 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   AMC theatres is offering free popcorn in honor of Cinema Week. Finally, we can have a garbage bag full of popcorn   (local21news.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool, AMC Theatres, Movie theater, endless popcorn refills, Digital cinema, Popcorn  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 11:20 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a great movie experience:

* large screen
* surround sound
* volume at the perfect level
* large comfy recliner
* popcorn refills
* unlimited beverages
* alcohol
* weed
* pause for piss breaks
* no shoes, clean floor
* nobody talking or on their cell phone


I bet theaters still suck though
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's where theaters make most of their money.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I bet theaters still suck though


::shrug:: I like going to the movies. Excited to go to one soon.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or a popcorn bag full of garbage.  Works either way.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just want to see Honk if you're Horny in peace
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not a goddamned chance. If you thought folks were assholes in theaters before the pandemic, I shudder to think what selfish, entitled, self-absorbed assholes they're going to be in theaters now.

Not that I need an excuse to stay home, but, I'm staying home.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ITS NOT FREE IF YOU GIVE IT TO ME
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, but all of that liquified butter is going to make the trash bag all slick and messy.

No way I'm eating popcorn without all of that cancer-causing "butter".
 
talkertopc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pause button or free popcorn? Pause button please.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I just want to see Honk if you're Horny in peace


Sorry, we are unable to accommodate a man of your... carriage.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Huh, I guess I didnt expect to see the I'm-too-cool-for-theaters crowd in here so early, but I should have. It is fark. Anywho, I like the theater experience and Im anxious to go back for the 1st time in a year and 1/2. Problem is I dont see anything worthwhile playing right now.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our closest multiplex does that 'pop it all ahead!' nonsense, like this:
s3-media2.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size

So we never bother getting popcorn at that place.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nanim: Our closest multiplex does that 'pop it all ahead!' nonsense, like this:
[s3-media2.fl.yelpcdn.com image 348x348]
So we never bother getting popcorn at that place.


Those are styrofoam packing peanuts seasoned with Cheetos dust.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Not a goddamned chance. If you thought folks were assholes in theaters before the pandemic, I shudder to think what selfish, entitled, self-absorbed assholes they're going to be in theaters now.

Not that I need an excuse to stay home, but, I'm staying home.


Going to see F9 Thursday night, that should be a good test for post-Covid crowd behavior.  Granted, it is at an Alamo so better behavior is normal.
 
scanman61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kubo: SpectroBoy: I bet theaters still suck though

::shrug:: I like going to the movies. Excited to go to one soon.


I went this last weekend, saw In the Heights.

Saw this preview.  OMFG

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" | Official Teaser | 20th Century Studios
Youtube CbUM27qw6a8
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: FormlessOne: Not a goddamned chance. If you thought folks were assholes in theaters before the pandemic, I shudder to think what selfish, entitled, self-absorbed assholes they're going to be in theaters now.

Not that I need an excuse to stay home, but, I'm staying home.

Going to see F9 Thursday night, that should be a good test for post-Covid crowd behavior.  Granted, it is at an Alamo so better behavior is normal.


Yeah, Alamo actually enforces rules, so it's complete unlike the typical megaplex viewing experience.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: pastramithemosterotic: I just want to see Honk if you're Horny in peace

Sorry, we are unable to accommodate a man of your... carriage.


I'll sit in the aisle!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: bighairyguy: FormlessOne: Not a goddamned chance. If you thought folks were assholes in theaters before the pandemic, I shudder to think what selfish, entitled, self-absorbed assholes they're going to be in theaters now.

Not that I need an excuse to stay home, but, I'm staying home.

Going to see F9 Thursday night, that should be a good test for post-Covid crowd behavior.  Granted, it is at an Alamo so better behavior is normal.

Yeah, Alamo actually enforces rules, so it's complete unlike the typical megaplex viewing experience.


I've gotten a couple of babbling idiots booted.  I warned them myself a couple of times but after 30 seconds, my advice wore off.  Had to card them.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What a great movie experience:

* large screen
* surround sound
* volume at the perfect level
* large comfy recliner
* popcorn refills
* unlimited beverages
* alcohol
* weed
* pause for piss breaks
* no shoes, clean floor
* nobody talking or on their cell phone


I bet theaters still suck though


Right theater can get you all that.

Wanna pause it costs $150 to rent the theater for you and 11 other people. You pick the movie.

Did 2001 suuuuuper high on gummies last month. Fresh beer and cookies.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Not a goddamned chance. If you thought folks were assholes in theaters before the pandemic, I shudder to think what selfish, entitled, self-absorbed assholes they're going to be in theaters now.

Not that I need an excuse to stay home, but, I'm staying home.


Been to about 4 movies since the pandemic started. It was quite pleasant, maybe I shouldn't compare AMC to Alamo.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Subtonic: pastramithemosterotic: I just want to see Honk if you're Horny in peace

Sorry, we are unable to accommodate a man of your... carriage.

I'll sit in the aisle!


I'm afraid that would violate the fire code.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: FormlessOne: Not a goddamned chance. If you thought folks were assholes in theaters before the pandemic, I shudder to think what selfish, entitled, self-absorbed assholes they're going to be in theaters now.

Not that I need an excuse to stay home, but, I'm staying home.

Been to about 4 movies since the pandemic started. It was quite pleasant, maybe I shouldn't compare AMC to Alamo.


My favorite thing is to buy one ticket that roughly lines up with the start/end time of another movie and theater hop. Especially on a hot Houston afternoon. Nothing better than a cool dark theater.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.