(Kent Online)   If you have an Android phone in the UK, there's a chance it's going to start screaming as the Government tests its new emergency alert system. These tests are scheduled to happen in a couple of hours. Maybe we should have told you about this sooner   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
24
posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 7:35 AM



skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it sounds like Bubb Rubb.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, it can be turned off!
https://www.gov.uk/alerts
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the day?
Ontario likes to issue amber alerts at 3 am (which forced me to buy a stand-alone alarm clock & not have my mobile in the bedroom at night).
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane mode will stop the it but I'm more concerned that they're testing this just as Elon Musk is building a Nuclear Fusion Generator in Oxford.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time my phone has issued an emergency alert was in Florida when it suddenly started warning me about lightning. Since I was in the middle of a lightning storm it wasn't telling me something I didn't know.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby if you think something like this is stupid I hope you die in a severe weather outbreak in a way that could easily have been avoided if you were alerted by something like this
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the stupid isn't the test, it's the literally not telling people about it.

There's nothing on the bbc site that even mentions it.


the stupid isn't the test, it's the literally not telling people about it.

There's nothing on the bbc site that even mentions it.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I wonder how publicized ours will be.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-anno​u​nces-nationwide-emergency-alerting-tes​t-august-11-2021

the stupid isn't the test, it's the literally not telling people about it.

There's nothing on the bbc site that even mentions it.


I wonder how publicized ours will be.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-anno​u​nces-nationwide-emergency-alerting-tes​t-august-11-2021
 
ukexpat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GetaLife: Thankfully, it can be turned off!
https://www.gov.uk/alerts


Not all of them.

"You can opt out of some emergency alerts, but not the most important ones."
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Don't actually do that.
https://www.gov.uk/alerts


Don't actually do that.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Emergency Broadcast System Test (1983)
Youtube wdpLWML_tDU


1980s alert system
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
GetaLife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ukexpat: GetaLife: Thankfully, it can be turned off!
https://www.gov.uk/alerts

Not all of them.

"You can opt out of some emergency alerts, but not the most important ones."


Fine.  It's just really annoying that the government isn't bothering to make a genuine effort to let people know about the tests.  Not in most any major publication online and I only found out from a twitter post last night.  If the government can use this as an emergency delivery system, then they could also send out a text message to let us know about the damn thing before it happens.

/shrug
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Emergency Broadcast System Test (1983)]

1980s alert system


"This is only a test. Had this been an actual emergency, we would've instructed you to place your head between your knees and kiss your ass goodbye."
 
The5thElement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GetaLife: Thankfully, it can be turned off!
https://www.gov.uk/alerts


Probably a good thing the blitz happened before mobile phones were invented.
 
txwebguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wxboy: Cyrene Valantion: lifeslammer: Subby if you think something like this is stupid I hope you die in a severe weather outbreak in a way that could easily have been avoided if you were alerted by something like this

the stupid isn't the test, it's the literally not telling people about it.

There's nothing on the bbc site that even mentions it.

I wonder how publicized ours will be.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-annou​nces-nationwide-emergency-alerting-tes​t-august-11-2021


"The Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages. This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first nationwide WEA test on a consumer opt-in basis. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.

The Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the sixth nationwide EAS test."

Source: Release from FCC (PDF)
 
Stantz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No, doofus. Being informed by a non-mainstream local news site rather than a national announcement is stupid.


No, doofus. Being informed by a non-mainstream local news site rather than a national announcement is stupid.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Screaming, huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should have had this 5 years ago, warning people that morans were voting for Brexit.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've removed that Amber alert crap from my phone So if this ever came to the US I'd do the same.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cyrene Valantion:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to tell people about it, Maybe an alert of some kind sent to phones, with a message saying its a drill or something.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
https://www.gov.uk/alerts

Probably a good thing the blitz happened before mobile phones were invented.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: I've removed that Amber alert crap from my phone So if this ever came to the US I'd do the same.


It sounds like it's the exact same thing being implemented in the UK, like our Wireless Emergency Alerts.  I'm a little surprised they're just getting around to it. It's been a thing here for years, as you obviously have noticed.

Then again, the UK doesn't often have the type of weather that can quickly kill you, and probably fewer Amber Alert-like incidents. So, not as much of a need.
 
