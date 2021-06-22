 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Suddenly, 2x4   (wfla.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, English-language films, Pickup truck, Ohio Turnpike, Truck, American films, Ohio turnpike, Shocking video, wooden board  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Within the past hour I was behind a truck shedding puffs of fiberglass insulation from its cargo bed. I'll take my day.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is 14 foot board of either 1x6 or 1x8 soft pine.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: That is 14 foot board of either 1x6 or 1x8 soft pine.


That board is worth more than that windshield.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Merltech: That is 14 foot board of either 1x6 or 1x8 soft pine.


I knew it wasn't a proper 2x4 but 1x4 doesn't have the same ring to it

/subby
//hate driving on interstates as around here, that sh*t happens all the time
///all hail cthulu
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, free wood.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

serfdood: Hey, free wood.


IT'S MINE!
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In b4 all the expensive wood jokes
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Suddenly, 1.5" x 3.5"
/FTFM
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My eyes:

Fark user imageView Full Size


My Brain:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is my biggest fear driving down the road in this god awful state.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheHappyCanadian: In b4 all the expensive wood jokes


<Insert expensive wood joke here>
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've got some expensive wood for you... in my pants
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mantour: My eyes:

[Fark user image 516x387]

My Brain:

[Fark user image 850x510]


I hate when my wood loses its load too early.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: 1x6


My guess, anyway. Thought it was a deck board at first.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A few years ago I hit an (luckily) empty cooler on the interstate. It did not survive.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jayphat: This is my biggest fear driving down the road in this god awful state.


When driving down the expressway, if I see flatbeds carrying a bunch of stuff, I either make sure I pass them as quickly as possible or if I can't, I move to a different lane.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My cousin didn't properly secure a (borrowed) metal ladder and lost it on one of the local expressways. Can only imagine what it was like to be behind him that day.

I have no idea the actual dimensions of the ladder but I should mention he did not even realize it was gone until he reached his destination.

Sadly, he has already bred. Four times.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've got some expensive wood for you... in my pants


Since when is a toothpick expensive?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two cars in one incident? That should earn some style points.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: serfdood: Hey, free wood.

IT'S MINE!


Go place a bid on it.
https://www.sothebys.com/en/buy/aucti​o​n/2021/important-furniture-paris/pair-​of-patinated-and-giltbronze-candelabra​-empire
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dodo David: pastramithemosterotic: I've got some expensive wood for you... in my pants

Since when is a toothpick expensive?


Have you ever actually seen a goldish-encrusted, mushroom shaped toothpick? They are very rare.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jayphat: This is my biggest fear driving down the road in this god awful state.


Ohio or Florida?
 
