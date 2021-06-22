 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   Police warn drunken man stumbling around parking lot not to drive. He promptly tells them, Fark you I'm a State Trooper, I do what I want   (wtnh.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound like Mr. state trooper was in the local cop's jurisdiction and disrespected his authority.
That may be the only thing that gets one cop to bust another cop.

State cops here are supposed to stick to highways and state property.

/This town is between my home and my office.
//Bethel cops are pretty chill, this state cop must have been HAMMERED
///Some bar may be in danger of "over serving"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how'd that work out for him?
Oh, they followed him home?
Brother in a tank top or hoodie would have been ventilated.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, thisll get dismissed quietly.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: lol, thisll get dismissed quietly.


Might even score a few weeks of "paid administrative leave".
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What, no professional courtesy? It's kinda like diplomatic immunity, but for assholes.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If any of the rest of us had done that we'd have been charged with either evasion or flight, and probably had a reckless driving charge piled on top too.

This is part of the reason so many people don't trust police.  They don't treat other police the same as anyone else, we're not all offered equal protection under the law or treated equally in the eyes of the law.

I don't know the specifics of that area's DUI laws or enforcement procedures, but if the officers saw him get into his car after the warning and put a key into the ignition and start it, they should have made a traffic stop right then and there, not provided him with a police escort home where his car can safely remain as he's detained.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In a lot of states, he would have been arrested for DUI simply for being near a vehicle and in possession of the keys to it.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What, no professional courtesy? It's kinda like diplomatic immunity, but for assholes.


This implies that diplomats with immunity aren't also assholes.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ZZ Top - My Head's In Mississippi (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0968f0VWvd8

Was it an invisible 7-Eleven?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And he's on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Of course. I'd be fired immediately if I got a DUI, as would most people.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was on his way to meet the naked lady that broke all the glassware at a steak house. Keep up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I shout that every time I peel out of the drive-thru at McDonalds.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: SpaceMonkey-66: lol, thisll get dismissed quietly.

Might even score a few weeks of "paid administrative leave".


He has that now while the case is pending.
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Attempted to pull him over and ended up following him to his home even though they KNEW he was impaired and a danger to everyone on the road?

Meanwhile in Arkansas the police flipped a pregnant lady's car because she was looking for a safe place to pull over.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NCSB: I knew a state trooper that like so many cops, was a raging alkie. His station was about an hour and a half ride from his home. He would drink most of if not all of a case of beer on that ride home. One day he got a flat not far from an elementary school. Back in those days, most people didn't have a cell phone. He was already 3 sheets to the wind when he approached the front door of that school and demanded to use their phone to call AAA. The dumb ass actually flashed his badge. The school called 911. He was found guilty of DUI. Rather than be fired he retired on medical disability due to alcoholism caused by being a cop (hard to believe but true). A few years later, he waited until his mother went to work and sat in a chair in her kitchen and put a .44 magnum in his mouth and painted her walls and ceiling with his blood and brains. The ultimate dick move if you ask me.

My cousin was also a state trooper. He got 3 DUI's in 2 months. Rather than be fired, he was allowed to retire before being found guilty. He had 24 years on the job so his retirement was half what it would have been if he had his 30 years. His DUI's cost him more dollars than any other case I've heard of.

So anybody who thinks cops get a free pass for DUI, think again..........at least here in Pa.
 
