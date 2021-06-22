 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Pokemon)   Nothing says you take flying seriously more than....a Pikachu-themed Boeing?   (gulftoday.ae) divider line
17
    More: Silly, Narita International Airport, Tokyo International Airport, Japan Airlines, Skymark Airlines, new Pokmon-themed aircraft, Ōta, Tokyo, Pikachu livery, Tsunekazu Ishihara  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 7:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the clarification, caption writer. And I had thought journalism was dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume lighting is not very effective against the plane
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta catch all the flights
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehh.  It's no Salmon Thirty Salmon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you imagine the stewardess to look like....

Fark user imageView Full Size


What you get...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Taiwan-based airline has multiple Hello Kitty jets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Thanks for the clarification, caption writer. And I had thought journalism was dead.

[Fark user image image 425x360]


The guy on the right could have been a Pikachu mascot, out-of-costume.

The one on the left should be the pilot.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: Some Taiwan-based airline has multiple Hello Kitty jets.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Fortunately, they don't extend the theme to the interior of the plane. I flew EVA to the Philippines once. Not a bad experience, but not great.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs! Nothing compared to Ed Force One, especially once you learn Bruce Dickinson is the actual Captain and a commercial airline pilot.

gaugemasterretail.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aren't there like 400 pokemon that can actually fly
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry.  It's gotta be a Raichu.  Call me when he's evolved.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Thanks for the clarification, caption writer. And I had thought journalism was dead.

[Fark user image 425x360]


Not so fast, they cropped the picture to the left of the pilot and completely cut off the mascot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...the pilots are just there to land the plane if the computer goes out.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...the pilots are just there to land the plane if the computer goes out.


Not yet. Probably within my life-time.
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...the pilots are just there to land the plane if the computer goes out.


I would imagine that landing on residential streets is VFR.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So this is why there are so many outbreaks of passenger violence.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It'll Fly in the Asian Markets....
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.