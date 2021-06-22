 Skip to content
(Some Mansion Guy)   Two-thirds of Americans say they have so much stuff, they can't easily fit it all in their home. So obviously we all need bigger houses, because we sure as hell aren't getting rid of anything   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
93
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guilty.  It doesn't help that some of it is obsolete crap I haven't made the effort to get rid of, like an entire bankers box of SCSI cables right behind me. Because I have an old Roland XV5080 that uses an external SCSI drive, I have an entire box of cables.  That does not spark joy in me.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commissioned by mDesign and conducted by OnePoll, the study found 74% of Americans describe home reorganization as extremely satisfying, and 63% said it's a huge de-stressor for them.

Wow, what an absolutely crazy coincidence that mDesign (slogan, "Organization Inspiration;" hashtag, "#SolutionsWithStyle") just so happens to sell all kinds of stuff that Americans can use to satisfy their new desire to organize their homes! It's amazing that they just happened to be involved in commissioning this survey at this precise moment in time, when Americans need them most. I love stories with a happy ending.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That's what storage lockers are for silly"
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin Talks About "Stuff"
Youtube MvgN5gCuLac
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, since the so many younger GenX and Millennials are actively avoiding taking on family heirlooms like larger furniture sets and other massive space hogs being offered to them by their Boomer parents.  Our parents were so happy to get their grandparents neat antiques when they passed in the 80s and 90s, and are baffled when those of us under 45 kinda shrug and avoid the massive beds, desks, chests, etc that fill up living spaces (and often storage areas).
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugg don't get me started....most of my family and my SO for some reason attach memories and emotions to objects...so they can't get rid of the object and then we get clutter.....not hoarding like what you see on TV, just a lot of clutter for random shiat that doesn't really make sense.

Like saving everything your grandma ever knitted in a box....it doesn't get used....it takes up space....why are we keeping this.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah the empty space paradox
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You tend to fill up the space you have available to you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khellendros: Interesting, since the so many younger GenX and Millennials are actively avoiding taking on family heirlooms like larger furniture sets and other massive space hogs being offered to them by their Boomer parents.  Our parents were so happy to get their grandparents neat antiques when they passed in the 80s and 90s, and are baffled when those of us under 45 kinda shrug and avoid the massive beds, desks, chests, etc that fill up living spaces (and often storage areas).


I have no interest in my mom's huge China hutch full of plates you use maybe twice a year. Whole lot of space to be taken up by something that gets used for a combined total of 2 hours a year.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one conflict I have with my in-laws: I'm trying to avoid accumulating too much stuff because that's easier than getting rid of it, and if I do buy something, I want to get something nice that will last a long time. However, if my in-laws hear from my wife that I need something (or sometimes even if I don't,) they'll buy the cheapest plastic version they can find and bring it with them next time they come over, and good luck telling them "no" once it gets to that point.

I have a pile of 99c window scrapers in my garage that I didn't want.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Guilty.  It doesn't help that some of it is obsolete crap I haven't made the effort to get rid of, like an entire bankers box of SCSI cables right behind me. Because I have an old Roland XV5080 that uses an external SCSI drive, I have an entire box of cables.  That does not spark joy in me.


I just took a similar box to the recycling center...phones, bad laptop batteries, cables, cables and cables.

felt good to get rid of it all and try to do so responsibly.  Best Buy takes that stuff too.

side note:  I have been trying to get rid of things like chilkd car seats, sink from old remodel, kids cloths, plants, etc.  yard sale type stuff.  At the moment I am posting on craiglist and the likes...responses are nil.

Usually baby stuff goes fast, instead I am barely getting barely "is it available?" before ghosting.

I am wondering if yard sales, estate sales are struggling in the wake of pandemic.

I am quickly reminded how annoying it is to sell things on the internet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the free real-estate is down. Start digging.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find one issue with stuff is it's easier to aquire than to get rid of. Seriously, they give us 2 smallish trash cans, and the recycling one only gets picked up once every 2 weeks. Throwing things out is not easy, and it's costly. 1-800 got junk isn't a charity, and even our local dump charges by the load and is damn selective about what they'll take. So Yes, things tend to build up.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm one of the few people in my neighborhood that parks two cars in their garage. Some, when their two car garage door is open, there is a wall of boxes floor to ceiling across the entire opening. Of course, I live in an older, non-McMansion neighborhood.

