOhhhh we could say that Valentina Disacco reviewed the new Sparks Brothers Movie!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Are we that evil??

/we are, aren't we
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
I sure am 😈
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
Also Backlighting Beats is finished as Adia has finished her studies. Let's hope that never happens to socalnewwaver...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
I'd call us "hilarious".
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
The only hitch in the plan is that there's a good chance our plotting on an open forum will be read before we can enact it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
To quote a rather awesome person, "Here we goooooooo!"
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
here we goooo...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
Dammit.
We've said too much......
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
Sorry, I'll leave the emceeing to you
 
Pista [TotalFark]
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
It just proves that it takes two people to replace our usual host.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
It's 40 mph winds here and it's cold and I'm at 14,000' and it sucks. Errrr I mean is fun. Carry on you lot.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250


You missed out the whole "pleasant time of day you gorgeous bunch" or similar
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
Gosh, he sounds so much younger
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
Sorry. I was drinking
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Well, there goes our evil scheme.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
Don't fall off
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
Oh and I'm on the summit of mount Oxford so I feel really smart for once
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
Great views and you have signal?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
You're on the summit of Mt. Oxford and no commas?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
Hey, I can give away the playlist today since we already know it?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
I'm actually glad this show is being repeated today since that means Siouxsie. Yesterday was a real POS.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
That's, very, suspicious,.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
Bonus: With Mad Bob on guitar
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
Meanwhile backstage:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
Judging by the shirt, it looks like Bob taking that photo
 
