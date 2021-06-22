 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman) Boobies Let's hear it for the bulletproof vest: Stopping rounds on the outside, detecting breast cancer on the inside   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Cancer, Meridian Police Officer Erin Bustos, Breast cancer, Meridian Police, Chemotherapy, breast cancer, new cancer diagnoses, Idaho  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Meridian Police Officer Erin Bustos...."

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporter shows us the bullets, but not the bullets?  Life is so unfair.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now give every lady one.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her diagnosis, already unexpected, was even more shocking considering Bustos is an otherwise healthy young adult with no previous history of breast cancer in her family.

She may very well be carrying the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation without realizing it, particularly if it hasn't shown up anywhere else in her family history.

A friend of mine turned 30 last November and was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma the very next month, but she was already doing regular screenings, thank goodness.

Go get those breasts examined*, ladies!

*by a medical professional
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point blank body armor?

So can I surf with it

Go up river in Detroit

Or just get shot at point blank range and live?
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

Is it just me, or does that sound like a really sketchy and oily salesman wrote that statement for the Foundation.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

v2micca: From the article.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

Is it just me, or does that sound like a really sketchy and oily salesman wrote that statement for the Foundation.


Yeah, it's pretty sketchy.  Reminds me of a team at work

Subject line:  Patching is complete!  All servers are up
E-mail body:  Patching is complete!  All servers are up excepting this list of machines we're having trouble with
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ACAB! FARK THE POLICE!

/amIdoingitright?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Point blank body armor?

So can I surf with it

Go up river in Detroit

Or just get shot at point blank range and live?


Grosse Pointe Blank
 
whitroth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's much more pleasant ways of being checked for breast cancer....
 