/ Thank Buddha for the 12'x16' shed
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife and wife's family are like this.  We have waaay too much stuff.  I'm rather dreading when a few of them die because we'll have to take some of their stuff because it's "important to the family"

If it's that important to them, they they can have it.  "But one has a really small house and the other's in the military". Don't care- we're already storing crap for them and they can get a storage unit for the rest of it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khellendros: Interesting, since the so many younger GenX and Millennials are actively avoiding taking on family heirlooms like larger furniture sets and other massive space hogs being offered to them by their Boomer parents.  Our parents were so happy to get their grandparents neat antiques when they passed in the 80s and 90s, and are baffled when those of us under 45 kinda shrug and avoid the massive beds, desks, chests, etc that fill up living spaces (and often storage areas).



Elder Gen-X here.

Large furniture is generally hideous and a PITA to maintain.

I want stuff that's easy to clean and easy to move.  Shaker for an older style, Scandinavian for modern (or maybe mid-century modern, like you'd see in Mad Men).

Plenty of the antique Shaker stuff is still out there, as well as modern reproductions.  My brand-new kitchen cabinets are Shaker - plain maple - and I couldn't be happier.  Who wants to spend hours cleaning greasy residue out of nooks and crannies on their cabinet doors?

I have some very plain antique pieces from my grandparents and my parents, and a few that are a little more ornate, but they aren't 300 pound monstrosities.  The mirrored hutch/credenza comes apart for moving.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my board games when you pry them from my cold, dead hands.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Ugg don't get me started....most of my family and my SO for some reason attach memories and emotions to objects...so they can't get rid of the object and then we get clutter.....not hoarding like what you see on TV, just a lot of clutter for random shiat that doesn't really make sense.

Like saving everything your grandma ever knitted in a box....it doesn't get used....it takes up space....why are we keeping this.


tip from hoarders...take pictures.  they hold the memory and take up a lot less space.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Guilty.  It doesn't help that some of it is obsolete crap I haven't made the effort to get rid of, like an entire bankers box of SCSI cables right behind me. Because I have an old Roland XV5080 that uses an external SCSI drive, I have an entire box of cables.  That does not spark joy in me.


Yeah the obsolete and unused electronics and random gizmos box is hard to toss because every once in a while something in that box comes out of retirement, often off-label.   The audio on my laptop died in the middle of a Teams meeting last fall and I was able to rig up a cable and adapter from that box to use a guitar amp for sound.  My policy these days is if I get something I get rid of something.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You tend to fill up the space you have available to you.


Which is why we'll never need more than 64k of memory.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helping out a neighbor who is moving.  She's not here so we stepped in as "moving managers" I guess.
She's lived on our block for 7 years and there is still stuff in boxes she never unpacked from when she first moved here.

While packing up her stuff, one of the movers opened up one of the "old" moving boxes that had never been opened so he could do a quick inventory.  It was filled with OTC med (expired) and tons of bathroom toiletries from over 7 years ago.  He shook his head and sealed up the box so it could be shipped to her new place.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You tend to fill up the space you have available to you*.


*Offer not valid for brains.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Ugg don't get me started....most of my family and my SO for some reason attach memories and emotions to objects...so they can't get rid of the object and then we get clutter.....not hoarding like what you see on TV, just a lot of clutter for random shiat that doesn't really make sense.

Like saving everything your grandma ever knitted in a box....it doesn't get used....it takes up space....why are we keeping this.


This.  My wife assigns so much sentimental value to objects it's insane and I'm in the middle of trying to get her to deal with her grandparents' stuff since her inheritance.  We have every painting her grandmother ever did (she wasn't an artist, just a hobbyist), boxes of her grandfathers' desk decorations & bar toys, and a pile of stuff that we don't even know what it is on top of all that.  I realize she misses her grandparents, but I don't think keeping the ceramic pheasants they had in their second guest bedroom is really doing anything to honor their memory.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you didn't get reorganized and complete your To Do list that window is closing. I could sense that after the first shot so I knocked off some low hanging fruit on the list. My basement is pretty well organized now and, predictably, the pool table hasn't happened in the six weeks since my second shot.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MvgN5gCu​Lac]


Came to the thread looking for George Carlin, leaving happy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: All of the free real-estate is down. Start digging.


The Seatbelts - Diggin'
Youtube Yimu1x8FgTM
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I find one issue with stuff is it's easier to aquire than to get rid of. Seriously, they give us 2 smallish trash cans, and the recycling one only gets picked up once every 2 weeks. Throwing things out is not easy, and it's costly. 1-800 got junk isn't a charity, and even our local dump charges by the load and is damn selective about what they'll take. So Yes, things tend to build up.


