S'Mores: serious business
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're killing me, Smalls!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I say golden brown, that's what I mean, dammit.  Soft, pillowy marshmallow, not a blackened lump of coal, maybe your Mom will pretend she likes them that way.  I have higher standards and know you can do better.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The victim and offender have been dating for about 2 weeks and lived together the whole time,"

Moving in with someone on your first date probably indicates you don't make good life choices.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: "The victim and offender have been dating for about 2 weeks and lived together the whole time,"

Moving in with someone on your first date probably indicates you don't make good life choices.


Or good S'mores.
 
