 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Australian man takes cold showers to prevent him from getting Alzheimer's, wife from getting pregnant   (abc.net.au) divider line
3
    More: Strange, Shower, cold water, Peter Leary's mum, Mr Leary, cold shower, overall health, Melbourne father, medical evidence  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His wife will get pregnant anyway.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone needs to explain to him that it was an Austrian man who got pregnant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: His wife will get pregnant anyway.


^This.....and this thread is done...
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.