I find it a rewarding challenge to filter stuff into the garbage.  Through perseverance, you chip away at that pile of concrete, stack of cut-out lumber, etc. until eventually it's gone.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: wild9: Ugg don't get me started....most of my family and my SO for some reason attach memories and emotions to objects...so they can't get rid of the object and then we get clutter.....not hoarding like what you see on TV, just a lot of clutter for random shiat that doesn't really make sense.

Like saving everything your grandma ever knitted in a box....it doesn't get used....it takes up space....why are we keeping this.

This.  My wife assigns so much sentimental value to objects it's insane and I'm in the middle of trying to get her to deal with her grandparents' stuff since her inheritance.  We have every painting her grandmother ever did (she wasn't an artist, just a hobbyist), boxes of her grandfathers' desk decorations & bar toys, and a pile of stuff that we don't even know what it is on top of all that.  I realize she misses her grandparents, but I don't think keeping the ceramic pheasants they had in their second guest bedroom is really doing anything to honor their memory.


There is a huge antique store in our town. Going there is sometimes depressing as almost everything there was a "treasure" for some old person, and now you can buy a set of those ceramic pheasants for about $5.

Those "treasures" rarely are.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last two years we've had an aunt pass away, my parents and my in laws have both downsized, so we have a furniture store in our basement. I wonder how many other millennials or other people are currently dealing with parents retiring/changing lifestyle at this point in time.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My partner's parents both died in a single engine plane crash 6 years ago.  Most of the stuff in our house belonged to them and she can't bring herself to get rid of any of it.  Our 2/2/1 is essentially a 1/2/.5 because of it.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Private_Citizen: I find one issue with stuff is it's easier to aquire than to get rid of. Seriously, they give us 2 smallish trash cans, and the recycling one only gets picked up once every 2 weeks. Throwing things out is not easy, and it's costly. 1-800 got junk isn't a charity, and even our local dump charges by the load and is damn selective about what they'll take. So Yes, things tend to build up.

I find it a rewarding challenge to filter stuff into the garbage.  Through perseverance, you chip away at that pile of concrete, stack of cut-out lumber, etc. until eventually it's gone.


I've done that too. You won't accept this dead microwave? Fine.

(Puts a part of it in the trash each week until it's gone).
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. I'm not great at getting rid of stuff, neither is my wife, and we both had our own places before moving in together. Then, the kids came along. Just the other day I had to argue my dad out of buying them a foosball table. A foosball table. Who TF has space for a foosball table?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple. Just do what people in my neighborhood do: Fill their garages with stuff, park their expensive vehicles on the street, then express dismay when their catalytic converters get sawed off in the middle of the night.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm one of the few people in my neighborhood that parks two cars in their garage. Some, when their two car garage door is open, there is a wall of boxes floor to ceiling across the entire opening. Of course, I live in an older, non-McMansion neighborhood.

/ Thank Buddha for the 12'x16' shed


where would you put the things in your shed if you didn't have it?

my "2-car" garage has to function as my tool space and shed space.  I have no where else to store shovels, rakes, lawn equipment.  I'd much rather have a nice shed on the property, but that isn't going to happen.

my neighbor has a damn near complete wood- and gun- making shop in his.  His father was a gunsmith.  he was making a set of anarandock chairs from straight boards a few weeks ago.

/I am on team no-clutter.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Simple. Just do what people in my neighborhood do: Fill their garages with stuff, park their expensive vehicles on the street, then express dismay when their catalytic converters get sawed off in the middle of the night.


You live in a shiatty neighborhood.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ever the capitalist, I would throw my Christmas Tree and all it's decor away if I could.  I hate clutter and will toss almost anything that doesn't have a specific purpose or isn't used more than once a quarter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever go to an estate sale?  I love going to those. Nothing like entering a home and looking at other people's stuff. I never buy anything but I find it interesting to see what other people collect or take pride in.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've moved once a year, every year, for the last . . . six years, I think. My biggest issue is the books: about 1,000 of them that I can't bear to get rid of. I do actually use them - for teaching, or reference, or just being my own little lending library for friends. Oh, you want to read some out of print Le Guin the library doesn't have any more? I gotcher back.

But beyond that, I really need to clean out the boxes of "office" stuff I have. Pretty sure I no longer need pay stubs from fifteen years ago, or copies of articles I was assigned to read twenty years ago that I really liked. I need to go on a digitizing crusade.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some respondents said random items like exercise equipment, a surplus of boxes - even bird feeders - have taken up space in their homes.

