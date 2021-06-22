 Skip to content
 
(Fox 61 Connecticut)   Hey, I wonder what would happen if we put this volatile organic compound in a heated open tank?   (fox61.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My parents looked at purchasing a plating company when I was about 12 or so. We toured the place. Holy crap, even an ignorant kid like me lost count of the workplace safety violations I saw.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun really starts when you put the volatile, reactive chemicals into a closed tank.

CSB: I watched a bunch of CSB videos about how chemical plants blow up. Should be at csb.gov.  Excellent use of my tax dollars.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dying in a fire is so metal.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was those metalling kids.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant imagine a more toxic environment than a plating factory. Thats nasty stuff.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chicken plant in Maryland had a rather large explosion when a truck driver accidentally hooked up his truck's hose to a tank full of ammonia.  He was delivering chlorine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Ho​u​ston_explosion

This happened a few miles from my place. I thought an airplane crashed into my building.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy named Scott many years ago for a few years in a small manufacturing company that his dad owned. I learned to run like hell when Scott said, "I wonder what would happen if...". He loved gasoline, kerosene, fireworks, welding equipment, aerosol cans, red hot metal and drinking booze before noon. I do not miss Scott.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My take away from that article: Firefighters should take some chemistry classes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I worked with a guy named Scott many years ago for a few years in a small manufacturing company that his dad owned. I learned to run like hell when Scott said, "I wonder what would happen if...". He loved gasoline, kerosene, fireworks, welding equipment, aerosol cans, red hot metal and drinking booze before noon. I do not miss Scott.


Yeah, the words "I wonder what would happen" and "volatile organic compound" do not belong together, ever.

Because the answer to the question is usually 'nothing good.'
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since it was at a chrome plant, at least the coffins will look kinda cool  \../
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Yeah, the words "I wonder what would happen" and "volatile organic compound" do not belong together, ever.

Because the answer to the question is usually 'nothing good.'


How do you think we got Mountain Dew?
 
