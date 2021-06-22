 Skip to content
(KEYT Santa Barbara)   Thanks to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Ziggy is getting a new lease on life. When he was rescued he was severely matted & there was a piece of twine embedded in his snout, but look at him now! Please welcome him to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (keyt.com) divider line
83
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Every year I go to Vegas to work for my cousin's dog rescue for a couple weeks.
3 or 4 years ago she got a call that a dog she adopted out was found abandoned in the LA area.
So we loaded into a van and went to get the doggo.
I can't remember the suburb, maybe Santa Barbara, Santa something.
Long story short is we got the little doggo and came back with 6 or 7 others.
This city 'pound' was incredible. No kill, each large dog had it's own 8x10 kennel. Smaller dogs still had large kennels. I think the entire place covered like 4 city blocks.
The people there said the only downside of having a great place was people in other suburbs would drop unwanted dogs off near them.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zeke and Goblin taking over the bed from their humans.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Thank you for doing that!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

♥♥
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Tootsie went to the mean doctor lady this morning. The wart he has on his head does a slow bleed, especially since he has scratched it so much. Yesterday it looked like a crime scene!!! it was icky this morning and the bleed and scratching has bothered the skin on his head.

I really like my vet. Honestly, I call and say that he needs the wart removed and I am asked if he has eaten yet. (he had not eaten) so I picked up the food, and got him up to them. They will do the surgery around 1 or so. I'll get called around 3 to come and get him.

And he will get to wear the cone of shame again!!!! I'm sure he will soooo excited. Had to find a shoelace that I can make sure it doesn't get pulled off.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

It's really great when you have such a vet. :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rowena scraped her foot really badly on a clam shell underwater.  So she needed to wear a sock to keep the bandage on.  She's sort of used to me handling her foot, but now you'd think I was trying to rip her foot off her body by how she was reacting to me just checking it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Rowena with her new best friend Koda.

Fark user imageView Full Size

A cute face shot to change it up from just butts.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe you should try one of the new soft ones :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

get better Rowena!! He's just trying to help!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi guys.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Hey, B - just wanted to say I only finished reading the end of the memorial thread late this morning to see your note that you were already prepping Woofday - and here it is. Thank you for that.

I know this thread doesn't see as much action as the Caturday one, but it is particularly welcome for a lot of us to have a "safe space" to go right now. After spending last night trying to focus on the cheerier aspects of knowing our Princess Death Glitter I woke up all teary-eyed again, and it's good to see familiar friends today. Moving on isn't always such a quick or easy process, but this place helps. ((((HUGS))))

Doggo tax time: our Brindy the Adorkable has fully recovered from her sedation (I think the french fries we slipped her last night may have helped 😉) and is back to her usual troublemaking self. Apparently we do not use the stationary bicycle enough, so she has returned to chewing on one of the pedals; we'll be buying some Gorilla brand duct tape to wrap around it. The "doggy chewing repellent" spray we bought? Yup - she likes it 😖

Here she is from yesterday after recovering, giving her mommy the "how could you??" look of reprisal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Good vets are a godsend, aren't they? We've been with ours for about two decades now and she's just as awesome as ever. All our babies have adored her. When we took Brin in last week (first actual meeting since the pandemic started) she was totally chill and even cheerful despite our pupper being in psycho-spaz mode and trying to steal her glasses off her face *cringe*.

She made the appointment to sedate and check her out, do her nails, etc., right there in the office - and immediately wrote a Rx for Prozac (for Brin, not me, lol) then told us which anti-anxiety supplement she's had the best results with and where to find it.

I just wish she didn't get stuck being the only doc here so often; they seem to use her hospital as a kind of training stop for newly-graduated vets who only stay for a couple of years before moving on. We've had to bid a fond farewell to altogether too many really promising docs over the years we've lived here.

Good luck to Tootsie - hope the healing process is a quick and painless one. We use a strip of gauze from a big roll to help secure our cone of shame to the doggos and it works pretty well - just don't stretch it out too much and you're good to go. (Your furnishings as doggo attempts to navigate in the cone, well...you already know how that can go XD )
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x478]



Most people would chalk that up to inbread dogs.

I prefer to think of it as the Carb of the Wild.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

nice!!'
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
At my sister's house for Father's Day dinner.  Dad got to play with Tia and Biscuit...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dad's got a leg up on them both.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Cone of shame is on.  He bothered the stitches and there was a little blood.  Another crime scene.  All stopped, stitches are good. He is disgruntled
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Poor fella!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Dang! I forgot to compliment the Occupational therapist that works with my FIL on her shoes earlier! The whole time, I was sitting there, looking at her glittery ass-kickers, and thinking of RWDA.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Be a good boy, Tootsie, and leave those stitches alone. Mama has enough on her plate with your sister Ellie.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
G'nite Everybody!





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Dang! I forgot to compliment the Occupational therapist that works with my FIL on her shoes earlier! The whole time, I was sitting there, looking at her glittery ass-kickers, and thinking of RWDA.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Said ass-kickers.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
