(AP News)   California will pay off unpaid rent due to pandemic. Good/bad socialism helps good/bad capitalists and good/bad renters. Article to the left, confusion to the right   (apnews.com) divider line
4
4 Comments     (+0 »)
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict that California's economy will do extremely well.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You will still get evicted if you pissed off your landlord during the pandemic, you just won't have a black mark on your credit report.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
/shrug, the state enabled people to stop paying rent then state should pay for their decision, open your wallet with a smile tax payers.
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: I predict that California's economy will do extremely well.


agreed, it will continue to be subsidized and will be just fine.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

