(The Hill)   I wonder what sort of Merit Badge you get for that?   (thehill.com)
    Boy Scouts of America, Local Boy Scouts, Medical Examiner's officer, human remains Saturday, part of an Eagle Scout project, Venturing, Pensacola, Pensacola Police  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Taxidermy? Mortuary Sciences?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's going for eagle, doesn't need more badges but the other scouts who helped could collect a few.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I said 'First Aid' would that be wrong?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: He's going for eagle, doesn't need more badges but the other scouts who helped could collect a few.


In fact, all he did was disqualify them from another badge

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Self-reflection and narration.
 
