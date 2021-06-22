 Skip to content
(Yahoo) BE AFRAID ALMOST 4000 FULL VACCINATED PEOPLE IN MASSACHUSETTS CAUGHT COVID (out of 4 million and the vast majority were mild or asymptomatic, but let's not put that in the headline)
67
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
0.1%  Tout le monde panique!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We're learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they're very mild and brief in duration," said Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer, according to the Boston Herald. "The viral load is not very high."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!


I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.


Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Tout le monde


They do as they please
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.

Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.


BuT iT wAs DeVeLoPeD tOo FaSt
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!


They don't serve pancakes... you get beignets!
/Laissez le bon temps rouler
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.

Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.


Clearly we should be giving all the to the politicians who had the foresight to say "We should pay scientists money to make a vaccine." The scientists just did the grunt work.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Clearly we should be giving all the to the politicians who had the foresight to say


Looks like the politicians accidentally the whole thing.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fear is the mind-killer.
 
lectos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HaHa Ron DeSantis is now the President of The World!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And your mom
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, well, the more accurate headline, "Covid test so sensitive that even vaccinated people can test positive," just doesn't grab many eyes.
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Introverts are going to inherit this planet.

/that's all I've got to say about that.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saw an Article on CNN that detailed a recent outbreak in a Florida government office. 2 people died, and 4 were hospitalized. Only one person was unaffected- the one who was fully vaccinated.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm been fully vaxxed for over 3 months.  I sneezed like, 6 times this morning.  This means something.
 
jake3988
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cdc guidance says you don't have yo report positive vaccinated tests unless they're hospitalized.  0.1% sounds about right for that.

But as far as how many people get it asymptomatic or mild symptoms... We'll never know.  Which is unfortunate.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I saw an Article on CNN that detailed a recent outbreak in a Florida government office. 2 people died, and 4 were hospitalized. Only one person was unaffected- the one who was fully vaccinated.


Those were just IT guy.  So long as you have your password on a sticky note on your monitor you're fine.  Until the Russian ransomware attack at least.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder who would write such a misleading headline?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
seems pretty good actually.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shostie: swaniefrmreddeer: Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.

Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.

BuT iT wAs DeVeLoPeD tOo FaSt


The technology has only been in development for 33 years. A third of a century is not long enough to know anything about it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Private_Citizen: I saw an Article on CNN that detailed a recent outbreak in a Florida government office. 2 people died, and 4 were hospitalized. Only one person was unaffected- the one who was fully vaccinated.

Those were just IT guy.  So long as you have your password on a sticky note on your monitor you're fine.  Until the Russian ransomware attack at least.


They told the ones with the virus to try turning themselves off and on again.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shostie: swaniefrmreddeer: Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.

Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.

BuT iT wAs DeVeLoPeD tOo FaSt


You joke, but a family member (a retired nurse) has been screeching this talking point since last October.

Keep in mind, every other adult in the family is vaccinated because we understand that mRNA vaccines against coronaviruses have been in development for at least a decade, and the relative speed of the covid-19 vaccines coming out is due to scientists figuring out how to program them correctly, so to speak.

But we're all sheep who fell for the greatest hoax in the history of hoaxes in her mind. Moron.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blatz514: I'm been fully vaxxed for over 3 months.  I sneezed like, 6 times this morning.  This means something.


Bright light makes me sneeze, 3 times in a row, every time. I've had to spend the last year and a half explaining that it was the sun making me sneeze and not the 'rona.
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, the vaccine's failure rate is about 50x lower than advertised?

Sweet.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.

Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.


But it's not 100% effective, and it was developed too fast, and we (by which I mean I, personally, since I never bothered to so much as Google it) don't know what's in them. So science is all a lie and we should use our last breath when being hooked up to a ventilator before we die to praise Jesus - after tithing, of course.

Jesus saves! It says so right there in the bible. My little liberal biatch of a son keeps telling me Jesus provided the vaccine to save us, but he's just been brainwashed by the Jewish banking cabal George Soros to turn against me! The vaccine is communism! Masks are oppression! I'm a pig-ignorant, sadistic piece of shiat but I know everything and you farkin' liberals should shut up and obey!

Now how come this Budweiser has less taste than usual?
 
db2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to just walk into one of the local pharmacies that's got no-appointment vaccinations and get a third dose. I'm on immunosuppressants, so it couldn't hurt to get a booster. :P
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nana's Vibrator:

HaHa Ron DeSantis is now the President of The Third World!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shostie: swaniefrmreddeer: Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.

Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.

BuT iT wAs DeVeLoPeD tOo FaSt


Stupid kamilia. hahaha. Good one!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

db2: I'm tempted to just walk into one of the local pharmacies that's got no-appointment vaccinations and get a third dose. I'm on immunosuppressants, so it couldn't hurt to get a booster. :P


If it's been about 6 months since your last vaccination, it might help.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: blatz514: I'm been fully vaxxed for over 3 months.  I sneezed like, 6 times this morning.  This means something.

Bright light makes me sneeze, 3 times in a row, every time. I've had to spend the last year and a half explaining that it was the sun making me sneeze and not the 'rona.


