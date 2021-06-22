 Skip to content
(Vice)   DING This is Big Brother. Mr. Green Shirt Man, did you pay for that candy bar? DING This is Big Brother. Hey you, with the face Either buy something or wait outside DING Pick up that can, citizen. DING   (vice.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't startle someone with an assault rifle. That violates 7-Eleven policy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, employees are going to start sabotaging the internet connections of the mini-marts they work at?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
John Spartan, you are fined three credits for repeat violations of the Verbal Moralities Act.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is that these video cameras are going to be used for Karnal knowledge?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's put police body cameras on this system.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Ding! I just saw you picking your nose, please do that on your own time"
"I WAS JUST SCRATCHING IT!!!"
"Ding! I saw you scratching your ass too"
"I HAD A WEDGIE! I WAS JUST PULLING THE UNDERWEAR OUT OF MY ASS CRACK!"
"Ding! Ewwwww"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank you please come again!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll be that guy...

"How much are they paying?"

and

Why not use voice modulation to have Sameul L Jackson yell at customers, or God (aka Morgan Freeman)?

Joe Pesci could be fun too.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a 7-Eleven near my workplace that plays classical music on the outside speakers in an effort to discourage loitering. I go there on purpose to tank up, just to listen to what they have on.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because our jobs aren't shiatty enough as it is.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow, having a disembodied voice pester a jumpy person with a gun sounds like the perfect idea to keep cashiers safe.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let me guess, employees are going to start sabotaging the internet connections of the mini-marts they work at?


That or the speakers. Either way it's a quick job.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: There's a 7-Eleven near my workplace that plays classical music on the outside speakers in an effort to discourage loitering. I go there on purpose to tank up, just to listen to what they have on.


Modal jazz or GTFO.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Wow, having a disembodied voice pester a jumpy person with a gun sounds like the perfect idea to keep cashiers safe.


This has NOTHING to do with safety. It's there to harass the employees and make sure they aren't taking a free 0.1 cent Slurpee©.
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DING  "This is agent Brad Smith of IRS.  Please purchase two Target gift cards to pay your back taxes, or you will be arrest by agent of local sheriff department in one hour."
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd be saying stuff like "That blouse does NOT match those pants! Take it off" or maybe "Boom chicka wow wow".

/  not a people person
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ding.

Stop complaining about this on Fark and get back to work selling slurpees.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A CCTV Company Is Paying Remote Workers in India to Yell at Armed Robbers

LOL. Having unintelligible English speakers yell over the store's crap sound system will DEFINITELY work well.

"GARBLE BZZZT Hello, this BRRRZZT Officer Steve, please to be BZZRing the needful and put the CRACKLEBZZZ down and be leaving now BBZZT store. You are in very big trouble and polices have been called with a warrant for your arresting. Also, would BZZ CRACKLE lady in aisle 4 BZZT show bobs and vagene."
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

You are an unfit mother. Your children will be placed in the custody of Carl's Jr.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Fine, I'll be that guy...

"How much are they paying?"

and

Why not use voice modulation to have Sameul L Jackson yell at customers, or God (aka Morgan Freeman)?

Joe Pesci could be fun too.


The article says 399.00 a month, which seems high.

Also, yelling at a robber through the intercom is stupid.
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hyjamon:

Joe Pesci could be fun too.

Joe: Ayyyy you think you're tough you little shiat? Why don't I come down there and break your farkin legs?

Robber: Go home and get your farkin shinebox.

Joe: .....*softly crying in the background*
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Hyjamon: Fine, I'll be that guy...

"How much are they paying?"

and

Why not use voice modulation to have Sameul L Jackson yell at customers, or God (aka Morgan Freeman)?

Joe Pesci could be fun too.

The article says 399.00 a month, which seems high.

Also, yelling at a robber through the intercom is stupid.


The recording of a voice over the speaker daring a robber to shoot the cashier would be funny until he did.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: John Spartan, you are fined three credits for repeat violations of the Verbal Moralities Act.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
....Yell at thieves in one phone while trying to scam your grandma from the other...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: John Spartan, you are fined three credits for repeat violations of the Verbal Moralities Act.


First thing I thought of
 
NEDM
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Techbros are the scum of modern society. "How can I turn this world more dystopian and make a profit at the same time?"  I hope 7/11 cashiers start destroying these cameras en-masse.
 
