(Yahoo)   Are you sick and tired of hearing your office mate talk about how much they've made in crypto? Well, it's gone   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"If not, we should revisit $25,000 and even $20,000 before the next leg up."

"Sure, the apartment complex is completely ablaze and most of the cars are burning in the parking lot and that massive propane tank out back just exploded and set fire to six of the neighbors' homes but once those fire trucks get here we'll be able to buff out the damage in no time flat. In fact, we're offering a rental special now for new renters where you'll get fifty percent off of your required security deposit as well as a 50 percent reduction in rent for the first two months if you sign a lease that starts within the next two weeks. Don't miss out on this amazing offer!"
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Crypto-advocates still trying to lure new money into their Ponzi scheme before the Tether fraud blows up in their faces.

Good luck with that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Crypto fans be like: "This Madoff guy is a genius. Look how much money I've made in theory! You're missing out!"
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And yet they still work there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
nelsonhaha.jpg
 
mudesi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My idiot former housemate before he moved to Denver was about to go all-in on crypto. Wonder if he did and how much he lost
 
catmander
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
is the bloom off the tulip?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait... I thought this was the future of currency. Does this mean my Wampum Coins still have a chance?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... I thought this was the future of currency. Does this mean my Wampum Coins still have a chance?


Future of currency? Don't think so small.

Apparently it's the future of everything.
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Made money" implies that they sold for a higher price than they bought. If they did that they're fine, buy again at the bottom of the trough.

If they're diamond hands, yeah....they're farked.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was doing inventory in the office a few weeks ago when crypto was still going up I heard a couple of the young guys talking about how they were up over $30k and seemed to be all in. Haven't heard them saying much since it started dropping like a rock.
 