Sneezing isn't symptom of COVID, though...?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gee, I wonder who would write such a misleading headline?

[Fark user image 425x141]


Yahoo News - Says it right under the submission. RIF
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: "We're learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they're very mild and brief in duration," said Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer, according to the Boston Herald. "The viral load is not very high."


Yes, and this shows a fundamental lack of understanding of how vaccines work.  They aren't energy shields.  They don't block viruses.  They just make the body ready, so it can fight off viruses when they appear.  Depending on the effectiveness of the vaccine in the individual body, it might respond quickly to a small viral load, or it might not respond until the person actually starts to feel sick.

So keep those masks on.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So a vaccine that said it was less than 100% turns out to actually less than 100% (but still substantially better than what they claimed). You're reading a post from the 56 year old guy that has a first grader. Condoms are 98% effective. Need I say more?
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: db2: I'm tempted to just walk into one of the local pharmacies that's got no-appointment vaccinations and get a third dose. I'm on immunosuppressants, so it couldn't hurt to get a booster. :P

If it's been about 6 months since your last vaccination, it might help.


Mayo Clinic told my grandmother to expect a booster shot with the Pfizer vaccine 6 to 8 months after the second dose. She got hers in January. No announcement yet on a booster, but I wouldn't be surprised in August they will recommend a third dose.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!


Now i have to go listen to Megadeth. Choose better words next time.
 
JesseL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vaccines don't make a magic shield around your body.

Since they teach your immune system how to to recognize to the virus it makes perfect sense that there would be some detectable level of infection in vaccinated people who are exposed to the virus.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jake3988: Cdc guidance says you don't have yo report positive vaccinated tests unless they're hospitalized.  0.1% sounds about right for that.

But as far as how many people get it asymptomatic or mild symptoms... We'll never know.  Which is unfortunate.


Yeah, I got COVID after I got vaccinated and it was never reported to the CDC.   My symptoms were mild, I only got tested because it was required by my work if I had a fever.  Fever didn't even last 24 hours, but I still had to quarantine for 10 days.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


One in a million shot, doc
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Mrtraveler01: Gee, I wonder who would write such a misleading headline?

[Fark user image 425x141]

Yahoo News - Says it right under the submission. RIF


You missed the Fox News logo above the headline huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gee, I wonder who would write such a misleading headline?

[Fark user image 425x141]


Also Fox "Sure the Olympic committee says the Russians all tested positive for steroids but did they really??"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gee, I wonder who would write such a misleading headline?

[Fark user image image 425x141]


You think someone who writes for Fox News might be a shiathead? Nah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: enry: "We're learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they're very mild and brief in duration," said Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer, according to the Boston Herald. "The viral load is not very high."

Yes, and this shows a fundamental lack of understanding of how vaccines work.  They aren't energy shields.  They don't block viruses.  They just make the body ready, so it can fight off viruses when they appear.  Depending on the effectiveness of the vaccine in the individual body, it might respond quickly to a small viral load, or it might not respond until the person actually starts to feel sick.

So keep those masks on.


If the vaccine isn't an energy shield why can I now bend spoons and disrupt 5G?
 
brilett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man - they really shouldn't use this if it's not at least as effective as the flu vaccine. /s
 
wademh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.


That's not the right calculation. You have to compare the rate of infection of vaccinated to the rate of infection in unvaccinated (and correct for confounding variables).

So you ask, for example, how many vaccinated people turned positive this last month (out of how many vaccinated) versus how many unvaccinated turned positive this last month (out of how many unvaccinated).
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: blatz514: I'm been fully vaxxed for over 3 months.  I sneezed like, 6 times this morning.  This means something.

Bright light makes me sneeze, 3 times in a row, every time. I've had to spend the last year and a half explaining that it was the sun making me sneeze and not the 'rona.


You could have Bob Denver allergy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: So a vaccine that said it was less than 100% turns out to actually less than 100% (but still substantially better than what they claimed). You're reading a post from the 56 year old guy that has a first grader. Condoms are 98% effective. Need I say more?


That efficacy rate only applies when condoms are used perfectly every time sex is had. In actual practice, their effectiveness is around 85%.

Ironically, despite PrEP very, very nearly 100% effective in preventing the transmission of HIV, lots of gay men still insist on using condoms to protect rhemselves against HIV, instead of being on PrEP. Humans are absolutely terrible at risk assessment.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Gubbo: dionysusaur: 0.1%  Tout le monde panique!

I had to double check cause I thought you might have missed a decimal somewhere.

That's a hell of an effective vaccine.

Yep, we couldn't have dreamed about that sort efficacy a year ago. Praise Science.


Science... god made humans... humans made science... therefore, god made vaccines.

CHECKMATE LIBS!
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: db2: I'm tempted to just walk into one of the local pharmacies that's got no-appointment vaccinations and get a third dose. I'm on immunosuppressants, so it couldn't hurt to get a booster. :P

If it's been about 6 months since your last vaccination, it might help.


No. That 6 month nonsense was all about a decrease in circulating antibody titres. It's been well demonstrated that the vaccines are producing a persistent cellular memory immune response with memory Bcells and memory Tcells.
 
