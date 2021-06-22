 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   So shines a good deed in a weary world. Florida high school principal crafts personal notes for 459 graduates. Hero tag makes the rare fill-in for the Florida tag here   (fox7austin.com) divider line
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
dear moo,
i have no idea who the fark you are. are you the kid who got caught masturbating in the bathroom? everyone thought that was funny. if this is not you, my apologies. wait were you the kid who pissed himself during the pep rally? it's crazy that anyone even caught that, what with all the backflips distracting them and everything. have a good summer and good luck at community college or whatever. don't do drugs!

principal ramamurthy
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's just what they want you to think

/the pimentos have microphones in them
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ifky,

Um, not really sure who you are since you weren't on the football team or were awarded an academic scholarship. Soooo, have a great summer. Just remember that no matter who you are or what you did here we truly appreciated your parents yearly tuition payments. By the way the gym floor needs to be resurfaced would you consider donating some of your graduation gifts to help us reach our goal?

PS- Were you the one that tipped the port a pots over?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wonderful that she took time to learn about each of the grads.
Isn't she a bit late? Maybe she should have penned a welcoming letter to the fresh fish?

/Abandon all hope...yadda yadda
//DNRTFA fill free to abuse
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Wonderful that she took time to learn about each of the grads.
Isn't she a bit late? Maybe she should have penned a welcoming letter to the fresh fish?

/Abandon all hope...yadda yadda
//DNRTFA fill free to abuse


Feel
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pricipal . Caught sayof school that has stoped Handstandsing " See, told ya so" Is He dead or not. CNN Says yes. St. Pete Times Looking for chads -OR- "hello, I am write single to salute and wait for answer again"
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Stay fresh, cheese bag!"
 
payattention
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Very nice. Of course, my senior class graduated 3600. Mr. Cotton would have missed the entire month of May doing this.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a repeat from below, but Hero wins over Florida, so keep this one green.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you keep hiding your shiny good deeds from this weary world behind a link to Fox, it's your own damned fault no one clicks on them.
 
