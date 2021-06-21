 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Apparently you can refuse to be fingerprinted due to your religious beliefs. It's what Jesus would want   (fox5ny.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Title VII requires that an employer attempt to find a workable solution when an employee's sincerely held religious observance or practice conflicts with a work requirement."

Can someone please show me where the Bible says "Thou shalt not be fingerprinted?'
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
* MUST BE CHRISTIAN. THE RIGHT KIND.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Harlee: "Title VII requires that an employer attempt to find a workable solution when an employee's sincerely held religious observance or practice conflicts with a work requirement."

Can someone please show me where the Bible says "Thou shalt not be fingerprinted?'


Hobby Lobby said "sincerely held religious beliefs" cannot be questioned or put under scrutiny.  Simply the statement that something is your "sincerely held religious belief" is enough.  You don't have to provide sourcing for it.  That doesn't mean you can SHRB your way out of anything, but someone can't deny it is a SHRB.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fingerprinting steals your soul.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Harlee: "Title VII requires that an employer attempt to find a workable solution when an employee's sincerely held religious observance or practice conflicts with a work requirement."

Can someone please show me where the Bible says "Thou shalt not be fingerprinted?'


Religions consist of not just scripture, but of decisions that were agreed upon after the fact based on principles identified in the source material.

The Bible doesn't say "No R-rated movies" or "slavery as an institution should be illegal" either, but those are definitely sincerely-held religious beliefs for a lot of people.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to be fingerprinted to work at a debt collection agency? Lol
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looking forward to the haters who are otherwise just fine with all other religions.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: "Title VII requires that an employer attempt to find a workable solution when an employee's sincerely held religious observance or practice conflicts with a work requirement."

Can someone please show me where the Bible says "Thou shalt not be fingerprinted?'


There's that part at the Last Supper where Jesus said "I know something is up but I just can't put my finger on it". I think that makes it pretty clear.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so he's either Amish or Mennonite.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: You need to be fingerprinted to work at a debt collection agency? Lol


There is absolutely no damn good reason why anyone should be fingerprinted or submit DNA for any job. There are plenty of other ways to do a criminal background check verification on anyone in the modern age, you don't need that crap on file, ever.

I hope he wins, on principle.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Ok, so he's either Amish or Mennonite.


Lake City, FL, "Endtimers" would probably qualify. Plenty of other weird-ass cults, sects, and subcategories probably object too.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The more you eat the more you fart: You need to be fingerprinted to work at a debt collection agency? Lol

There is absolutely no damn good reason why anyone should be fingerprinted or submit DNA for any job. There are plenty of other ways to do a criminal background check verification on anyone in the modern age, you don't need that crap on file, ever.

I hope he wins, on principle.


We had to be fingerprinted before we were issued our nursing licenses here.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

grokca: Fingerprinting steals your soul.


I thought only backward, primitive cultures believed in stuff like th... oh, wait. Christians. Sorry, carry on.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In point of fact, Jesus (Of Nazareth) was never fingerprinted.

He was arrested, tried in the court of public opinion and was crucified before dark.

Want that, huh?
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Which Christian sect has a position against having fingerprints taken?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Title VII requires that an employer attempt to find a workable solution when an employee's sincerely held religious observance or practice conflicts with a work requirement."

Can someone please show me where the Bible says "Thou shalt not be fingerprinted?'


I believe it's in two corinthians.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Harlee: "Title VII requires that an employer attempt to find a workable solution when an employee's sincerely held religious observance or practice conflicts with a work requirement."

Can someone please show me where the Bible says "Thou shalt not be fingerprinted?'

Religions consist of not just scripture, but of decisions that were agreed upon after the fact based on principles identified in the source material.

The Bible doesn't say "No R-rated movies" or "slavery as an institution should be illegal" either, but those are definitely sincerely-held religious beliefs for a lot of people.


Not only does it not say that, but exodus lays out exactly how you can own a slave.
 
jayphat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for "there are black people here? I can't work with them because of my sincerely held religious belief." We all know it's coming.
 
englaja
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Title VII requires that an employer attempt to find a workable solution when an employee's sincerely held religious observance or practice conflicts with a work requirement."

Can someone please show me where the Bible says "Thou shalt not be fingerprinted?'


Right next to "No abortions (apart from dashing the little ones of your enemies on the rocks)" and the part where Jesus says everyone should get as rich as possible by following him and fark thy poor neighbour.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The more you eat the more you fart: You need to be fingerprinted to work at a debt collection agency? Lol

There is absolutely no damn good reason why anyone should be fingerprinted or submit DNA for any job. There are plenty of other ways to do a criminal background check verification on anyone in the modern age, you don't need that crap on file, ever.

I hope he wins, on principle.


When work had me get fingerprinted I didn't want to but they said they would let you go and it was still the 09 crash era. So I took the card and smeared every print by twisting my finger instead of rolling it. They were so messed up and I put it in the envelope and my boss put that into the FedEx and that was the last I heard of it.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bet he is rapey-rapey.
 
