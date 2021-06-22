 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Everything's bigger in Texas, including the risk of sexual assault that female soldiers face at Fort Hood and Fort Bliss   (thehill.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Human sexual behavior, Fort Hood, Sexual intercourse, United States Army posts, Sexism, Sexual harassment, percent riskof sexual assault, Rape  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 6:30 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would have guessed Bliss as highest but live and learn or question reporting rates
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: I would have guessed Bliss as highest but live and learn or question reporting rates


Ignorance is Bliss.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they do that on base, imagine what they do elsewhere here at home and abroad.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: If they do that on base, imagine what they do elsewhere here at home and abroad.


there is specific demographics that make the stats what they are
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who knew that a racist misogynistic fascist southern culture would have a tendency to treat women like sex slaves?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Who knew that a racist misogynistic fascist southern culture would have a tendency to treat women like sex slaves?


But Football and Jesus.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: If they do that on base, imagine what they do elsewhere here at home and abroad.


You can read up on both.
There were some horrid videos/images online that I'd rather not look up, taken in Iraq.

/Terry Pratchett mentioned that the root of all evil starts when we consider people as things. Dehumanizing the enemy is the approach used by the military to ease the mind of soldiers so that they can accept some of the stuff done, accept "collateral damage", accept "advanced interrogation". But you can imagine what the results of that dehumanization is. I truly believe a lot of the soldiers with PTSD and depression have it because they can't consolidate the training with what they feel inside.
//but there are also the ones who go in whole hog
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: If they do that on base, imagine what they do elsewhere here at home and abroad.

there is specific demographics that make the stats what they are


Please go on.  Be very specific about which demographics you believe are the most rapey.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rosekolodny: sinko swimo: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: If they do that on base, imagine what they do elsewhere here at home and abroad.

there is specific demographics that make the stats what they are

Please go on.  Be very specific about which demographics you believe are the most rapey.


Republicans. Gun fetishists. Anyone with "truck nuts". Middle aged white men with any money or authority.

Did I miss anyone?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

W_Scarlet: rosekolodny: sinko swimo: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: If they do that on base, imagine what they do elsewhere here at home and abroad.

there is specific demographics that make the stats what they are

Please go on.  Be very specific about which demographics you believe are the most rapey.

Republicans. Gun fetishists. Anyone with "truck nuts". Middle aged white men with any money or authority.

Did I miss anyone?


Oh right. Especially vocal "christian conservatives".
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.