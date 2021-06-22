 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Name checks out   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Alcoholic beverage, Crime, Kanisha Booze, Florida Woman, odor of an alcoholic beverage, Booze, noted police  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was headed to Taco Bell and couldn't be assed to park in a "space." Aim for the sign, when the car stops, go get tacos.

Pretty simple, really.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat that's her real name. I figured it's was a nickname. Wow, she never had a chance.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maiden name or married name? She probably hates it either way.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if she's a distant relative of George Liquor, American.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really a name, more of a prerequisite.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Smoking Gun is still around?!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
taco bell is great at 2am
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the deal with Taco Bell?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whew. At least their name isnt Drunkey McDrunkface
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Oh shiat that's her real name. I figured it's was a nickname. Wow, she never had a chance.


She never had a chance being from Florida.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Respect!

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Respect!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 328x445]


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She went on a Booze cruise.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Maiden name or married name? She probably hates it either way.


She married Leroy Hound, but chose to not hyphenate her name.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Top shelf booz
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Kyle Butler: Respect!

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 328x445]

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 321x445]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Arresting officers James Beam and John Daniels ?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Takes notes...yuthinasia pornographer...naaah, that could go very, very wrong.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
34, mother of three, works at Taco Bell.

Gotta say, if those were my stats, I'd be drunk as often as possible too.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have never been to floriduh.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I have never been to floriduh.


It's like thunderdome, but with alligators.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I have never been to floriduh.


it's wonderful. there is flora and fauna different than other USA areas. makes it fun.
 
