(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida bartender finds creative way to get rid of dude aggressively hitting on women at his bar   (tampabay.com) divider line
15
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gas pedal him?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nice
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So... location of the next mass shooting?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Picture of the note he showed her, taken after he booted the guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Picture of the woman he helped out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thorpe: Picture of the note he showed her, taken after he booted the guy:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Picture of the woman he helped out.

[Fark user image 803x1500]


I'm going to guess by the urinal either a unisex bathroom, or she got lost and ended up in the men's room.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yaw String: thorpe: Picture of the note he showed her, taken after he booted the guy:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Picture of the woman he helped out.

[Fark user image 803x1500]

I'm going to guess by the urinal either a unisex bathroom, or she got lost and ended up in the men's room.


Being St. Pete, it's a unisex bathroom. Cheaper to build.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The bartender roofied him, then had him dumped in a swamp?  Whoops, creativelygot rid of him.

/What's their Fark handle
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Call me old fashioned but I still like spiking their drink with laxatives.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Call me old fashioned but I still like spiking their drink with laxatives.


Eyedrops, too. Same thing, someone told me.
 
comrade
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was he short/unattractive?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrparks: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Call me old fashioned but I still like spiking their drink with laxatives.

Eyedrops, too. Same thing, someone told me.


beware, people have died from this.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you are trolling bars to find someone to fark, you have failed at life.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: mrparks: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Call me old fashioned but I still like spiking their drink with laxatives.

Eyedrops, too. Same thing, someone told me.

beware, people have died from this.


I think I saw an episode of CSI about that once.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cock blockers.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: mrparks: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Call me old fashioned but I still like spiking their drink with laxatives.

Eyedrops, too. Same thing, someone told me.

beware, people have died from this.


That one lady who was dosing her man's drinks with it for 3 days, right?

Lana Sue Clayton.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

