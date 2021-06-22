 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida doctor cuts off the wrong nut   (tampabay.com) divider line
54
    More: News, Medicine, Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, Physician, State of Florida Board of Medicine, Florida Department of Health, Fernandez-Crespo, medical doctor, Scrotum  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so what if he operated on the wrong ball?  he operated on the right ball too, right?  free ball op is free.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$2500 fine. That'll learn him.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that you would never be able to have kids again.  The bad news is you would have no balls and would have to explain to women that it does not effect your ability to have sex.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That takes balls
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I don't ever want surgery. I have seen too many stories like this. I just couldn't trust a surgeon to do what they said they were going to do. I'd be afraid of waking up and learning the surgeon did some other crap.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: $2500 fine. That'll learn him.


Guess this month's boat payment is going on the Amex.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh HIS right I thought you meant MY right.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Never get surgery or Chinese food in Tampa.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Testicle monofecta in play.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Charles Darwin MD - he's getting proactive on that Florida shiat
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Walker: $2500 fine. That'll learn him.

Guess this month's boat payment is going on the Amex.


I dont get boats.
 
Snargi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great. This article tells what happened to the doctor but what about the patient? You know, the guy with only one ball that still has bulging scrotal veins. Hopefully, he got some compensation.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Testicle? Success!

Deploy it to prodicle.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Would you let this man touch your junk?

doximity-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this man has balls
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was very vein of him to operate on the wrong ball.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: This is why I don't ever want surgery. I have seen too many stories like this. I just couldn't trust a surgeon to do what they said they were going to do. I'd be afraid of waking up and learning the surgeon did some other crap.


I have a brother who is a nurse.  He says in his town there is one major hospital where stuff like this would never happen, and then down the road is a small county hospital where they do stuff like this all the time.

The difference is the smaller hospital pays crap and so only get folks fresh from school, or disasters who are unhirable anywhere else.  The irony is the small county hospital struggles financially because no one goes there if they have a choice, and because all the money they save on pay is less than what they spend on settlements and fines.

Guess which one is ran by sleezeball executives who think they are smart businessmen?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Oh HIS right I thought you meant MY right.


Your OTHER right!  Your MILITARY right!

/sheesh!
//never let new recruits be doctors
///or anything else, for that matter!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I had wrist surgery the doctor wrote "YES" on the correct arm with a big sharpie before the procedure. Might be a bit more uncomfortable to do that on the jewels.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby's headline is actually on point! I appreciate that! That's becoming rare nowadays on Fark where a bunch of headlines turn political (aka anti-republican) for some reason even though the actual article has nothing to do with politics.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: This is why I don't ever want surgery. I have seen too many stories like this. I just couldn't trust a surgeon to do what they said they were going to do. I'd be afraid of waking up and learning the surgeon did some other crap.


Well lemme reassure you.  Your odds of dying from the anesthesia are actually very slightly higher than wrong site bungles!  Feel better now?  No?

/honestly they both run right around 1/100,000 it seems
//so yeah it can happen, but the odds are vastly and overwhelmingly in favor of no
///<placeholder>
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If I ever have to go anywhere for major surgery, I will take a marker and write "cut here" on the actual operating area, and "NOT here" on the opposite side. It sounds dumb but it's better than having the wrong part hacked off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe there was some testicular torsion going on that dude's nuts in an internal twist?
 
strife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: This is why I don't ever want surgery. I have seen too many stories like this. I just couldn't trust a surgeon to do what they said they were going to do. I'd be afraid of waking up and learning the surgeon did some other crap.


I wouldn't go in without writing instructions on my skin with a Sharpie, like "NO CUT", "OK TO CUT", "GOOD NUT", "BAD NUT", and take pictures.
 
dkimball
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I had my ACL surgery..one knee had written "YES", one knee had "NO"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Prior to the procedure, while in conversation with Patient C.F., [Fernandez-Crespo] marked the right testicle (the incorrect testicle) for the procedure.

That's why you mark your own testicles before testicle surgery:


(  WRONG NUT  )    (  RIGHT NUT )
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least he didn't cut his balls off, and toss them into a nearby bucket when he was done.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/I'm Mr. Bucket. You toss the balls in my top.
//Out of my mouth they will pop.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The good news is that you would never be able to have kids again.  The bad news is you would have no balls and would have to explain to women that it does not effect your ability to have sex.


Well, unless you take hormone replacement therapy it absolutely would affect your ability to have sex, no testes equals no testosterone equals no sex (and all sorts of bad health effects).

/Love how the article says he became board certified in April of 2019 and this happened in September of 2019 and he "has no previous board discipline history".
//I should hope not!
///new doctors screw things up all the time, just be glad he wasn't performing a life saving procedure on you in the ER.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe there was some testicular torsion going on that dude's nuts in an internal twist?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dkimball: When I had my ACL surgery..one knee had written "YES", one knee had "NO"


I have a policy to keep sharp things away from two pairs of things on my body.

They both have 'balls' in their name.

I'm gonna go ahead and pre-mark NO on both sides of my scrotum.

/using a blunt sharpie
 
patrick767
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Talk about busting a nut!

