(Digiday)   Gen X cannot catch a business break. "We've basically had terrible luck. When we were little kids, it was the peak crime rate. When we were graduating, there was a jobless recession. It's been one thing after the other"   (digiday.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Generation X, Generation Y, Late-2000s recession, Recession, Great Depression, Business cycle, Psychology, recent March  
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
meh, whatever
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you, I like work
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess
 
bluewave69
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
also did much more weird drugs then the boomers so we going to be much more insane as we age.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't wait for a Millennial to start biatching about whatever situation they put themselves in, blaming it on Boomers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Speaking as Gen X, whatever.  My birth date has had little impact on the rest of my life besides a series of pop culture references.

"When we were little kids, it was the peak crime rate. When we were graduating, there was a jobless recession. It's been one thing after the other."

What does it matter that it was "peak crime rate" when you were a little kid?  I don't even know if you're talking about the 70s or the 90s when it seemed like every young person was assumed to be a delinquent.  What the hell is a jobless recession?  There was a recession in 1982, 1991, 2001, and 2007.  Which recession are we talking about?

It's always a good time to be born to good parents and its always a bad time to be born to bad parents.  Everything else whether you were born in 1945 or 1985 is irrelevant.  The parents thing dictates way more how your life will turn out.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a whiner. It was peak crime rate because we shredded.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nevermind.
 
buster_v
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, quietly socking away a few bucks every week in 401-k's and eating generic hot dogs for supper....

Another 10-20 years and we'll all dip quietly out of the workforce. Don't worry. You won't miss us.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We had the misfortune to have Boomer parents. And supervisors.  Still do.

Our one luck was that, outside the very tail end of X (sorry, raerae), while we had to take student loans, we mostly got out before the costs went vertical.  Graduating with $10k or $12k of federally-subsidized student loans seems almost quaint.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wouldn't most Xers have graduated highschool between 80-95? Sure, some of you graduated into a reservation, but as a xennial we walked right out of highschool and into a burst bubble and into a war. From the middle of the two I feel much worse for millennials than Xers on the whole.
 
phedex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a guy who was born in 81, the only thing I lament is that no matter how much success I have in my career, get ahead, save for retirement, the whole shiat just feels like you don't get the opportunity to actually believe that there will be a better tomorrow.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

buster_v: eating generic hot dogs for supper....


I can't do that anymore.  I once purchased those Gwaltney dogs that come in giant pack.  It was like a sponge made out of salt and hot grease.
 