Those go outside, guys. I think these people are too dumb or lazy to be helped.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm one of the few people in my neighborhood that parks two cars in their garage. Some, when their two car garage door is open, there is a wall of boxes floor to ceiling across the entire opening. Of course, I live in an older, non-McMansion neighborhood.

/ Thank Buddha for the 12'x16' shed


Nick "two sheds" Nostril.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: I've moved once a year, every year, for the last . . . six years, I think. My biggest issue is the books: about 1,000 of them that I can't bear to get rid of. I do actually use them - for teaching, or reference, or just being my own little lending library for friends. Oh, you want to read some out of print Le Guin the library doesn't have any more? I gotcher back.

But beyond that, I really need to clean out the boxes of "office" stuff I have. Pretty sure I no longer need pay stubs from fifteen years ago, or copies of articles I was assigned to read twenty years ago that I really liked. I need to go on a digitizing crusade.


Jeez, I think I'd go crazy if I had to move every year.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm one of the few people in my neighborhood that parks two cars in their garage. Some, when their two car garage door is open, there is a wall of boxes floor to ceiling across the entire opening. Of course, I live in an older, non-McMansion neighborhood.

/ Thank Buddha for the 12'x16' shed


I've never understood keeping a $30-$40k vehicle outside and $500 worth of stuff inside.

/our garage holds a car.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah i can see this. Right now I have a basement full of all kinds of junk basically filling up what should be a recreational room which now is a storage room. Including but not limited to a merry-go-round horse that belongs to my mother. Boy I'm going to be "cleaning house" good when I'm finally alone in life.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You tend to fill up the space you have available to you.


As my 8th grade science teacher said: Naturally, a whore vacuums.

Weird guy.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mrs. Guilty and I are moving soon and have been purging all kinds of stuff this past spring.
There's no greater motivator than mass - "crap, I've got to lug this down the old stairs and back up the new ones." That's helping us get rid of a LOT of books.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Khellendros: Interesting, since the so many younger GenX and Millennials are actively avoiding taking on family heirlooms like larger furniture sets and other massive space hogs being offered to them by their Boomer parents.  Our parents were so happy to get their grandparents neat antiques when they passed in the 80s and 90s, and are baffled when those of us under 45 kinda shrug and avoid the massive beds, desks, chests, etc that fill up living spaces (and often storage areas).


After my parents died last year, we cleaned out the house and put most of the furniture in a pull shed we own on 20 acres of land.  The shiat is still sitting there today.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uuugh... did subby read TFA?
It was mostly about organizing what we have and not necessarily upgrading to bigger house.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Simple. Just do what people in my neighborhood do: Fill their garages with stuff, park their expensive vehicles on the street, then express dismay when their catalytic converters get sawed off in the middle of the night.


media.dead-frog.comView Full Size


MOVE TO WHERE THE CRIMINALS AREN'T!!!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Nick Nostril: I'm one of the few people in my neighborhood that parks two cars in their garage. Some, when their two car garage door is open, there is a wall of boxes floor to ceiling across the entire opening. Of course, I live in an older, non-McMansion neighborhood.

/ Thank Buddha for the 12'x16' shed

I've never understood keeping a $30-$40k vehicle outside and $500 worth of stuff inside.

/our garage holds a car.


risk factors.

can you flip it?  my vehicle is rain proof and a bit too large to be carried away.

Is everything inside the garage in the same durability?  Can I keep $500 worth of tools on the driveway with the same assurance they will be their when I come home from work?
 
eKonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Khellendros: Interesting, since the so many younger GenX and Millennials are actively avoiding taking on family heirlooms like larger furniture sets and other massive space hogs being offered to them by their Boomer parents.  Our parents were so happy to get their grandparents neat antiques when they passed in the 80s and 90s, and are baffled when those of us under 45 kinda shrug and avoid the massive beds, desks, chests, etc that fill up living spaces (and often storage areas).

I have no interest in my mom's huge China hutch full of plates you use maybe twice a year. Whole lot of space to be taken up by something that gets used for a combined total of 2 hours a year.


*hangs head in shame*

I actually bought a china hutch so I'd have a place to put the china my mother gave me. Well, gave to her granddaughter (mom always intended this to go to her own daughter, but then only had boys).  So I bought the damned hutch to keep it in (used, at least, and the bottom is good for storing infrequently used junk), and when my mom comes over she's happy to see it.

Of course, I've expressed that I can't wait to give it to my daughter when she moves out (she's 15 now), including the hutch.  "Why would I want a bunch of plates that we never use?"

....damnit.

/literally have never used them. They're too "nice" to use normally, and I just don't host the type of guests who would give a flying fark if they're eating off a fancy plate
 
