(Baynet)   Well I guess it is alligator season in Maryland   (thebaynet.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing they killed it.  God forbid an alligator live in a swamp.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your fancy lobster rolls Maine, we got gator burgers
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what seasoning is good?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: So, what seasoning is good?


All Maryland seafood is pre-seasoned with Old Bay.  It's part of the water supply, like lead in Flint Michigan.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rabbit season.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fried gator with Maryland a blue crab would be damn delicious.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Grew up in MD and went to college on the water in southern maryland. This is not normal.

I used to teach canoeing at a camp in st marys county and the biggest things we saw were rays, horseshoe crabs, snapping turtles and snakes.

No gators. I...would not have handled that well
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

morg: Rabbit season.


Duck season!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Murflette: Grew up in MD and went to college on the water in southern maryland. This is not normal.

I used to teach canoeing at a camp in st marys county and the biggest things we saw were rays, horseshoe crabs, snapping turtles and snakes.

No gators. I...would not have handled that well


The Muppet Movie: Bernie the Agent
Youtube 8gdlA0XXnF0
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MIssing from zoo, pork pie hat...omg, this was Wally Gator!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Good thing they killed it.  God forbid an alligator live in a swamp.


Southern maryland is not swampland. Its wetlands yes, but not swamp
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well that is near my sister, they could have used my niece as bait. Sucks they killed it, the one last year they caught outside Chicago they put in a gator farm.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Murflette: Grew up in MD and went to college on the water in southern maryland. This is not normal.

I used to teach canoeing at a camp in st marys county and the biggest things we saw were rays, horseshoe crabs, snapping turtles and snakes.

No gators. I...would not have handled that well


Did you ever canoe in Mallows bay?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Murflette: foo monkey: Good thing they killed it.  God forbid an alligator live in a swamp.

Southern maryland is not swampland. Its wetlands yes, but not swamp


Good thing they killed it.  God forbid an alligator live in wetlands.
 
