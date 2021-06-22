 Skip to content
(Bay News 9)   Oh, the huge Manatee County Covid outbreak   (baynews9.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why didn't someone tell them there was a deadly virus?
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark around and find out.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to have sympathy for people who don't put forth the slightest amount of effort to avoid contracting a potentially fatal illness.

On the bright side, new jobs will open up..
 
neongoats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So you're saying there are some IT jobs open for the vaccinated in sunny Manatee county?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"In fact, we know one individual in the IT Business Services unit is a 23-year-old employee who is vaccinated, and they had contact with those co-workers and did not contract COVID-19,"

Hmmmmm, I wonder how that happened.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hopes confirmed that the five affected employees were not vaccinated.

"In fact, we know one individual in the IT Business Services unit is a 23-year-old employee who is vaccinated, and they had contact with those co-workers and did not contract COVID-19," Hopes said.

tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
dickrickulous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thought IT workers were smart.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, I'm pretty sure not being vaccinated and running around in close proximity like fools is what caused the outbreak.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"In all, five employees of the IT department contracted the virus. Of that group, four were hospitalized and two died last week."

what's the chances those 4 guys would add up to 8 regular sized people....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they think McAfee virus software would protect them?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The second victim was a loving mother and grandmother. She was 58 years old "

Really?

How about "The second victim was a stupid selfish hag who wouldn't get vaccinated to protect those around her (and herself) from disease.  She will forever be 58 years old.  We've been unable to determine if she has shortened the lives of her children and grandchildren."
 
Pinner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*yawn*
Wut? Oh.
Yeah, get vaccinated, dumb farks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hopes confirmed that the five affected employees were not vaccinated.

Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Thought IT workers were smart.


You'd be surprised how many of them are Q-tard Cyber Ninjas.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Thought IT workers were smart.


From the little contact I have had with IT workers, they are quite smart.  However, they tend also suffer from the conceit that they are smarter than everyone else on every issue.  Not all of them or even a majority, but definitely more than most other professions.

They seem to hate authority, think everyone else is dumb, and have a strong belief in conspiracy theories.  So this story checks out.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"That's a 40% case fatality rate," said Dr. Scott Hopes, the county administrator. "That's a high fatality rate."
That's not how statistics work. But if it gets Floridians to take it seriously. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You mock these people for not getting vaccinated, but what if they had?  Instead of dying with their freedom intact, they'd be living as literal slaves to big pharma and suffering from all of those vaccine side effects that nobody is getting.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the sort of predictable perfection that I look for in the rich tapestry that is life.
 
Swagz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can we go ahead and chalk up any further deaths in the US due to COVID-19 as collective Darwin Award winners?
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Thought IT workers were smart.


These are IT workers for the county.  Those jobs are the bottom of the IT barrel, almost certainly the lowest paid positions and using equipment not built in this century.   There's a 95% probability if you saw pictures of those hospitalized they would be at high risk for COVID, i.e. overweight with complications such as diabetes.

At least in my state each county is completely separate, with basic functions duplicated poorly over and over again in little IT offices in each county. I know someone who started a company to centralize those functions state-wide and made a killing, reducing the each participating county's overhead while providing better services.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Thought IT workers were smart.


Not a comment directly on IT workers, but engineers are disproportionately represented among terrorists.  This is attributed to the often rigid worldview held by engineers that causes them to pick a thing and then stick to it regardless.  These particular IT workers likely all thought it was overblown and they stuck to their guns until the end.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

czei: These are IT workers for the county.


Worst Glenn Campbell song ever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: czei: These are IT workers for the county.

Worst Glenn Campbell song ever.


Nice!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fzumrk: You mock these people for not getting vaccinated, but what if they had?  Instead of dying with their freedom intact, they'd be living as literal slaves to big pharma and suffering from all of those vaccine side effects that nobody is getting.


According to one totally verified theory, all of those who are vaccinated will die within three years, so these people were just avoiding the big rush. Smart. You try finding a gravesite in three years.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Newsflash: If you are vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask.
Actuality: I'm never getting vaccinated because reasons, therefore I do not need to wear a mask.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Thought IT workers were smart.


They are also rife with comorbidities.  Too bad they weren't smart enough to be a work-from-home IT worker.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevenboof: "In fact, we know one individual in the IT Business Services unit is a 23-year-old employee who is vaccinated, and they had contact with those co-workers and did not contract COVID-19,"

Hmmmmm, I wonder how that happened.


Ergo, people who are 23 do not need to be vaccinated, since Covid does not infect the young.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

labman: It's hard to have sympathy for people who don't put forth the slightest amount of effort to avoid contracting a potentially fatal illness.

On the bright side, new jobs will open up..


Good for the budget too! That's one way to reduce the county's pension liabilities. Even better than outsourcing IT to India.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: So you're saying there are some IT jobs open for the vaccinated in sunny Manatee county?


This. Silver lining to all the deaths, it usually does provide some job openings and/or more homes available for sale.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

neongoats: So you're saying there are some IT jobs open for the vaccinated in sunny Manatee county?


Temporary for those who are not vaccinated, permanent for those who are.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More FAFO victims who decided not to get vaccinated?

