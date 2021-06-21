 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Peloton releases software update for your $3000 treadmill that bricks it unless you pay for a $39.99/month subscription. Appliance industry considering new business model for refrigerators   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pacemaker industry would make a killing.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running outside like a non-sociopath is still free.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope the news aggregator site I read doesn't get any big ideas.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popup on the Boeing 737 Max's instrumentation:

We have been trying to reach you about your plane's extended warranty.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it three days tops before someone cracks the coding.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you pay $40/month for an expensive clothes drying rack.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never tried Peloton. I looks decent and fun but there are also a lot of waaaay cheaper and effective options for online fitness.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools and their money, ect.

/I should sell Juicero bags.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.


Does it brick the entire piece of equipment or simply disable a particular mode? If it is simply disabling one particular mode then everybody needs to get over themselves.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some sort of low cost micro-computer-like device one could attach to said treadmill and make it go...

/ it's called a Raspberry Pi
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My outrage at Peloton is greatly tempered by the knowledge that every Peloton owner I know is a raging douche. Pretty sure they routinely work their ownership of a Peloton into the first five minutes of conversation with a new acquaintance.

Is this even legal or do they just not care anymore and are exit scamming?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

Does it brick the entire piece of equipment or simply disable a particular mode? If it is simply disabling one particular mode then everybody needs to get over themselves.


It disables the 'run' mode so it's kind of a big deal
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If only there was some sort of low cost micro-computer-like device one could attach to said treadmill and make it go...

/ it's called a Raspberry Pi


Most normies don't know the difference between the internet and Wifi. They ain't hacking their treadmill up with a Raspberry Pi, even if they had 100 years to do it.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fridge already has a subscription model. It is called the water filter replacement indicator.

I am not a good subscriber.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

Does it brick the entire piece of equipment or simply disable a particular mode? If it is simply disabling one particular mode then everybody needs to get over themselves.


If I bought a computer and it required an update that said I had to pay $30 a month to us Internet Explorer after the fact, is that ok?  No, of course not.  It doesn't matter that I can still play free cell and spider solitaire.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Running outside like a non-sociopath is still free.


Depending on where you live, sure. In some climates, it just isn't reasonable to expect people to run outside in July, August, September and in others it isn't reasonable in Decenber, January, February. Then you have the Midwest where outdoor sports are like 2 months in spring and 2 in the autumn.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.


The PS3 used to allow you to load other operating systems, until Sony removed that feature in an update.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Other​O​S
How about buying a system because you wanted to do something like that, then one day the company just takes it away and tells you to suck a fat dick if you don't like it?
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the really fit girl who got one a couple of years ago in the commercial is at risk of putting that half pound back on? The horror, the horror.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: rummonkey: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

Does it brick the entire piece of equipment or simply disable a particular mode? If it is simply disabling one particular mode then everybody needs to get over themselves.

If I bought a computer and it required an update that said I had to pay $30 a month to us Internet Explorer after the fact, is that ok?  No, of course not.  It doesn't matter that I can still play free cell and spider solitaire.


And yet you are more than happy to keep electing the assholes who pass laws making this legal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: My fridge already has a subscription model. It is called the water filter replacement indicator.

I am not a good subscriber.


You're supposed to replace those?
Is that why I have green ice cubes?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Running outside like a non-sociopath is still free.


Yeah but then i can't watch porn while i work out.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Karma Chameleon: Running outside like a non-sociopath is still free.

Depending on where you live, sure. In some climates, it just isn't reasonable to expect people to run outside in July, August, September and in others it isn't reasonable in Decenber, January, February. Then you have the Midwest where outdoor sports are like 2 months in spring and 2 in the autumn.


farkin' a. DC in the summer. Super humid and super hot. Not exactly great for running.

I'm an out of shape fatty, but I totally get why someone around here would want a treadmill.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.


I guess that you do not know anyone who owns a modern diesel truck or tractor trailer (semi).

All modern diesels engines have a system built in to treat the exhaust they produce. It's called a DEF system. If you run out of DEF...your truck won't go anywhere.

You want to know where you HAVE TO take your truck if the system ever fails? The dealership. And you're REAAAALLY not supposed to take the DEF system out of the truck ever because the truck's computer will shut you down.

/ they're a really "fun" to deal with

// they actually made older trucks without DEF systems super popular
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The jokes on them, my run mode has been disabled for years.
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Running outside like a non-sociopath is still free.


Running outside is fine but I ran a lot more when I had my treadmill.  It finally died last summer after 15 years of service.  They're a beast to get in and out of the house, if I wasn't wanting to move soon I'd buy another one.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've always kind of wondered about PTON's long term viability.  Their devices seem overpriced relative to competing equipment, and you can just pay for their app and use equipment of your choosing.  I mean, how many individuals actually own normal treadmills or spin bikes for themselves?  I know it's not unheard of, but that has always seemed like something most people just go to a gym (or spin class) for.  Over the multiple run-clubs in multiple parts of the country I've participated in, I've only met like five people that actually owned their own treadmill.  The cyclists I know tend to have rollers or trainers, but I've never met one with a spin-style bike.  I know the company is selling/marketing the whole "experience", not just the equipment, but it just seems like too niche a luxury product to base an entire company around for long term success.  Maybe it's crazy popular some places?

I suppose maybe this move is more an indication that their real goal is to be a fitness app and social media company that sells expensive hardware to a subset of their users.
 
I asked an A.I.
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot buys a Peloton?

Me. I went on a 10 mile bike ride. It was warm out. So warm out, it was like being on the set of a gangster movie. You just know some big guy is going to jump me at some point. I need to learn to ride my bike fast and be tough.

