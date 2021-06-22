 Skip to content
 
"Surprise" found inside stolen mail truck
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was the TV from the house that was under construction?

Step one: Look like one of the crew and walk out of the place with TV
Step two: Find vehicle to haul Lot.
Step three: Would have been "Free" TV.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The TV was the surprise?  Boring!  A *real* surprise would've been a bear.  Or a gator.  Or somebody naked.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OOorrrrrr...the Publisher's Clearinghouse Prize Patrol! 

SURPRISE!!
 
buntz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xanadian: The TV was the surprise?  Boring!  A *real* surprise would've been a bear.  Or a gator.  Or somebody naked.


"Would not buy again"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The mail carrier determined no mail was missing..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"You might wonder what we wondered, and police wondered."


too much wondering going on
 
bluewave69
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i tough tv's fell out of trucks not into them.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My head hurts from reading that...

...but I agree, the TV isn't a surprise. A thousand Australian spiders, a nest of Killer Bees, an Anaconda snake... those are surprises.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Opacity: My head hurts from reading that...

...but I agree, the TV isn't a surprise. A thousand Australian spiders, a nest of Killer Bees, an Anaconda snake... those are surprises.


A naked and horny and DTF Milla Jovovich....
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: The TV was the surprise?  Boring!  A *real* surprise would've been a bear.  Or a gator.  Or somebody naked.


The bobcat probably got out of the box.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That story was written by a two year old. Also that web page made my mouse almost stop moving every time I went to it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police have started filing charges against Richard Turpin.

What a dick!
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Welcome to Ohio, aka North West Virginia, a little slice of Florida north of the Mason Dixon.
 
