(Fark)   Every dreamer needs a dream / sometimes I just wanna scream / everybody needs a shock ... We are dreamers and we know / got to let your spirit go / everybody needs to rock - TURNIP THE BEET for your Fark Gardening Thread, Tuesday June 22
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So, things are growing, slowly but surely here in the Final Frontier...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Top: Strawberries in a pallet planter, Chard, Collards (under glass)

Middle: Garden bed (radishes in front, then turnips, rutabegas, beets, carrots, parsnips, more beets, cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprouts), kale, mixed lettuce

Bottom: Horseradish just starting to peek out, Herbs, dill and chives

How's everyone else's gardens doing?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Cut down a cherry blossom tree last year.

Turns out it was shading an old rose bush growing up through the hedge.

I noticed the first blossom the other day and it was one of the awesome smelling varieties.

Now that we know it is there we'll watch the thing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I picked my first squash today!  7" of yellow crook-neck goodness.

And I have the first tomatoes setting, too.  I'm doing the Florida Weave method with twine to keep them managed; we'll see how that works.  Anything has got to be better than the jungle than happened the last few years.

On the flip side, my eggplants look awful.  I'm going to get some diatomaceous earth to see if that will counteract whatever is attacking the leaves, but they've barely grown an inch in the last month.  That's 2 years in a row that I'll have terrible results from eggplants in my new place.  This is bad news for my ratatouille assembly line; I may need to lay out $50 at the farmer's market...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Oh nice!

The place I bought 18 months ago is crazy with roses - more than I have time or inclination to care for.  I gave away a bunch last year via Nextdoor, and did some judicious pruning over the winter.  It's mostly manageable now.  I've harvested a bunch of blossoms for potpourri, and my neighbor got a some to turn into rosewater for her soap-making.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Oh nice!

The place I bought 18 months ago is crazy with roses - more than I have time or inclination to care for.  I gave away a bunch last year via Nextdoor, and did some judicious pruning over the winter.  It's mostly manageable now.  I've harvested a bunch of blossoms for potpourri, and my neighbor got a some to turn into rosewater for her soap-making.


Dried rosebuds can be great in black teas.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My neighbor and I share a yard.  It got tore up a while back because plumbing reasons.  A couple months ago, we got it all flattened and smushed and reseeded.

It's patchy.  We've been watering it good, but some spots are shaggy and some are bare.  I was told to hold off on mowing so it could reseed itself.

THIS MORNING MY NEIGHBOR MOWED ALL THEM SH*TS.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Hooray!


FrancoFile: I picked my first squash today!  7" of yellow crook-neck goodness.


\o/

And I have the first tomatoes setting, too.  I'm doing the Florida Weave method with twine to keep them managed; we'll see how that works.  Anything has got to be better than the jungle than happened the last few years.

On the flip side, my eggplants look awful.  I'm going to get some diatomaceous earth to see if that will counteract whatever is attacking the leaves, but they've barely grown an inch in the last month.  That's 2 years in a row that I'll have terrible results from eggplants in my new place.  This is bad news for my ratatouille assembly line; I may need to lay out $50 at the farmer's market...

Well, crap.  I hate when that happens.  I wonder what eats eggplant...
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

How's everyone else's gardens doing?


How far north we talking here?

I'm in Ottawa and it's usually a slow start here too but we've had a lot of early heat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

rosekolodny: My neighbor and I share a yard.  It got tore up a while back because plumbing reasons.  A couple months ago, we got it all flattened and smushed and reseeded.

It's patchy.  We've been watering it good, but some spots are shaggy and some are bare.  I was told to hold off on mowing so it could reseed itself.

THIS MORNING MY NEIGHBOR MOWED ALL THEM SH*TS.


You should train you dog to poop in his yard.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

How far north we talking here?

I'm in Ottawa and it's usually a slow start here too but we've had a lot of early heat.


Alaska.  We've had a cool summer so far, with a couple days over 60F.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lessons learned so far:

1. Don't let the potatoes share a bed with the carrots
2. Space the potatoes better
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Radishes!
Fark user imageView Full Size

From seed to a pound of radishes in about six weeks. all in about a 3 square foot area.
I'm going to pickle the radishes, did a pesto with some of the greens, and the rest of the greens will get mixed in with stir fry and salads.

I'm really liking the Chianti Hybrid sunflowers so far.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, in between picking and cleaning/cutting up the radishes a potted nasturtium was mostly eaten and a tomato plant that I had in a pot that was starting to do pretty well (but really was just a "let's see if I can keep it alive" experiment at this point) had been chewed down to the stem.
I saw a potential suspect on my way to work this morning:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kind of hard to stay mad at the adorable little bastards.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh, and I'm starting to get tomatoes! I mean, there are a few the size of a peanut, but still....
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I picked the garlic scapes this weekend

Fark user imageView Full Size


The potatoes are going strong

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I'm onto the third sowing of spinach and lettuce. Peas are just flowering and the bush  beans are about a foot tall.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

They've wrought havoc on my beans this year. I looked out the window and one was looking at me while chewing on a bean leaf.

I've tried a repellent spray of 1 L water, 2 tbsp soap, 2 tsp hot pepper flakes, 2 crushed cloves garlic. I call it MacGregor's Revenge but I'm not sure how well it works yet.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

They've wrought havoc on my beans this year. I looked out the window and one was looking at me while chewing on a bean leaf.

I've tried a repellent spray of 1 L water, 2 tbsp soap, 2 tsp hot pepper flakes, 2 crushed cloves garlic. I call it MacGregor's Revenge but I'm not sure how well it works yet.


I make an arch of chicken wire over them until they get about 8" tall. I kept finding just beanstalks sticking out of the ground. Also good for keeping small dogs out of the carrots.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I have beans in front, back, and side. The ones in the back (Golden Harvest) were under an arch and got nibbled slightly. No arch in front, nibbled severely (Blue Lake). But the ones in the side... not nibbled at all. They're called Cherokee Trail of Tears beans - never planted them before - and supposedly from the indigenous peoples whose name they bear. They're a pole bean - others are bush - and maybe it's the beans themselves or maybe it's the fact that the side garden is a tiny strip of dirt between patio stones, but they get left alone.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's about three weeks ago. The beans (right) are almost to the top of the fence and the peas are pretty much done. I always get low yields of shelling peas, enough to snack on but never for a meal.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Nice! You're ahead of me. We had cold weather until mid May, then a hot, dry spell. The stuff I started really early just sulked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Tomatoes 1!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Herbaceous plants are happy too
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I finally got to put my hot peppers in the garden.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Waiting on this praying mantis egg thingy to hatch so I hopefully get some aphid control.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We finally got a good soaking rain over the last few days and temps are more normal. I like having a break from watering.

My progress:

Pole beans are up 6' now and I can see the beginnings of flower buds
Cucumbers are up about 2'. No blossoms yet
Raspberries and blueberries are still green
A couple of strawberries will be ready this week
Lots of tiny green tomatoes. I had 2 nice ones except the little fingers attached to the 2 year old next door picked them
My first baby eggplant has started
My brand new honeysuckle is blooming (2nd year)
The clematis is done for this wave of blooms but I deadheaded and should get 1-2 more waves before frost
My perennials are doing well. I see buds starting on the daylily, crocosmia, and bee balm. The balloon flowers might be budding. The dianthus is in full bloom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I pick blueberries this evening

Fark user imageView Full Size


The rest of the garden is looking pretty good

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pineapple guava has a lot of flowers this year too
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Oh my squeee!  I want baby mantises!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

They're adorable! They look like little flowers!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Like if a dragon made babies with a cherry blossom.
 