When I get home, I want to shower, change, and go to the store. Then I want to go back and exercise on the Peloton.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.


Likely you purchased the hardware, the software it runs on is licensed.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This sounds like a class action attorney's wet dream come true.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: rummonkey: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

Does it brick the entire piece of equipment or simply disable a particular mode? If it is simply disabling one particular mode then everybody needs to get over themselves.

If I bought a computer and it required an update that said I had to pay $30 a month to us Internet Explorer after the fact, is that ok?  No, of course not.  It doesn't matter that I can still play free cell and spider solitaire.

And yet you are more than happy to keep electing the assholes who pass laws making this legal.


I did what now?  Go to bed.  You're drunk.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

I guess that you do not know anyone who owns a modern diesel truck or tractor trailer (semi).

All modern diesels engines have a system built in to treat the exhaust they produce. It's called a DEF system. If you run out of DEF...your truck won't go anywhere.

You want to know where you HAVE TO take your truck if the system ever fails? The dealership. And you're REAAAALLY not supposed to take the DEF system out of the truck ever because the truck's computer will shut you down.

/ they're a really "fun" to deal with

// they actually made older trucks without DEF systems super popular


Tractors too.

A modern farm tractor is basically drone equipment. You dont pay John Deere for the firmware and you're out of business, or running illegal mods.

And that's how we feed people
 
ansius
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.


If it's in the user agreement that they can do this in the future OR if they sent you a "we've changed the user agreement, here are the changes" email and no one read it AND if you live in a place with weak consumer protection laws that don't forbid this type of BS, it could be legal.

Nonetheless, everyone should have looked at the ad that the executives signed off on at the start and realised that this was a sign they were all a bunch of psychopaths who might try this type of BS.

Ransomware, it's not just for Russians.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: My fridge already has a subscription model. It is called the water filter replacement indicator.

I am not a good subscriber.


If you don't replace your filter, it doesn't cause your steaks spoil. You don't even have to use a filter.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ifky: So the really fit girl who got one a couple of years ago in the commercial is at risk of putting that half pound back on? The horror, the horror.


toledoblade.comView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

The PS3 used to allow you to load other operating systems, until Sony removed that feature in an update.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/OtherO​S
How about buying a system because you wanted to do something like that, then one day the company just takes it away and tells you to suck a fat dick if you don't like it?


You mean this?
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2016/1​0​/you-can-now-claim-your-cash-in-the-ps​3-other-os-settlement/

Looks like Sony was doing the sucking.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: iheartscotch: If only there was some sort of low cost micro-computer-like device one could attach to said treadmill and make it go...

/ it's called a Raspberry Pi

Most normies don't know the difference between the internet and Wifi. They ain't hacking their treadmill up with a Raspberry Pi, even if they had 100 years to do it.


That's not hacking. Hacking would be intruding onto Pelton's network and pushing the correct software to every existing machine. Not that anyone should do that.

Installing a Raspberry Pi would be upgrading the hardware at best.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

Likely you purchased the hardware, the software it runs on is licensed.


And modding the hardware with other software violates the EULA opening you up to arbitration in Estonia
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: rummonkey: jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.

Does it brick the entire piece of equipment or simply disable a particular mode? If it is simply disabling one particular mode then everybody needs to get over themselves.

It disables the 'run' mode so it's kind of a big deal


It disables the "Just Run" mode. The one mode, I believe, that used to let you run on your treadmill without a paid subscription.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jayphat: How is that legal? Once I've purchased the product, you can't post purchase decide that it MUST have a subscription if it wasn't a requirement at the time of purchase.


Don't worry Ukraine will solve this like they did my neighbors John Deere.
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And stupid shiat like this is why smart appliances/equipment/devices like this are shiatty. The makers can do whatever they want to your stuff, share your data with anyone they want to, change terms of service, and when they go belly up after 3 years, your stuff is often bricked.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like they learned well from Microsoft and Adobe.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Johnson: Hope the news aggregator site I read doesn't get any big ideas.


Don't worry, Digg is still free.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ifky: So the really fit girl who got one a couple of years ago in the commercial is at risk of putting that half pound back on? The horror, the horror.


She....actually died of anorexia.  So now Peloton has these new "safety" controls.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Sounds like they learned well from Microsoft and Adobe.


And HP. And Keurig.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abox: They're a beast to get in and out of the house, if I wasn't wanting to move soon I'd buy another one.


The Concept2 rowing machines are stupidly easy to move. Not exactly the same kind of exercise, but certainly an intense aerobic one.

We're planning on a couple months away from home this year, and I was just thinking that if we wanted, I'm sure we could make room in the compact suv for it.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I've never tried Peloton. I looks decent and fun but there are also a lot of waaaay cheaper and effective options for online fitness.


If it was really about the coaching, you could pay $15/month for their iOS/Android/Web app and get the same content, no pricey equipment required.

As a spin instructor who fell out with the owner of the gym they taught at, I can say that the spin classes are solid. You can buy a decent Garmin watch and an entry level mag wheel spin bike for 1/2 the cost of a bike and nlget all the metrics you need, while taking the classes and saving $50-$100/month on the cost of a membership (location dependent).

That's what I did when the gym owner took a "no excuses" stance about teaching spin to a closed door room full of mask-less students 7 months before vaccines were even available. My cardio is the same as it was with in-person spin and HIIT, and I'm saving scratch.

I get the impulse to buy a Peloton-branded bike or treadmill, as it's kinda set it and forget it, but it's way too easy for them to pull shiat like this.
 