It was an honest mistake. No need to get testy, man!

Well put it back, damn it! Or did the surgeon take his ball and go home?

I assume the surgeon was sued. A testicular tortion has been committed.

/ ok, the last one's a stretch
// veal... try it!
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: When I had wrist surgery the doctor wrote "YES" on the correct arm with a big sharpie before the procedure. Might be a bit more uncomfortable to do that on the jewels.


When I had shoulder surgery, the nurse, the anesthesiologist, the receptionists and the janitor all came in, asked me for my personal information, asked my which shoulder they were operating on, and signed their initials on where the incision was going to be. By the time I went into the OR I looked like the Declaration of Independence.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
removal of enlarged veins

...Why? Scrotes don't exactly look like Ming dynasty ceramic vases. Dave Chappelle had a joke about botoxing the boys, and that honestly sounds like a better investment than whatever the hell he was trying to do.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I have a brother who is a nurse.  He says in his town there is one major hospital where stuff like this would never happen, and then down the road is a small county hospital where they do stuff like this all the time.


Damn... does anyone in that town have any testicles left?
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Subby's headline is actually on point! I appreciate that! That's becoming rare nowadays on Fark where a bunch of headlines turn political (aka anti-republican) for some reason even though the actual article has nothing to do with politics.


Remember the folding pictures on the back cover of Mad magazine?

Not sure why that thought crossed my mind
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Subby's headline is actually on point! I appreciate that! That's becoming rare nowadays on Fark where a bunch of headlines turn political (aka anti-republican) for some reason even though the actual article has nothing to do with politic

you know Hitler only had one ball. And he was a socialist. Now, President Trump is a real man with two balls who has to get serviced by hookers because he has so much raging testosterone. My hero!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: This is why I don't ever want surgery. I have seen too many stories like this. I just couldn't trust a surgeon to do what they said they were going to do. I'd be afraid of waking up and learning the surgeon did some other crap.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy is a TOP brain surgeon! How could you not trust a guy like this. He knows what he is doing and is obviously smrt.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: removal of enlarged veins

...Why? Scrotes don't exactly look like Ming dynasty ceramic vases. Dave Chappelle had a joke about botoxing the boys, and that honestly sounds like a better investment than whatever the hell he was trying to do.


They can be uncomfortable.

Gonna have to trust me on that one.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snargi: Great. This article tells what happened to the doctor but what about the patient? You know, the guy with only one ball that still has bulging scrotal veins. Hopefully, he got some compensation.


From TFA:

And, Fernandez-Crespo, following his erroneous mark, did a varicocelectomy on the right testicle.
"During the procedure, [Fernandez-Crespo] realized that Patient C.F. had consented to a left testicle varicocelectomy," the complaint said. "[Fernandez-Crespo] then performed a left testicle varicocelectomy."
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: When I had wrist surgery the doctor wrote "YES" on the correct arm with a big sharpie before the procedure. Might be a bit more uncomfortable to do that on the jewels.


I saw somewhere on FB (the most trustworthy of trustworthy Internet sites) a story recounted where they gave the patient the marker, and instructed them to mark the knee/elbow/whatever they were working on.  I guess they were trying to pass on responsibility here.

Anyways, the patient wrote "yes" on the correct side and "no" on the other.  Then got bored and kept going.  "Too low", "Not up here", "Not even close", "What are you even doing looking here?", and, with a relatives assistance, "Wrong side, flip me over" on their back.

Doctor said they had to stop for a half hour because everyone was laughing.  And then in repositioning, they saw their back, and had to stop again.  Set the entire day's schedule back....
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You nicked me!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: Snargi: Great. This article tells what happened to the doctor but what about the patient? You know, the guy with only one ball that still has bulging scrotal veins. Hopefully, he got some compensation.

From TFA:

And, Fernandez-Crespo, following his erroneous mark, did a varicocelectomy on the right testicle.
"During the procedure, [Fernandez-Crespo] realized that Patient C.F. had consented to a left testicle varicocelectomy," the complaint said. "[Fernandez-Crespo] then performed a left testicle varicocelectomy."


It was the old construction contractor switcheroo. Build something clearly wrong, blame the owner, then charge to fix it.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I have a brother who is a nurse.  He says in his town there is one major hospital where stuff like this would never happen, and then down the road is a small county hospital where they do stuff like this all the time.


Thers are some thing in the world that will always have a counter-balance.

For every good mall within 20 miles there's a dirt mall.
For every good hospital that has their shiat together there's one where bad things like this are prone to happening.
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Testicular Torsion | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube slobhI2HXhA
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My last knee surgery, they gave me a sharpie and had me write NO on the wrong knee. Right before they knocked me out, I realized that from the doctor's view, it said ON. As in, operate ON this knee. He got it correct, but they should really change the warning word.
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every time I've had surgery on something that comes in pairs the doctor and one of the OR nurses have independently made sure which one it was and marked it in advance. There are too many horror stories and insurance payouts because the healthy lung or kidney got removed.
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Oh HIS right I thought you meant MY right.


I knew someone had already gone there. Nicely done.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

